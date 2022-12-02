An amazing thing happens when Lionel Messi walks into a press conference filled with hundreds of journalists. A collective hush envelopes the room. Jaded professionals who believe themselves to be above any kind of idolatry, accustomed as they are to being in the vicinity of global superstars, sit up straight and grow almost giddy. Phones rise high, of course, like teenagers spotting a pop star, from the moment he walks into the room until he leaves it. That used to be a no-no for media.

4 HOURS AGO