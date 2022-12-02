Read full article on original website
Related
advantagenews.com
Brighton woman killed in Missouri crash
A young woman from Brighton was among three people killed in a single-vehicle crash in Scott County, Missouri, Saturday night. The Missouri Highway Patrol confirms the victim from the Riverbend as 19-year-old Mallory Carter. She was a 2021 graduate of Southwestern High School and was attending Southeast Missouri State University.
FOX2now.com
New homeless shelter in north St. Louis needs volunteers, donations
A 24/7 homeless shelter that recently opened in The Ville neighborhood needs donations and volunteers. It’s located at 4145 Kennerly Avenue. New homeless shelter in north St. Louis needs volunteers, …. A 24/7 homeless shelter that recently opened in The Ville neighborhood needs donations and volunteers. It’s located at...
FOX2now.com
Man shot and killed in grocery store parking lot Saturday evening
A man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a grocery store on Goodfellow Street in north St. Louis around 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Man shot and killed in grocery store parking lot …. A man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a grocery store on...
FOX2now.com
2022's Miss Missouri preparing to compete for the title of 'Miss America'
Clare Kuebler, 2022's Miss Missouri, is heading to Connecticut to compete for the title of Miss America. 2022’s Miss Missouri preparing to compete for the …. Clare Kuebler, 2022's Miss Missouri, is heading to Connecticut to compete for the title of Miss America. Hockey Fight Cancer Initiative takes place...
FOX2now.com
Why the SAFE-T Act is sparking debate
The current veto session for Illinois lawmakers could lead to some tweaks in the SAFE-T Act. The current veto session for Illinois lawmakers could lead to some tweaks in the SAFE-T Act. Black-owned businesses hold inaugural Frizz-Mas event. Sunday marked the inaugural Frizz-Mas in St. Louis. Kids got to sit...
FOX2now.com
22nd annual Shop With A Cop taking place Sunday morning in O'Fallon, Ill.
Almost 50 kids in Illinois will go on a Christmas shopping spree with the O'Fallon Fraternal Order of Police. It's all part of the 22nd annual Shop with a Cop. 22nd annual Shop With A Cop taking place Sunday morning …. Almost 50 kids in Illinois will go on a...
Ozarks First.com
List of Best & Worst College Towns in US released; How did Missouri schools fare?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Not just the college but the college town can make a difference for students, according to a recent survey, and several college towns in Missouri are receiving high marks. In a WalletHub study published Tuesday, Springfield Columbia St. Charles, St. Louis, and Kansas City placed...
kttn.com
Teenager from Missouri indicted on drug and machine gun charges
A teenager from Missouri has been indicted on drug and machine gun charges. The indictment charges Zavion McGee, 18, from St. Louis County, with four felonies: possession of at least 50 grams of methamphetamine, possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of one or more firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes, and possession of a machine gun.
At least 5 shot, 3 killed in St. Louis shootings this weekend
At least five people have been shot and three have died in shootings since the start of the weekend, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
Missouri woman reported missing, last seen on South Side of Chicago
CHICAGO - A woman from St. Louis, Missouri was reported missing and police are saying she was last seen on the South Side of Chicago. Chicago police say Kevaughna "Keke" Nelson, 22, is a high risk missing individual. She was last scene in the 7300 block of South Yale Avenue in Englewood on Nov. 10.
FOX2now.com
TKO: "The Kilcoyne Opinion" salutes the high school champs
There are plenty of nights when "TKO" can be sarcastic or annoyed, but not this time. A comment from East St. Louis football coach Darren Sunkett served as a reminder that it's always good to celebrate the kids. TKO: “The Kilcoyne Opinion” salutes the high school …. There...
Missouri inmate Kevin Johnson’s last words before execution
KSNF/KODE — The State of Missouri has executed a man convicted of killing a police officer, despite attorneys arguing that the case was infused with racism. 37-year-old Kevin Johnson died at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday night (11/29) at the state prison in Bonne Terre, after an injection of Pentobarbital. As a first for modern executions in […]
FOX2now.com
Father-son convicted of assault over Pokémon Go claimed self-defense
A 75-year-old man and his son were sentenced Friday for an assault over playing Pokémon Go. Father-son convicted of assault over Pokémon Go claimed …. A 75-year-old man and his son were sentenced Friday for an assault over playing Pokémon Go. Old Bakery Beer Company hosts annual...
FOX2now.com
Several dogs dead, one rescued after house fire in north St. Louis
Multiple dogs and puppies have died after a house fire Saturday evening in north St. Louis. Crews rescued one dog from the fire. Several dogs dead, one rescued after house fire in …. Multiple dogs and puppies have died after a house fire Saturday evening in north St. Louis. Crews...
The World’s Tallest Man in History Had Missouri & Illinois Ties
There's tall and then there's TALL. This is that 2nd one. It's the tallest man in recorded medical history and I've learned he has connections to both Missouri and Illinois. I had heard of Robert Wadlow and was probably even aware that he was declared the world's tallest man in recorded medical history. However, I did not know that he grew up in the St. Louis area and called Alton, Illinois home as Wikipedia confirms. Robert measured an incredible 8'11" and towered over everyone and everything as vintage video footage shows.
FOX2now.com
TPH Academy - St. Louis continues its growth in year three
TPH Academy – St. Louis continues its growth in year …. It houses some of the best youth hockey players in the St. Louis area, and for nearly three years the Total Package Hockey Academy in St. Louis has been positively impacting the lives of the students that attend the school. Fox 2's Kevin Ryans caught up with the school to see how it has grown.
FOX2now.com
Toys-4-Tats: St. Charles artist runs holiday special to help children in need
One St. Charles tattoo shop has made it a holiday tradition to collect toys and give back to the community. Toys-4-Tats: St. Charles artist runs holiday special …. One St. Charles tattoo shop has made it a holiday tradition to collect toys and give back to the community. Black-owned businesses...
KFVS12
Two women shot and killed, man arrested in Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of two women in Qulin. Deputies were called at 12:55 a.m. on Sunday, December 4 to a report of two people shot inside a home on the 100 block of New Hampshire Street. According to...
myleaderpaper.com
Fenton man sentenced to four years for stealing from investors
Harish Sunkara, 51, of Fenton has been sentenced to four years in prison and ordered to repay $1,271,800 he stole from investors by lying about an agreement between his IT company, Pace Solutions, and a Texas airport, the U.S. Attorney’s Office reported. Sunkara pleaded guilty to two counts of...
Missouri man fatally beaten in New Orleans hotel, suspect arrested
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A man is in custody after he allegedly entered a New Orleans hotel room and fatally beat an elderly man from Missouri who was visiting the city with his wife, police said.
Comments / 4