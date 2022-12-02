Read full article on original website
Related
bodyslam.net
Jon Moxley Segment Added To This Week’s AEW Dynamite
After suffering a concussion in his World Title match against Jon Moxley that rendered him unable to complete the match, Adam Page made a surprise return last week on Dynamite to settle a score. The two men engaged in a physical brawl twice on the show, resulting in them both...
wrestleview.com
Former Superstar returns to WWE on SmackDown, saves Liv Morgan from Damage CTRL
Former WWE Superstar Tegan Nox made her return to WWE on Friday night’s episode of SmackDown. Nox came out to save Liv Morgan from Damage CTRL. Below is an excerpt from Roy Nemer’s full SmackDown recap detailing Nox’s return. Out come Damage CTRL to the ring. Bayley...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage AEW News On William Regal's Booking And MJF's Next Feud
All signs are pointing to the most recent episode of "AEW Dynamite" being William Regal's final appearance with the company as he is reportedly WWE-bound. While that remains to be confirmed, Tony Khan certainly got the most out of the Englishman in his final moments if that was the case. Regal turned on his fellow Blackpool Combat Club member Jon Moxley at Full Gear to help MJF become the AEW World Champion, only for MJF to stab him in the back on Wednesday, punching him in the back of the head with Regal's knuckle dusters.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Fight Forever Reportedly Settles On Rating
As the year comes to a close, the upcoming AEW video game, "AEW Fight Forever" is beginning to feel a bit like Guns N' Roses' Chinese Democracy album, with fans wondering just when it will be available to play. And while there is still no firm release date for the game, things are moving along enough that we may now know what the game will be rated.
wrestleview.com
AEW star announces 2023 will be his last year in pro wrestling
During the Blizzard Brawl tapings on Saturday, Dustin Rhodes announced that 2023 will be his last year in professional wrestling. Rhodes said last month during an appearance on the Sports Guys Talking Wrestling podcast, that he had about a year left on his AEW contract. Rhodes last wrestled on the August 26 episode of AEW Rampage, in which he was unsuccessful in capturing won the ROH World Title from then champion Claudio Castagnoli.
tjrwrestling.net
Sasha Banks Won’t Join AEW Says Ric Flair
With seemingly unending speculation on Sasha Banks’ future continuing, Ric Flair says he thinks there’s no way she leaves WWE to join AEW. Sasha Banks has not been seen on WWE television since she and Naomi walked out of an episode of Raw back in May. Reports at the time stated that Banks and Naomi had handed their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship belts to the then-Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis before leaving due to frustration with their creative direction in the company.
ringsidenews.com
William Regal Allegedly Immediately Regretted Joining AEW
William Regal has given his entire life to the pro wrestling world and his love for the industry can never be denied. After being fired by WWE, he made his way to AEW and fans rejoiced about this fact. However, William Regal might have regretted joining AEW as well. As...
Sami Zayn vs. Sheamus to kick off WWE SmackDown
Zayn and The Bloodline defeated Sheamus and Team Brutes in WarGames last Saturday.
wrestleview.com
WWE and AEW attendance numbers for last week’s TV shows
WrestleTix has made a list of the attendance numbers for last week’s WWE and AEW TV shows. WWE Raw at the Scope Arena in Norfolk, VA – 7,121 tickets sold. AEW Dynamite at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, IN – 3,572 tickets sold. WWE SmackDown at the...
411mania.com
Fuego Del Sol Weighs In On Possible ROH TV Show, Excited For AEW & ROH In the Next Year
Fuego Del Sol is looking forward to a potential ROH television show and recently discussed how it could help the AEW and ROH roster. Del Sol was a guest on the AJ Awesome Show and talked about the potential series, which Tony Khan has said he is still in discussions for. You can check out some highlights from Del Sol’s conversation below (per Wrestling Inc):
PWMania
More Trouble Within The Bloodline Teased on WWE SmackDown (Video)
WWE appears to be hinting at more trouble within The Bloodline. During this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown The Usos, Sami Zayn, and Solo Sikoa celebrated their Survivor Series victory. Jimmy and Jey Uso honored Zayn for his effort and loyalty at Survivor Series. The camera then focused on...
wrestleview.com
Notes and dark match results from Friday night’s WWE SmackDown
Below are notes and the dark match results from Friday night’s WWE that took place from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY. -The arena was about 90 percent full. The upper sections were tarped off. -Dark Match: Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Drew Gulak in what was a very back and...
wrestlinginc.com
Major Update Regarding The Future Of WWE SmackDown On DirecTV
Ahead of the December 2 episode of "WWE SmackDown" on FS1, FOX announced that DirecTV was looking at dropping FOX-affiliated stations from their packages. In a statement posted on keepfox.com, FOX revealed, "FOX remains committed to reaching a fair agreement with DIRECTV for the continued distribution of our networks. Despite our best efforts for months, we regret that DIRECTV continues to demand unprecedented special treatment that represents a wholesale change to our long-standing relationship and is out of step with marketplace terms."
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Updates On Cody Rhodes' Recovery And WWE Return
Cody Rhodes made a dashing return to WWE on the first night of WrestleMania 38 back in April, defeating Seth "Freakin" Rollins in an impromptu match. However, two months into his comeback, "The American Nightmare" was ruled out of action indefinitely after suffering a pectoral muscle tear. Despite the setback, Rhodes successfully performed in his advertised Hell in a Cell match against Rollins at the namesake event. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion has yet to return to WWE programming since the Hell in a Cell premium live event in June, but a fresh update on his recovery has provided some insight into how close Rhodes is to being back in the ring.
wrestlinginc.com
Ninja Mack Addresses Possible Interest From WWE And AEW
Ninja Mack feels very fortunate to be working with NOAH right now and he's excited to see where that relationship leads him. In a new interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Mack showed his enthusiasm for being able to work with one of the premier wrestling promotions in Japan.
411mania.com
Tony Schiavone Reveals What Happened After Hangman Page Was Concussed on AEW Dynamite
– During a recent Ask Tony Live edition of his What Happened When podcast, AEW broadcaster Tony Schiavone discussed Hangman Page suffering a concussion during his title match against Jon Moxley back in October on AEW Dynamite. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Tony Schiavone on what initially happened after...
wrestlinginc.com
Jessie Godderz Hopes To Compete In Cross-Promotional Rivalry Against WWE Or AEW
Jessie Godderz has been in the wrestling business for over 10 years, finding plenty of success in the tag team divisions of both OVW and TNA — now known as Impact Wrestling. Godderz currently wrestles for OVW, where he has won the OVW Southern Tag Team Championships seven times. In an interview with "PW Mania," Godderz discussed his feelings about his current run in OVW and if he would ever leave the promotion for an opportunity in WWE or AEW.
wrestlinginc.com
Santos Escobar Highlights Lucha Underground History With WWE SmackDown Opponent
Tonight on "WWE SmackDown," former "NXT" Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar will face off against former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet in the finals of the "SmackDown" World Cup tournament. With Escobar representing Mexico and Ricochet representing the United States, the winner of the tournament will receive an opportunity against GUNTHER for the Intercontinental Championship. Ricochet made it to the finals by defeating Mustafa Ali in the first round and scored a major upset over Braun Strowman in the semi-finals after a distraction from Imperium, while Escobar defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in the first round and The Brawling Brutes' Butch in the semi-finals, with some help from his stable, Legado Del Fantasma.
stillrealtous.com
AEW Star Reportedly Gone From The Company
The last few weeks have been full of twists and turns in the AEW World Title scene as Wiliam Regal helped MJF defeat Jon Moxley to win the belt and then MJF turned on Regal. With MJF turning on Regal there’s been a lot of speculation that the former NXT General Manager was written off TV.
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage News, Notes, & Producers For Friday Night’s WWE SmackDown TV Tapings
Fightful has put together a list of producers who put together Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown. You can check them below:. * Abyss produced the Sami Zayn vs. Sheamus match. * Molly Holly produced the Emma vs. Shayna Baszler match. * Adam Pearce produced the GUNTHER vs. Kofi...
Comments / 0