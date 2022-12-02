Read full article on original website
Litecoin price stalls. Will the token maintain the uptrend?
Litecoin performed strongly in November. The cryptocurrency witnessed increased accumulation last month. LTC has found resistance at $80, paving the way for a breakout or correction. A strong surge in November took Litecoin (LTC/USD) to $83. That’s nearly double the price of $47 on November 9. The gains also took...
Dogecoin confirms a golden cross. Is a bullish rally coming?
Dogecoin has been rising in anticipation of integration into Twitter payments. The cryptocurrency is on a correction but maintains a bullish momentum. Dogecoin (DOGE/USD) has sent another bullish signal – a golden cross. A golden cross occurs when the shorter-term 50-day moving averages approaches and crosses above the 200-day MA. The golden cross is interpreted as a crucial bullish signal.
Best Cryptos to Buy at Low Prices in December 2022
Crypto investors have been looking out for the best crypto to buy in December 2022. With prices low right now, it’s a prime investment opportunity for any long-term believer in the cryptocurrency movement. So, to cut through the noise, this article will cover 5 of the most promising crypto projects that you can buy in December 2022.
Is it safe to buy Kadena as the rebound accelerates?
Kadena price has been in a strong bullish trend in the past few days as investors bought the coin’s dip. The coin surged to a high of $1.2472, the highest level since November 15. It has jumped by more than 200% from the lowest level this year. So, is it safe to buy Kadena?
GMX benefits from FTX collapse and breaks from consolidation. Should you buy it?
GMX token (GMX/USD) has doubled in price. Trading at just $25 on November 10, the cryptocurrency touched a high of $59 on December 2. The gains come amid an influx of investors post-FTX collapse. As of press time, GMX was trading at $56. The collapse of the FTX exchange fueled...
Former Dollar General Employee Warns Customers To Check Pricing Amid Staff Shortages
If you've ever shopped at a Dollar General, you know how tempting it can be to load up on those cheap products. But if you're concerned about inconsistent or inaccurate prices, you may want to read this—and make sure you keep your receipt with you just in case.
XRP eyes a breakout as lawyer makes a prediction on Ripple case with SEC
Crypto lawyer expects a sweeping ruling in Ripple case with SEC. The cryptocurrency is bullish but needs a breakout for further gains. Ripple (XRP/USD) has been trading on short-term bullish momentum but within a tight range. That has seen the cryptocurrency hit resistance at $0.40, a level it has held for a few days. From there, it’s just one more bullish trigger, and XRP will break out. There are developments worth noting that could cause such price action.
