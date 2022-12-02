Read full article on original website
Related
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
Julia Roberts Wore A Dress With Dozens Of Pictures Of Her BFFAE George Clooney On It
Go best friend, that's her best friend.
WHAS 11
Cher Dishes on 'Fabulous' New Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards: 'On Paper It's Kind of Ridiculous'
Cher is fully aware of what her 40-year age gap with her boyfriend, Alexander "AE" Edwards, looks like. The 76-year-old pop star is currently dating the 36-year-old music producer and is opening up about their romance. On Friday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Cher spoke to host Clarkson about...
Mindy Kaling Explained Why She Doesn't Think "The Office" Would Get Made Today
"Tastes have changed, and honestly what offends people has changed so much now."
WHAS 11
Kim Kardashian Celebrates Her 'Baby Boy' Saint's 7th Birthday With Sweet Message
Kim Kardashian is marking a special day for a special little man in her life. On Monday, the Kardashians star and Kanye "Ye" West’s son, Saint, turned seven. "Happy 7th Birthday to my baby boy. I love you so so so much! I love seeing you grow into the kindest soul ever. Mommy loves you forever and ever," Kim wrote.
WHAS 11
Camila Cabello Talks Her First 'Voice' Season and a Possible Collab With Gwen Stefani (Exclusive)
Camila Cabello is loving her first season on The Voice!. The first-time coach caught up with ET's Cassie DiLaura ahead of Monday's live semifinals show, and opened up about her last remaining Team Camila singer, Morgan Myles, saying she's "confident" about the country singer's odds to win it all. "I...
WHAS 11
Khloe Kardashian Shares Photo of Herself Covered in Spit-Up: 'Mom Life'
Khloe Kardashian is embracing the messy side of mom life! The 38-year-old reality star took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to share a selfie, which featured her black sweater covered in spit-up. "It comes with the territory... Mom life," the mother of two captioned the pic. Khloe is mom...
WHAS 11
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Both Separated From Their Spouses in August, Says Source
New details have emerged surrounding the romance betweenGood Morning America co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. A source tells ET that the two journalists both separated from their spouses in August. The two have both been married since 2010 -- Holmes, 45, to attorney Marilee Fiebig, and Robach, 49, to actor Andrew Shue.
WHAS 11
Loni Love Says She's Been Trying Hard to Keep Keke Palmer's Pregnancy News a Secret (Exclusive)
Loni Love knows how to keep a secret -- even if it's really difficult to do. The comedian walked the carpet at the 45th Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday in Washington, D.C., and she spoke with ET's Deidre Behar about Keke Palmer's big baby bump reveal during her Saturday Night Live monologue over the weekend.
WHAS 11
Margot Robbie Talks Finally Getting to Act Opposite Brad Pitt in 'Babylon' (Exclusive)
Director Damien Chazelle's upcoming old Hollywood epic, Babylon, is the third time Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt have co-starred in a film -- but the first time they've ever shared the screen!. Robbie and Pitt were both in 2015's The Big Short, and were of course co-stars in Quentin Tarantino's...
WHAS 11
Gabourey Sidibe Secretly Married Brandon Frankel Over a Year Ago
Turns out, Gabourey Sidibe is already married! The 39-year-old actress revealed that she secretly wed Brandon Frankel more than a year ago during Monday's appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan. "The thing about weddings is I don't like them. Here's an example of how much I don't like weddings....
WHAS 11
'Better late than never' | Dolly Parton joins TikTok
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Queen of Country Music has officially joined TikTok!. Dolly Parton joined the infamous video-sharing app late Sunday afternoon. The announcement was made on her Twitter account with the caption "better late than never." I have arrived! #heyitsdolly #dollytok. Since joining the app, she has accumulated...
WHAS 11
Ashton Kutcher Once Considered Jumping Off a Balcony to Help His Twin Brother
Ashton Kutcher considered making the ultimate sacrifice to help his twin. On the latest episode of Paramount+'s The Checkup With Dr. David Agus, Ashton and his twin brother, Michael, open up about the health struggles they've had throughout their lives. The Kutcher boys' mom, Diane, didn't know she was expecting...
WHAS 11
Gwen Stefani Tears Up Thinking About Her and Blake Shelton's Final Season on 'The Voice' (Exclusive)
Gwen Stefani is having a hard time with the idea that this is her last season of The Voice with husband Blake Shelton. "It's just been a really amazing season, too short," the season 22 coach shared with ET's Cassie DiLaura ahead of Monday's live semifinals show. "It's mine and Blake's last season... I can't even get the words out of my mouth 'cause it sucks."
WHAS 11
How 'GMA3' Handled T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's On-Air Absence Amid Romance Reveal
On Monday, after ET learned anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach would be temporarily removed from GMA3: What You Need to Know, Gio Benitez and Stephanie Ramos filled in for the pair live on-air. The change to the daytime news program comes after Holmes and Robach's romantic relationship became public last week.
WHAS 11
Blake Shelton and Carson Daly Share Which 'Voice' Coaches Would Do the Best on 'Barmageddon' (Exclusive)
Blake Shelton might be leaving The Voice after season 23 -- but don't worry, he's found another place to drink on TV! Blake and Voice host Carson Daly, along with Nikki Bella, are teaming up for a new USA series, Barmageddon, where they open up Blake's famous Ole Red bar in Nashville to play fun drinking games with their famous friends.
WHAS 11
'Sister Wives' Recap: Gabriel Says He No Longer Talks to Dad Kody Brown After He Forgets His Birthday
Sunday's episode of Sister Wives featured one particularly heartbreaking moment after Kody Brown and his fourth wife, Robyn, finally contracted COVID after 20 months of sticking to strict social distancing protocols. The family struggled with severe symptoms that landed Robyn in the hospital and left Kody feeling physically run down...
WHAS 11
'1923': Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren on the 'Pleasure' of Reuniting for 'Yellowstone' Series (Exclusive)
Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren take the reins for 1923, Paramount+'s anticipated Yellowstone prequel series, and the legendary actors -- who first played husband and wife in the 1986 movie The Mosquito Coast -- reminisced about reuniting nearly four decades later. "It was great fun," Ford told ET's Cassie DiLaura...
WHAS 11
Robert Pattinson Stars in Bong Joon-ho's New Film 'Mickey 17' -- Watch the First Teaser
Oscar-winning director Bong Joon-ho has officially released the first look at his follow-up to his lauded 2019 film, Parasite. On Monday, Warner Bros. shared the first teaser for Mickey 17, a slick-looking sci-fi flick about the interactions between humanity and technology. The film -- written and directed by Bong, and...
WHAS 11
Ashton Kutcher Details His Life-Threatening Health Scares and How Mila Kunis Supported Him
Ashton Kutcher is opening up in detail about his health scare in late 2019 when he suddenly lost the ability to walk, hear or see. On the premiere episode of Paramount+'s new health series, The Checkup With Dr. David Agus, Kutcher disclosed his "terrifying, life-threatening" medical challenge -- as Dr. Agus, who is also his physician, described it -- revealing that he was suffering from vasculitis, a serious and rare autoimmune disease that attacks and inflames the blood vessels.
Comments / 0