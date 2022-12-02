ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

advantagenews.com

Brighton woman killed in Missouri crash

A young woman from Brighton was among three people killed in a single-vehicle crash in Scott County, Missouri, Saturday night. The Missouri Highway Patrol confirms the victim from the Riverbend as 19-year-old Mallory Carter. She was a 2021 graduate of Southwestern High School and was attending Southeast Missouri State University.
FOX2now.com

New homeless shelter in north St. Louis needs volunteers, donations

A 24/7 homeless shelter that recently opened in The Ville neighborhood needs donations and volunteers. It's located at 4145 Kennerly Avenue.
FOX2now.com

Man shot and killed in grocery store parking lot Saturday evening

A man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a grocery store on Goodfellow Street in north St. Louis around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
FOX2now.com

2022's Miss Missouri preparing to compete for the title of 'Miss America'

Clare Kuebler, 2022's Miss Missouri, is heading to Connecticut to compete for the title of Miss America.
FOX2now.com

Why the SAFE-T Act is sparking debate

The current veto session for Illinois lawmakers could lead to some tweaks in the SAFE-T Act.
FOX2now.com

22nd annual Shop With A Cop taking place Sunday morning in O'Fallon, Ill.

Almost 50 kids in Illinois will go on a Christmas shopping spree with the O'Fallon Fraternal Order of Police. It's all part of the 22nd annual Shop with a Cop.
Ozarks First.com

List of Best & Worst College Towns in US released; How did Missouri schools fare?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Not just the college but the college town can make a difference for students, according to a recent survey, and several college towns in Missouri are receiving high marks. In a WalletHub study published Tuesday, Springfield Columbia St. Charles, St. Louis, and Kansas City placed...
kttn.com

Teenager from Missouri indicted on drug and machine gun charges

A teenager from Missouri has been indicted on drug and machine gun charges. The indictment charges Zavion McGee, 18, from St. Louis County, with four felonies: possession of at least 50 grams of methamphetamine, possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of one or more firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes, and possession of a machine gun.
FOX2now.com

TKO: "The Kilcoyne Opinion" salutes the high school champs

There are plenty of nights when "TKO" can be sarcastic or annoyed, but not this time. A comment from East St. Louis football coach Darren Sunkett served as a reminder that it's always good to celebrate the kids.
KOLR10 News

Missouri inmate Kevin Johnson’s last words before execution

KSNF/KODE — The State of Missouri has executed a man convicted of killing a police officer, despite attorneys arguing that the case was infused with racism. 37-year-old Kevin Johnson died at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday night (11/29) at the state prison in Bonne Terre, after an injection of Pentobarbital. As a first for modern executions in […]
FOX2now.com

Father-son convicted of assault over Pokémon Go claimed self-defense

A 75-year-old man and his son were sentenced Friday for an assault over playing Pokémon Go.
FOX2now.com

Several dogs dead, one rescued after house fire in north St. Louis

Multiple dogs and puppies have died after a house fire Saturday evening in north St. Louis. Crews rescued one dog from the fire.
Q985

The World’s Tallest Man in History Had Missouri & Illinois Ties

There's tall and then there's TALL. This is that 2nd one. It's the tallest man in recorded medical history and I've learned he has connections to both Missouri and Illinois. I had heard of Robert Wadlow and was probably even aware that he was declared the world's tallest man in recorded medical history. However, I did not know that he grew up in the St. Louis area and called Alton, Illinois home as Wikipedia confirms. Robert measured an incredible 8'11" and towered over everyone and everything as vintage video footage shows.
FOX2now.com

TPH Academy - St. Louis continues its growth in year three

It houses some of the best youth hockey players in the St. Louis area, and for nearly three years the Total Package Hockey Academy in St. Louis has been positively impacting the lives of the students that attend the school.
FOX2now.com

Toys-4-Tats: St. Charles artist runs holiday special to help children in need

One St. Charles tattoo shop has made it a holiday tradition to collect toys and give back to the community.
KFVS12

Two women shot and killed, man arrested in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of two women in Qulin. Deputies were called at 12:55 a.m. on Sunday, December 4 to a report of two people shot inside a home on the 100 block of New Hampshire Street. According to...
myleaderpaper.com

Fenton man sentenced to four years for stealing from investors

Harish Sunkara, 51, of Fenton has been sentenced to four years in prison and ordered to repay $1,271,800 he stole from investors by lying about an agreement between his IT company, Pace Solutions, and a Texas airport, the U.S. Attorney’s Office reported. Sunkara pleaded guilty to two counts of...

