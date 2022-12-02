Read full article on original website
NFL world reacts to concerning Bill Belichick news
For 20 years, Tom Brady and Bill Belichick dominated the NFL together, winning six Super Bowls for the New England Patriots while posting an eyepopping 230-69 record in games where Brady was at the helm. But since Brady left the Patriots following the 2020 season, things have not gone quite so well for Belichick and Read more... The post NFL world reacts to concerning Bill Belichick news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Patriots fans trash Bill Belichick & Mac Jones following Bills loss: ‘His a-- should be out the door!’ (Listen)
New England Patriots fans are coming to the realization that the days of their dynasty are long gone. After close to two decades of dominance in the AFC East, New England finds themselves in a new spot, alone in last place, in the division. On the morning following the Patriots...
SB Nation
The Vikings twerking after faking an injury is the NFL’s most disrespectful TD celebration
Minnesota Vikings superstar Justin Jefferson had a big idea for a touchdown dance last month against the Buffalo Bills: Jefferson intended to fake an injury and then do a little dance, but his offensive linemen ruined it by jumping on top of him. Teammate Alexander Mattison was apparently taking notes, because he finished what Jefferson started against the New York Jets on Sunday in Week 13.
OBJ Visiting Buffalo: 1 Big Problem Before Bills 'Put A Ring On It'
Are the Buffalo Bills and the other suitors for the services of Odell Beckham Jr. so excited to get to the honeymoon that they aren't thinking clearly about the marriage?
Where do Bills stand in AFC after Chiefs, Dolphins lose on Sunday?
The Buffalo Bills entered Sunday’s slate of games in the no. 2 seed in the AFC behind the Kansas City Chief, but things look a lot different at the end of the day. Buffalo now sits atop the AFC after the Chiefs lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in a rematch of last season’s AFC title game. The Bengals beats the Chiefs, 27-24, to drop Kansas City to 9-3 on the season and into a tie with the Bills, who improved to 9-3 with a win over the New England Patriots on Thursday.
NFL Network: Bills even have better food fan base than Patriots
Well, if we’re basing things off Thursday, that answer is one in the same–But NFL Network picked wings anyway. Prior to the Bills’ 24-10 win over the Patriots, “Good Morning Football” had a roundtable discussion previewing the game. Taking the focus off of football, food took centerstage for a moment.
Pats Nation quickly becoming Pats Resig-Nation
The Patriots are technically still in the playoff hunt, but after another sound defeat at the hands of the Bills, it seems the fanbase is quickly resigning itself to the idea that this team is not on the rise, but rather stuck in the middle.
