The Indianapolis Colts played the Dallas Cowboys tough for three quarters until it became completely unraveled in the fourth quarter. After making it a 21-19 game with 3:43 left in the third quarter, the Cowboys took over the game and never looked back. Their offense responded with a touchdown on the following drive. Which was followed up by a Mo Alie-Cox fumble that was returned for a touchdown by former Colt, Malik Hooker.
The Indianapolis Colts will travel to take on the Dallas Cowboys in the Sunday Night Football game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Colts-Cowboys prediction and pick, laid out below. Indianapolis has already...
The Indianapolis Colts entered the fourth quarter Sunday night trailing the Dallas Cowboys 21-19. Four turnovers and five touchdowns later, they lost 54-19. The 33 fourth-quarter points are a Dallas franchise record and just 2 points off the most scored in any quarter in NFL history. The mind-bogglingly bad quarter...
Deshaun Watson looked like a QB who hasn’t played an NFL regular season game in 700 days. But his Browns teammates picked up the slack to beat Houston.
DALLAS -- The Colts are back to Square One at the quarterback position. Matt Ryan will start Sunday night's road game against the Cowboys as planned. But his backup will be Nick Foles, not Sam Ehlinger, as the Colts made Ehlinger inactive. Interim coach Jeff Saturday said Wednesday that he...
Deshaun Watson made his return to NRG Stadium in Week 13. The Houston Texans traded their former 2017 first-round pick to the Cleveland Browns during free agency in March and netted three first-round picks through 2024. Watson also served an 11-game suspension related to allegations of sexual assault. His first...
After playing three games in 12 days while dealing with illness around the locker room, the Cowboys got an a extra few days of rest heading into their matchup with the Indianapolis Colts. This set Dallas up to be as close to 100% as they’ve been all season. During...
Indianapolis Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore continues to prove he’s among the elite cornerbacks in the league. He showed that again Sunday night with a beautiful interception against Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. On a third down late in the second quarter, Gilmore stayed physical throughout Michael Gallup’s deep out route while maintaining outside leverage on the coverage.
Making a strong pledge to your fans can be endearing. It can also come back to bite you pretty hard. Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay is finding that out the hard way in the aftermath of his team getting humiliated by the Dallas Cowboys in Week 13 on Sunday Night Football. For anyone needing a Read more... The post Old Jim Irsay video resurfaces after embarrassing Colts loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Colts' 'unacceptable' fourth-quarter turnover barrage leads to blowout loss to Cowboys
The Indianapolis Colts pulled to within two points Sunday night in Dallas entering the fourth quarter. Then the floodgates opened, and the Cowboys piled up points and forced turnovers, sprinting to a 54-19 victory. Indy turned the ball over on four straight possessions in the final quarter. It started with...
