ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Comments / 0

Related
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Hudson Valley Man Who Drove Into New York Schools Speaks Out

A Hudson Valley man is asking for forgiveness admitting he drove high and drunk when he crashed his car into a school building. On Nov. 20 around 1:15 a.m., deputies from the Ulster County Sheriff's Office spotted a vehicle strike the Wallkill Central School District Administration building on State Route 208 in the hamlet of Wallkill and then attempt to leave the area, officials say.
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

If You Crash Into a Deer in New York is it Legal to Keep Antlers?

Unfortunately, some of us have had this dilemma after crashing our vehicles into a deer. If you've spent the majority of your driving life in the Hudson Valley you already know that one of the things we always have to be aware of when we are driving is deer!! No matter what road you drive on there is always the threat of a deer or its family running across the road.
94.3 Lite FM

Experts Say Don’t Take Your Date to this Hudson Valley City

Experts have compiled a list of cities that are terrible for single people and a city in the lower Hudson Valley ranked one of the worst places. Are you single? If not, how did you and your partner meet for the first time? Did you meet them at a bar, restaurant or maybe a park? Maybe you met them through mutual friends. I met my wife on a blind date set up through some friends? Does that even happen anymore? How do people even get dates anymore? Do they meet in person or are have dating app become the new norm?
101.5 WPDH

Do You Recognize This Woman? She’s Wanted by Walden Police

Orange County police department looking for help in identifying a wanted woman. According to a Facebook post on the Village of Walden Police Departments page, they are attempting to identify an alleged female shoplifter saying,. The Village of Walden Police Department is attempting to identify the female subject shown below:
Anne Spollen

A City Girl Tries Van Life in the City

Van life is not quite the same in Staten IslandPhoto byPhoto by Clay Banks on UnsplashonUnsplash. I don’t know why I started watching those videos of van life. One day they popped up in my feed. I adored the pups in a few so I clicked the like button and suddenly I was awash in van life reels. It was like the algorithm went manic.
101.5 WPDH

Terrific Orange County Irish Bar Closing Location After 37 Years

After serving customers on Main Street for 37 years, the quaint family-owned bar is closing. It has been a long ride for the Christison family that owns and operates one of Warwick's favorite Irish pubs. Yesterday's, located on Main street in Warwick, is a quirky family-run Irish pub that has been serving the area since 1984 with a menu full of comfort foods, and numerous craft beers on tap according to their website.
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New Update on Timeline for Newburgh Plaza Store Opening

Hudson Valley residents finally have some concrete answers about the store taking over the former ShopRite plaza on Route 300 in Newburgh, NY. Ocean State Job Lot is moving in quickly, and employees are almost ready to open their doors for the first time. New Timeline for Ocean State Job...
longisland.com

Nassau, Suffolk County Tax Refunds Among Largest in New York: Study

SmartAsset has released a study on the places receiving the largest tax refunds in New York. The analysis compared the total amount of money refunded to residents in each county by the total number of refunds given out in each county, using the most recent IRS data. According to this study.
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Hudson Valley’s Only Remaining 7-Eleven Makes Jarring Change in Hours

It was a disappointment showing up at a closed 7-Eleven recently in the wee hours of the morning. 7-Eleven operates, franchises, and licenses over 78,029 in 19 countries and territories. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the retail convenience store chain operates under its namesake brand globally. Within the United States it operates under 7-Eleven nationally. It also operates as Speedway nationally, but mostly in the Midwest and East Coast. It operates as Stripes Convenience Stores within the South Central United States. Both Speedway and Stripes operate alongside 7-Eleven's namesake stores in several markets.
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Doctor Returns To Prison In New York

A Hudson Valley doctor was sentenced for defrauding New York State for a second time. On Wednesday, Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced that a former doctor from Dutchess County was sentenced for healthcare fraud, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft. Former...
101.5 WPDH

Disturbing Animal Abuse Increase in the HV This Year

While so many Hudson Valley residents are showering their pets with love this holiday season, authorities are still seeing a disturbing increase in one particular type of animal abuse. Another man has been arrested and a wonderful dog has been rescued after detective work paid of in Putnam County, NY.
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New “Traditional” Brewery Opens in Lower Hudson Valley

Craft beer is everywhere now, with many locations here in this part of the state. According to recent numbers, New York currently has the third most amount of breweries in the country with 423 total breweries. When some think of craft beer, they may associate it with some of the...
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Poughkeepsie, NY
14K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy