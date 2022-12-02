ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 takeaways from Colts' 54-19 loss to the Cowboys

The Indianapolis Colts played the Dallas Cowboys tough for three quarters until it became completely unraveled in the fourth quarter. After making it a 21-19 game with 3:43 left in the third quarter, the Cowboys took over the game and never looked back. Their offense responded with a touchdown on the following drive. Which was followed up by a Mo Alie-Cox fumble that was returned for a touchdown by former Colt, Malik Hooker.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Colts' Stephon Gilmore picks Cowboys' Dak Prescott

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore continues to prove he’s among the elite cornerbacks in the league. He showed that again Sunday night with a beautiful interception against Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. On a third down late in the second quarter, Gilmore stayed physical throughout Michael Gallup’s deep out route while maintaining outside leverage on the coverage.
The Comeback

Old Jim Irsay video resurfaces after embarrassing Colts loss

Making a strong pledge to your fans can be endearing. It can also come back to bite you pretty hard. Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay is finding that out the hard way in the aftermath of his team getting humiliated by the Dallas Cowboys in Week 13 on Sunday Night Football. For anyone needing a Read more... The post Old Jim Irsay video resurfaces after embarrassing Colts loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy