WhatEver
2d ago

Solution teach reading, writing, arithmetic, and basic history. Stay out of bedrooms, call students by given name. Divide bathrooms and showers by what's between you legs. Parent's right to be informed of anything and everything pertaining to thier child. Absolutely no political agenda, personal family discussed, to include pictures, flags, posters of any size, etc etc with students K through 12th.

Marlena k8
1d ago

In case people don't realize, this was exactly what DeSantis wanted when he campaigned all across the state for school board members. He has put his little Mafia family in positions of power and they all answer to him. Welcome to your "free" state.

Nova Mayes
2d ago

Sorry to see Mullins go because he had morals and he couldn’t be manipulated by the school board. I don’t want my grandson using the same bathroom as some girl thinking she’s a boy and the same with my granddaughter. No wonder parents have gone to home schooling their children. Yea parents.

californiaexaminer.net

A Convicted Murderer Has Died In The Maine Prison System

An inmate at the Mountain View Correctional Facility in Charleston, West Virginia, who was 86 years old and had been convicted of murdering his companion in 2017 passed away early on Sunday morning. The inmate was identified as Robert Craig, and he was from Clearwater, Florida. This information was provided...
NBC News

Florida sheriff signals his support for spanking students

A Florida sheriff stunned many of his constituents this week by appearing to endorse spanking students, his comments coming during a press conference in which county officials announced plans to tighten discipline in Brevard County schools. “They know nothing is going to happen to them,” Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Florida sues realty company and reality-star founder for ‘swindling’ homeowners across U.S.

The promise of quick cash has landed thousands of unsuspecting homeowners across the country with 40-year liens attached to their homes or lawsuits demanding thousands of dollars, in what Florida’s attorney general now calls a deceptive scheme to swindle customers out of their home equity. Attorney General Ashley Moody filed a lawsuit Tuesday against MV Realty, a Florida-based company that was the subject of a national collaborative investigation by eight local television news stations in November.
WFLA

Trial over DeSantis removal of Andrew Warren ends

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wasn't seeking political retaliation when he removed a prosecutor over abortion and transgender views, but simply wanted to ensure state law would be enforced, the governor's attorney told a federal judge Thursday.
floridapolitics.com

Jeb Bush warning to Florida: ‘We’re resting on our laurels’

He said Florida is on a roll, but also that leaders can't afford to let reforms atrophy. Former Gov. Jeb Bush was greeted at Florida TaxWatch‘s annual meeting as a returning hero. The Republican took the stage at a Coral Gables hotel blocks from his home and reveled at a list of conservative accomplishments achieved during his eight years in the Governor’s Mansion.
TheDailyBeast

Ouster Exposes DeSantis’ ‘Politics-Free’ Schools Hypocrisy

Welcome to DeSantis World, as manifested on Tuesday night by a local Florida school board with a new conservative majority whose first major action placed politics before kids—even as it declared there is no place for politics in the classroom.And, by forcing out a highly regarded and resolutely apolitical school superintendent, the deciding members of the supposedly non-partisan board handed a victory not only to Gov. Ron DeSantis, but also to former National Security Adviser Gen. Mike Flynn, the Proud Boys, and other Trumpian extremists who have come to call Sarasota home.The candidates in the midterm election that DeSantis backed...
cbs12.com

USCG looking for missing person and single engine aircraft in Florida

VENICE BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A person is missing off the coast of Venice Beach. The United States Coast Guard is helping local agencies look for a person and single engine aircraft. Any information can be reported to Coast Guard Sector St. Pete at 727-824-7506.
districtadministration.com

Moms for Liberty is connected to the firing of yet another superintendent

This week’s firing of yet another superintendent—Brennan Asplen of Sarasota County Schools—further shows the wide impact of Moms for Liberty. A co-founder of the conservative activist group, Bridget Ziegler, is now the chair of Sarasota County’s school board, which was expected to vote late Tuesday on terminating Asplen’s contract just over two years after he took the reins of the southwest Florida district early in the COVID pandemic. It was Asplen’s first stint as a superintendent after working as an administrator and educator elsewhere in Florida.
Matt O'Hern

For Florida Democrats, Orlando is the New Miami for Reliable Voter Support

Florida 2022 Gubernatorial Election results by county, with red representing a Republican county, and Blue representing DemocraticPhoto byNew South Politics. When it comes to reliable support from voters, Orlando has become the new Miami for Florida's Democratic Party. Not only do the Democrats have a sizable lead of more than 140,000 voters over Republicans in Orange County, (home of Orlando), but Republicans in the county are also outranked by independent voters.
Action News Jax

COVID-19 cases spike all across Florida after Thanksgiving holiday

The Florida Department of Health reported 18,761 new cases in the past week following the recent Thanksgiving holiday. The highest percent spike has been reported here in Northeast Florida. Both St. Johns and Nassau Counties have two of the highest new positivity rates in the state of Florida. The numbers...

