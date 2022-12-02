Read full article on original website
Related
Cannabis Testing Labs From East And West Coast Markets Unify Brands As BelCosta Labs
BelCosta Labs, a California third-party cannabis testing lab, announced the company is expanding its operations beyond California. BelCosta is combining businesses with independent testing labs US Cannalytics and Pinnacle CT Labs. USC currently services Florida, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, and PCT services Maryland. All laboratories will be rebranded and operate as BelCosta Labs.
Supporting feminine leadership can help create a just and kinder future
Women are still struggling to reach leadership positions. Though there are more women earning college degrees and a comparable number entering the workplace, women are still not reaching mid-level and top-level leadership positions at the same rate as men. In Canada, women hold only 19 per cent of corporate board positions. Less than one per cent of senior leadership and pipeline positions are held by Black and Indigenous women, women with disabilities and LGBTQ2S+ women. A model of leadership that encompasses the feminine traits within each of us can help move us towards a more just and sustaining world. As...
fashionunited.com
Hush appoints Sarah Miles as its new CEO
Women’s fashion and lifestyle brand Hush has appointed former Amazon and Diageo executive Sarah Miles as its new chief executive. With more than 25 years of experience successfully driving growth across major UK and international consumer brands, Miles will join Hush on January 16, 2023, from global prestige beauty group Sephora, having previously been CEO of beauty e-commerce platform Feelunique.
a-z-animals.com
Meet the Largest Land Owners in Michigan
Real estate is an excellent investment opportunity, particularly if you want to diversify your portfolio for security. This is why some of America’s wealthiest individuals have made huge investments in landed property. If someone puts a significant amount of money into something, they must be really convinced of its worth. Besides, land is regarded as a security safe with a view.
petage.com
Ex-Colgate Exec Joins Insect Farming Startup FlyFeed as Advisor
FlyFeed, an international insect farming tech startup, recently announced the newest addition to its advisory board, Ahmed Hassan. The former general manager of several subsidiaries at Colgate-Palmolive joined the company in a personal capacity to help optimize product development to the needs of feed producers, including pet food companies, as well as build the customer network in this market and assist with company-wide scaling.
Meet the Company Disrupting the Wine Industry
Naked Wines hooks subscribers up with fantastic deals on world-class wine.
Comments / 0