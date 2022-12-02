DOHA, Qatar (AP) — England forward Raheem Sterling has left the team’s World Cup camp in Qatar and returned to Britain after a break-in at his home. The 27-year-old Chelsea player missed England’s 3-0 victory over Senegal in the round of 16 on Sunday and it was not known if he would be back for the quarterfinal match against France on Saturday. “We’ve got to give him time to try to resolve that or be there for his family,” England coach Gareth Southgate said. “That’s the most important thing at this time, so we’re going to give him that space.” England announced 90 minutes before kick off against Senegal at Al Bayt Stadium that Sterling would be unavailable because of a “family matter.”

