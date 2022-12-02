ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Even with charges, no witnesses, no trial

By Copeland Jacobs Staff writer
LUMBERTON — Even grave charges like murder can be left hanging when there are no witnesses to provide accounts.

“We do have some murders that no one has been charged with,” said District Attorney Matthew Scott, who said one reason for this problem is witnesses not coming forward to tell what they know.

Scott was asked about an unnerving aspect of Walmart shooting suspect Jarod Denzel Lowery’s criminal record, that severe charges against Lowery have been dismissed multiple times.

“I cannot answer anything about a pending defendant,” said Scott, before saying he could describe in purely general terms the details of why cases are most commonly dropped.

Scott stated there are a number of reasons cases are dropped. He said that to move forward on cases witnesses and evidence are required.

Scott said in general cases are routinely dismissed because witnesses do not come forward. He said that witness intimidation is real, and that witnesses must be willing to get on the stand and testify. Scott said there was a problem with vital witnesses not testifying, and that even the statements a person makes cannot be used unless the person is present.

“We and law enforcement have to have witnesses come forward and testify,” Scott said. “It’s not just murder cases. It’s any case.”

Major Damien McLean with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said that witnesses may not want a trial, to testify, or be in front of a judge or jury. He was in agreement with the district attorney that witness intimidation was an issue.

“I would say that’s a constant problem in the judicial system,” said McLean.

“That intimidation might come from the suspect,” McLean said, “or from the suspect’s family.”

As Scott described, witness intimidation is a nested problem, with issues within issues.

“We also have to prove witness intimidation,” Scott said, “We have to have witnesses to prove witness intimidation.”

Another difficulty for trials is witnesses telling law enforcement one story and telling the district attorney another story, explained Scott, which makes their credibility questionable.

As for evidence, another factor Scott explained about charges and trials was law enforcement and the court system having different standards. To charge someone law enforcement needs probable cause, while the courts require it to be beyond a reasonable doubt.

A claim that someone shot someone else, explained Scott, is enough for law enforcement to establish probable cause, but for a case to be proved beyond a reasonable doubt, evidence possibly in the form of testimony is required by the legal system.

Files on cases, according to Scott, are reviewed around 180 days after the individual in question is charged, and the district attorney and courts only become involved in cases after law enforcement has investigated and charged.

To get witnesses in court, subpoenas are sent out requesting presence at the trial, and then as Scott explained, when a judge sets a case for the trial, the subpoenaed individuals must be present. If people do not abide by this rule, the judge can then issue a show cause.

As Scott explained, a show cause is when a person who was absent for a scheduled trial date must provide an explanation for why they were not there, and the judge can decided if the person will be held in contempt of court of made to serve jail time.

CrazyChicken93
1d ago

It’s proven NC only solves 40% of all murders. Can only imagine all across the states… especially where police forces are not strong. Kid murdered in my local town and no one else spoke about it again. No arrests. No real search. 🤦🏻‍♀️🤷🏻‍♀️

