wvtf.org

Should Virginia lower its voting age for local elections? One delegate thinks so

Voters in Virginia could be considering a constitutional amendment allowing 16-year-olds to cast a ballot in local elections. Back in the 1960’s during the Vietnam War, advocates for changing the voting age from 21 to 18 adopted the slogan, "old enough to fight, old enough to vote." Now advocates might be adopting a twist on that: old enough to drive, old enough to vote.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Children’s Home Society of Virginia Announces Resignation of President and CEO Nadine Marsh-Carter and Appointment of Mel Tull as Interim CEO.

Children’s Home Society of Virginia, one of Virginia’s oldest non-profit human services agencies announced today the resignation of Nadine Marsh-Carter who has been CEO since 2006, effective January 1, 2023. Former Board Chair Mel Tull has agreed to lead the agency as Interim CEO while the Board undertakes a search for Ms. Marsh-Carter’s permanent replacement. Effective, January 3, 2023, Ms. Marsh-Carter will become President of the Cameron Foundation which is based in Petersburg, Virginia and serves the Tri-Cities area.
cbs19news

First Night Virginia canceled again

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Once again, a popular New Year’s Eve event has been canceled. First Night Virginia, the second oldest First Night celebration in the United States, posted on its website that this year’s event will not be taking place. At this time, the reasoning for...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Governor Youngkin announces that agriculture and forestry are still Virginia’s most robust industries, despite pandemic setbacks

While Virginia’s agriculture and forestry sectors were profoundly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced that both industries have recovered lost ground and forged ahead.  He reflected on the resilience of these sectors Nov. 30 in front of a delegation of 400-plus farmers at the Virginia Farm...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Skill games hearing slated Monday in Greensville County

On June 21, 2021, Emporia businessman Hermie Sadler and his legal team filed a lawsuit against then-Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, the Commonwealth of Virginia, the Virginia Attorney General’s Office, and Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority over a law, Senate Bill 971, that went into effect July 1, 2021, banning skill games.
Augusta Free Press

‘Unprecedented amount of funding:’ Virginia approves $295M for farm conservation

The General Assembly’s passage of full funding for agricultural best management practices is a historic decision for farmers. “Virginia Farm Bureau — on behalf of our state’s farmers — has been advocating for full funding of agricultural best management practices since 2009,” Virginia Farm Bureau Federation President Wayne F. Pryor told farmers on Nov. 30 during the organization’s 2022 Annual Meeting of Voting Delegates, according to a press release.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

DMV Calls for Organizations to Help Save Lives on Virginia's Roads

RICHMOND - If your organization's passion is making a difference in your community and you want to save lives, consider applying for a highway safety grant from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). Grants allow Virginia-based law enforcement agencies, nonprofit organizations, state and local government agencies and colleges and universities to implement innovative programs and campaigns aimed at preventing and reducing traffic fatalities, injuries and crashes in Virginia.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Farm Bureau president: Historic funding for conservation practices is a boon for farmers

The president of the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation said that the General Assembly’s passage of full funding for agricultural best management practices is a historic decision.  “Virginia Farm Bureau—on behalf of our state’s farmers—has been advocating for full funding of agricultural best management practices since 2009,” VFBF President Wayne...
NBC 29 News

First mpox death announced in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting the first death of a person diagnosed with monkeypox, now known as “mpox,” in Virginia. The patient was an adult resident of the Eastern Health Region of Virginia. VDH will not release any specifics about the person,...
WSET

LIST: Christmas parades happening in the Heart of Virginia

(WSET) — There will be four Christmas parades across the viewing area on Saturday. This parade kicks off on Saturday starting at 11 a.m. The theme for this parade is "The Spirit of Christmas." The parade is from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The Appomattox Christmas Parade. This parade is...
Jake Wells

Payment of $500 coming to Virginia households

woman counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) Did you owe any taxes when you filed last year? If so, here's some good news for you and approximately 3 million other people. You likely have some cash coming your way. Virginia General Assembly recently passed a law giving taxpayers like you, a 2022 "stimulus" tax rebate of up to $250 for individual filers, and up to $500 for joint filers.
visitroanokeva.com

Where to Eat on Christmas in Virginia's Blue Ridge

It’s time for a holiday feast in Virginia’s Blue Ridge!. Enjoying delicious food is one of our favorite parts of the holiday season in the Roanoke Region and there are lots of tasty ways to experience Christmas in the mountains. While many opt for a home-cooked meal for...

