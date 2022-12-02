Read full article on original website
New Bishop of Diocese of Virginia consecrated in Richmond
More than 45 bishops from around the world gathered for the service, which was held at Saint Paul's Baptist Church in Richmond on Saturday, Dec. 3. The Most Rev. Michael Bruce Curry, Presiding Bishop of the Episcopal Church nationwide, was the Chief Consecrator.
What to know about early voting in Virginia's 7th Senate District special election
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Early voting for the special election in Virginia's 7th Senate District started in Virginia Beach Friday, more than a month before voters decide who will succeed Republican Jen Kiggans. U.S. Navy veteran Kevin Adams, a Republican, is facing Virginia Beach Councilman Aaron Rouse, a Democrat,...
Should Virginia lower its voting age for local elections? One delegate thinks so
Voters in Virginia could be considering a constitutional amendment allowing 16-year-olds to cast a ballot in local elections. Back in the 1960’s during the Vietnam War, advocates for changing the voting age from 21 to 18 adopted the slogan, "old enough to fight, old enough to vote." Now advocates might be adopting a twist on that: old enough to drive, old enough to vote.
Children’s Home Society of Virginia Announces Resignation of President and CEO Nadine Marsh-Carter and Appointment of Mel Tull as Interim CEO.
Children’s Home Society of Virginia, one of Virginia’s oldest non-profit human services agencies announced today the resignation of Nadine Marsh-Carter who has been CEO since 2006, effective January 1, 2023. Former Board Chair Mel Tull has agreed to lead the agency as Interim CEO while the Board undertakes a search for Ms. Marsh-Carter’s permanent replacement. Effective, January 3, 2023, Ms. Marsh-Carter will become President of the Cameron Foundation which is based in Petersburg, Virginia and serves the Tri-Cities area.
First Night Virginia canceled again
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Once again, a popular New Year’s Eve event has been canceled. First Night Virginia, the second oldest First Night celebration in the United States, posted on its website that this year’s event will not be taking place. At this time, the reasoning for...
‘After School Satan Club’ sparks religious freedom debate in Virginia
"He is just an imaginary figure that we look to because he is the eternal rebel that fought for justice and humanity."
Governor Youngkin announces that agriculture and forestry are still Virginia’s most robust industries, despite pandemic setbacks
While Virginia’s agriculture and forestry sectors were profoundly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced that both industries have recovered lost ground and forged ahead. He reflected on the resilience of these sectors Nov. 30 in front of a delegation of 400-plus farmers at the Virginia Farm...
Skill games hearing slated Monday in Greensville County
On June 21, 2021, Emporia businessman Hermie Sadler and his legal team filed a lawsuit against then-Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, the Commonwealth of Virginia, the Virginia Attorney General’s Office, and Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority over a law, Senate Bill 971, that went into effect July 1, 2021, banning skill games.
‘Unprecedented amount of funding:’ Virginia approves $295M for farm conservation
The General Assembly’s passage of full funding for agricultural best management practices is a historic decision for farmers. “Virginia Farm Bureau — on behalf of our state’s farmers — has been advocating for full funding of agricultural best management practices since 2009,” Virginia Farm Bureau Federation President Wayne F. Pryor told farmers on Nov. 30 during the organization’s 2022 Annual Meeting of Voting Delegates, according to a press release.
Virginia parents are in an uproar over a school's 'Satan Club' that they argue will promote 'devil worshipping.' Lawyers said the club is protected by religious freedom.
The director of the "After-School Satan Club" said the club intends to support free thought, critical thinking, and problem-solving in kids.
DMV Calls for Organizations to Help Save Lives on Virginia's Roads
RICHMOND - If your organization's passion is making a difference in your community and you want to save lives, consider applying for a highway safety grant from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). Grants allow Virginia-based law enforcement agencies, nonprofit organizations, state and local government agencies and colleges and universities to implement innovative programs and campaigns aimed at preventing and reducing traffic fatalities, injuries and crashes in Virginia.
Farm Bureau president: Historic funding for conservation practices is a boon for farmers
The president of the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation said that the General Assembly’s passage of full funding for agricultural best management practices is a historic decision. “Virginia Farm Bureau—on behalf of our state’s farmers—has been advocating for full funding of agricultural best management practices since 2009,” VFBF President Wayne...
Former Virginia delegate sues Democratic Party, Gov. Youngkin over 7th Senate District special election
RICHMOND, Va. — A former Virginia delegate is suing the Democratic Party of Virginia and Gov. Glenn Youngkin in a bid to halt the party's nomination process for the upcoming special election for Virginia’s 7th Senate District. Cheryl Turpin filed a nearly 40-page lawsuit asking a judge to...
Under Youngkin initiative, first lab schools win state dollars to get started
New lab schools are officially in the works after winning state dollars. The bipartisan initiative has been a big priority for Gov. Glenn Youngkin.
CDC Map: Metro Richmond shifts to medium; masks recommended for 5 Va. localities
Masking is recommended for 5 localities in Virginia and Metro Richmond has shifted back medium, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
First mpox death announced in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting the first death of a person diagnosed with monkeypox, now known as “mpox,” in Virginia. The patient was an adult resident of the Eastern Health Region of Virginia. VDH will not release any specifics about the person,...
Virginia NAACP again calls for end of attorney general’s election integrity unit
The Virginia NAACP has again called on Attorney General Jason Miyares to disband his election integrity unit.
LIST: Christmas parades happening in the Heart of Virginia
(WSET) — There will be four Christmas parades across the viewing area on Saturday. This parade kicks off on Saturday starting at 11 a.m. The theme for this parade is "The Spirit of Christmas." The parade is from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The Appomattox Christmas Parade. This parade is...
Payment of $500 coming to Virginia households
woman counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) Did you owe any taxes when you filed last year? If so, here's some good news for you and approximately 3 million other people. You likely have some cash coming your way. Virginia General Assembly recently passed a law giving taxpayers like you, a 2022 "stimulus" tax rebate of up to $250 for individual filers, and up to $500 for joint filers.
Where to Eat on Christmas in Virginia's Blue Ridge
It’s time for a holiday feast in Virginia’s Blue Ridge!. Enjoying delicious food is one of our favorite parts of the holiday season in the Roanoke Region and there are lots of tasty ways to experience Christmas in the mountains. While many opt for a home-cooked meal for...
