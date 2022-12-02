Solution teach reading, writing, arithmetic, and basic history. Stay out of bedrooms, call students by given name. Divide bathrooms and showers by what's between you legs. Parent's right to be informed of anything and everything pertaining to thier child. Absolutely no political agenda, personal family discussed, to include pictures, flags, posters of any size, etc etc with students K through 12th.
In case people don't realize, this was exactly what DeSantis wanted when he campaigned all across the state for school board members. He has put his little Mafia family in positions of power and they all answer to him. Welcome to your "free" state.
Sorry to see Mullins go because he had morals and he couldn’t be manipulated by the school board. I don’t want my grandson using the same bathroom as some girl thinking she’s a boy and the same with my granddaughter. No wonder parents have gone to home schooling their children. Yea parents.
