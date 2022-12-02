Crypto lawyer expects a sweeping ruling in Ripple case with SEC. The cryptocurrency is bullish but needs a breakout for further gains. Ripple (XRP/USD) has been trading on short-term bullish momentum but within a tight range. That has seen the cryptocurrency hit resistance at $0.40, a level it has held for a few days. From there, it’s just one more bullish trigger, and XRP will break out. There are developments worth noting that could cause such price action.

2 DAYS AGO