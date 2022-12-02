Read full article on original website
KPBS
Questions over Chula Vista's new privacy policy
Chula Vista officials claim a new policy bans the sale of data picked up by police surveillance tools, but privacy advocates warn most personal information could still lawfully be sold. In other news, Southwestern College and San Diego State University have just received grants to support more Hispanic students in healthcare careers. Plus, sea lions have made themselves quite at home at the Oceanside Harbor, and boat owners there don’t like it.
KPBS
Roundtable: The state of San Diego's water
This week, San Diego officials began lowering water levels at Lake Hodges to protect the dam which is undergoing repair work. What does it mean for San Diego's water situation?. Matt Hoffman hosts a discussion about the state of water in San Diego. Guests include KPBS environment reporter Erik Anderson,...
KPBS
San Diego's holiday event, Balboa Park December Nights, returns for two days
The 45th annual December Nights festival will begin in Balboa Park this afternoon, transforming the park into a winter wonderland with more than 1,000 performers on four stages, various activities throughout the park and more than 120 food and retail vendors. The event will run Friday from 3 to 11...
KPBS
Lakeside resource fair provides people experiencing homelessness with legal help, other services
Jason Jaeger has been homeless for more than a decade. Like many in his position, he's accumulated legal troubles along they way. The Homeless Resource Fair in Lakeside on Friday was a step toward clearing his record and getting help with his battle against addiction. “I hope it opens doors...
KPBS
San Diego organizations participate in World AIDS Day
San Diego organizations this week held events in conjunction with World AIDS Day on Dec. 1 to raise HIV/AIDS awareness and honor those lost to the virus. Among the events held locally was the 31st annual tree lighting and candlelight vigil at the Hillcrest Retail Center. It was organized by Mama’s Kitchen — the San Diego nonprofit dedicated to serving food to people with HIV and other critical illnesses.
KPBS
Landon Donovan steps into executive role, away from coaching for San Diego Loyal
As he calls games and offers commentary half a world away in Qatar, Landon Donovan was named Friday executive vice president of Soccer Operations for San Diego Loyal SC, while his assistant will take over coaching duties. According to a statement from the team, the move allows Donovan to focus...
