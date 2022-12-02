All signs are pointing to the most recent episode of "AEW Dynamite" being William Regal's final appearance with the company as he is reportedly WWE-bound. While that remains to be confirmed, Tony Khan certainly got the most out of the Englishman in his final moments if that was the case. Regal turned on his fellow Blackpool Combat Club member Jon Moxley at Full Gear to help MJF become the AEW World Champion, only for MJF to stab him in the back on Wednesday, punching him in the back of the head with Regal's knuckle dusters.

