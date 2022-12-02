I was driving home from work a week ago. It was a Wednesday. I am certain of that because it was "trash day" in my neighborhood. Because I live on the west side of Owensboro, I was driving on Westview to get home. The sanitation department truck was rolling down that road, stopping every few feet or so, hoisting toters up in the air, flipping them upside down and dumping their contents into the top of the truck. For a few houses, I was driving directly behind the truck and got to witness this.

