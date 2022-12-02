Four Corners Edition, 12/2/2022: Residents moving closer to nature, Colorado River compact turns 100, author Erika Wurth's new book

Read full article on original website
ksut.org
The state of New York auctions pandemic equipment that it no longer needs
Early in the pandemic then-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was a daily presence on television, calming worried citizens and updating them on his state's efforts to build hospitals and acquire medical gear to fight the growing toll of hospitalizations and deaths. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) ANDREW CUOMO: All systems are...
ksut.org
California doesn't have enough bilingual worksite inspectors
In California, the agency overseeing workers' health and safety doesn't have enough certified bilingual inspectors. That's a problem for one of the most linguistically diverse states in the nation, where nearly 1 in 5 workers speaks limited English. From member station KQED, Farida Jhabvala Romero reports. FARIDA JHABVALA ROMERO, BYLINE:...
