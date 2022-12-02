ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheDailyBeast

‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed

Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
KANSAS STATE
WHAS 11

Kim Kardashian Celebrates Her 'Baby Boy' Saint's 7th Birthday With Sweet Message

Kim Kardashian is marking a special day for a special little man in her life. On Monday, the Kardashians star and Kanye "Ye" West’s son, Saint, turned seven. "Happy 7th Birthday to my baby boy. I love you so so so much! I love seeing you grow into the kindest soul ever. Mommy loves you forever and ever," Kim wrote.
WHAS 11

Khloe Kardashian Shares Photo of Herself Covered in Spit-Up: 'Mom Life'

Khloe Kardashian is embracing the messy side of mom life! The 38-year-old reality star took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to share a selfie, which featured her black sweater covered in spit-up. "It comes with the territory... Mom life," the mother of two captioned the pic. Khloe is mom...
WHAS 11

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Both Separated From Their Spouses in August, Says Source

New details have emerged surrounding the romance betweenGood Morning America co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. A source tells ET that the two journalists both separated from their spouses in August. The two have both been married since 2010 -- Holmes, 45, to attorney Marilee Fiebig, and Robach, 49, to actor Andrew Shue.
WHAS 11

Gabourey Sidibe Secretly Married Brandon Frankel Over a Year Ago

Turns out, Gabourey Sidibe is already married! The 39-year-old actress revealed that she secretly wed Brandon Frankel more than a year ago during Monday's appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan. "The thing about weddings is I don't like them. Here's an example of how much I don't like weddings....
WHAS 11

'Better late than never' | Dolly Parton joins TikTok

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Queen of Country Music has officially joined TikTok!. Dolly Parton joined the infamous video-sharing app late Sunday afternoon. The announcement was made on her Twitter account with the caption "better late than never." I have arrived! #heyitsdolly #dollytok. Since joining the app, she has accumulated...
WHAS 11

Ashton Kutcher Once Considered Jumping Off a Balcony to Help His Twin Brother

Ashton Kutcher considered making the ultimate sacrifice to help his twin. On the latest episode of Paramount+'s The Checkup With Dr. David Agus, Ashton and his twin brother, Michael, open up about the health struggles they've had throughout their lives. The Kutcher boys' mom, Diane, didn't know she was expecting...
WHAS 11

How 'GMA3' Handled T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's On-Air Absence Amid Romance Reveal

On Monday, after ET learned anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach would be temporarily removed from GMA3: What You Need to Know, Gio Benitez and Stephanie Ramos filled in for the pair live on-air. The change to the daytime news program comes after Holmes and Robach's romantic relationship became public last week.
WHAS 11

Robert Pattinson Stars in Bong Joon-ho's New Film 'Mickey 17' -- Watch the First Teaser

Oscar-winning director Bong Joon-ho has officially released the first look at his follow-up to his lauded 2019 film, Parasite. On Monday, Warner Bros. shared the first teaser for Mickey 17, a slick-looking sci-fi flick about the interactions between humanity and technology. The film -- written and directed by Bong, and...
WHAS 11

Ashton Kutcher Details His Life-Threatening Health Scares and How Mila Kunis Supported Him

Ashton Kutcher is opening up in detail about his health scare in late 2019 when he suddenly lost the ability to walk, hear or see. On the premiere episode of Paramount+'s new health series, The Checkup With Dr. David Agus, Kutcher disclosed his "terrifying, life-threatening" medical challenge -- as Dr. Agus, who is also his physician, described it -- revealing that he was suffering from vasculitis, a serious and rare autoimmune disease that attacks and inflames the blood vessels.

