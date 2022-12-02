Read full article on original website
Related
Firefighters crawl under restaurant to put out fire
WEBSTER COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – Firefighters were sent to a Webster County restaurant Saturday morning. At least 12 firefighters were sent to Pawpaw’s Poole Mill Restaurant. Firefighters said they had to go underneath the restaurant to put the fire out. Officials believe it was an electrical fire under the flooring. The restaurant is actually in […]
How Long Do You Leave the Trash Toter in Your Yard After It Has Been Emptied?
I was driving home from work a week ago. It was a Wednesday. I am certain of that because it was "trash day" in my neighborhood. Because I live on the west side of Owensboro, I was driving on Westview to get home. The sanitation department truck was rolling down that road, stopping every few feet or so, hoisting toters up in the air, flipping them upside down and dumping their contents into the top of the truck. For a few houses, I was driving directly behind the truck and got to witness this.
wevv.com
Papaw's Poole Mill Restaurant catches on fire
A Webster County, Kentucky restaurant caught fire on Saturday morning. Poole, Kentucky dispatch said the call came in at 9:55 a.m. on Saturday. Authorities say no injuries have been reported. Papaw's Poole Mill Restaurant said in a Facebook post, "thankfully we were there working and caught it before it was...
14news.com
Dispatch: Restaurant fire breaks out in Webster Co.
POOLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A restaurant in Webster County caught fire Saturday morning. Dispatch says the call came in just before 10 a.m. that a fire had broken out at Papaw’s Poole Mill Restaurant. Dispatch says the owner of the restaurant was the only one in the building when...
HPD: Man found lying in field after crash
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Police in Henderson said a man was found lying in a field after he left the scene of a crash Friday night. Officers said they were sent to the 3300 block of Zion Road for a crash involving several vehicles. Police said one of the drivers, Richard Morris, had left the […]
OMU’s Elmer Smith Station stacks demolished
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — People got up bright and early on Sunday morning to watch two tall stacks standing 650 and 420 feet tall meet their fate on the east side of Owensboro. Owensboro Municipal Utilities imploded the Elmer Smith Station smoke stacks, ending an era. “Part of me fell with them,” said John Garrett, […]
IN State Police Share Harrowing Reminder to Move Over for Emergency Vehicles
The Indiana State Police shared a photo with a harrowing reminder of the importance of moving into the other lane when there is an emergency vehicle stopped on the side of the road. His Lights Were On. Indiana State Police from the Lowell Post shared a heartstopping photograph depicting a...
14news.com
EPD: Woman arrested for disorderly conduct and battery towards police officer
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A woman in Evansville was arrested Saturday afternoon for disorderly conduct and battery towards a police officer. According to the affidavit, Evansville Police were dispatched to the Grandview Tower Apartments at 1000 Fulton Parkway in Evansville. Officials say the call came in around 3:30 p.m. from...
VCSO: Fatality at Vanderburgh County job site
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – A fatality has occurred on Bickmeier Road. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) says on December 2, at 10:17 a.m., deputies were dispatched to 14300 Bickmeier Road in reference to a death investigation. Deputies say a tree trimming service crew was working at the job site when a 41 year […]
What was in the box sent to the Evansville Police Department?
EPD posted an update after opening the package and revealing its contents
104.1 WIKY
E.P.D. Statement on Illegal Substance
On March 17, 2022, Tianeptine became a Schedule I controlled substance in Indiana. It is illegal to sell or possess this drug. Tianeptine is commonly found in product brand names such as Za Za, Tianaa, and Pegasus. It came to the attention of the Evansville-Vanderburgh Joint Drug Task Force (JTF) that gas stations, convenience stores, and smoke shops across Vanderburgh County have been selling these products, not knowing that they were illegal.
14news.com
Man killed in tree trimming accident in Vanderburgh Co.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a tree trimming job site just after 10:15 a.m. Friday. Deputies say it was at 14300 Bickmeier Rd. They say the crew was working when a 41-year-old man operating a skid steer backed into an outrigger. Deputies say he was crushed...
14news.com
By the numbers: Fentanyl deaths match car accident deaths from 2021 in Henderson Co.
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department confirms that 21-year-old Isaiah Easely died, with a drug overdose being the initial reason for the original 911 call. Although the cause of death is yet to be determined, officials say they believe drugs, possibly fentanyl, were involved. In the past...
14news.com
Crews respond to crash on Big Cynthiana Rd.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that emergency crews responded to a crash with injuries on Friday afternoon. Dispatch says the crash occurred on the 5400 block of Big Cynthiana Road. Officials tell 14 News that extrication was called to the site of the crash. Deputies say there...
14news.com
Crash closes Gibson Co. intersection
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Gibson County Sheriff’s deputies asked drivers to avoid CR 550 E near CR 250 S due to a crash Friday. It happened around 10 a.m. Deputies said traffic was detoured for a few hours.
14news.com
Hopkins Co. tornado survivors starting to move into new homes
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Only days away from the one-year anniversary of the deadly Dec. 10 tornadoes that devastated parts of western Kentucky, volunteers have been working to rebuild ever since, and some areas are starting to look a little more like normal. Leslie Hunt moved into her new...
14news.com
HPD: Multiple vehicle crash on Zion Road, one driver flees scene
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - In Henderson, during a vehicle crash, one driver fled the scene of the accident while under the influence Friday night. According to a press release, just before 7 p.m., Henderson Police responded to a multiple-vehicle collision in the 3300 block of Zion Road. Officials say officers...
Ohio County, Kentucky Teen Who Touched Many Hearts Laid to Rest
Alivia Faith Burgess, 16, of Hartford, was laid to rest after a courageous cancer battle. The community came together to honor the life of a special young lady that captured hearts all over the country. It was an emotional celebration of life with a hero's send-off. Life is fragile so celebrate each and every day to the fullest. Tributes continue to pour in. #neverforget #livingstrong4liv.
14news.com
UPDATE: 1 dead after shooting on Clayton Ave., suspect arrested
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms that a call came in a little after 9 a.m. Sunday for a shooting in the 1600 block of Clayton Avenue. Dispatch says that a male suspect shot and killed a female victim. According to an affidavit, the victim was on the phone with...
One dead after accidental shooting in Henderson
(WEHT) - The Henderson County Coroner's Office has confirmed that one person is dead following an accidental shooting in the parking lot of River City Pawn.
103GBF
Evansville IN
23K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://103gbfrocks.com
Comments / 0