The Indianapolis Colts played the Dallas Cowboys tough for three quarters until it became completely unraveled in the fourth quarter. After making it a 21-19 game with 3:43 left in the third quarter, the Cowboys took over the game and never looked back. Their offense responded with a touchdown on the following drive. Which was followed up by a Mo Alie-Cox fumble that was returned for a touchdown by former Colt, Malik Hooker.

