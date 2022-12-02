Read full article on original website
Related
German newspaper blames lack of partying by players' wives and girlfriends for early World Cup exit
The German men's soccer team's significant others apparently didn't party hard enough, which resulted in their World Cup exit, says a German newspaper.
Local soccer coaches thrilled for U.S. World Cup showing
After copious amounts of angst and suspense, nine grueling minutes of stoppage time finally expired on Tuesday, allowing U.S. soccer fans, and their soccer team, to finally collapse with delight. The U.S. men’s national team had delivered a victory, thanks to the heroics of Christian Pulisic’s first-half goal, to beat...
FIFA official Wenger knocks teams protesting at World Cup
FIFA official Arsène Wenger has taken a shot at World Cup teams who tried to make political statements in Qatar
Dutch soccer influenced USMNT because of coach Gregg Berhalter's time in Netherlands | Opinion
USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter played professionally in the Netherlands for six seasons. Now his team will face the Dutch on Saturday at the World Cup.
5 Biggest Disappointing Nations From the 2022 FIFA World Cup
You know the thing about chaos? It’s fair. One of The Joker’s several veritable quotes from “The Dark Knight” is ringing true in Qatar. The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues to deliver with multiple miraculous upsets and astonishing storylines, but the drama is only going to intensify as the round of 16 approaches.
Serbia charged by FIFA for team, fans conduct at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — FIFA brought disciplinary charges against Serbia on Monday for alleged misconduct by players and fans including offensive chants at a World Cup match against Switzerland. Tensions flared in the stands and on the field in a rematch of their stormy game at the 2018 World...
‘The bond we have is beautiful’: Lionel Messi pays tribute to Argentina fans
Lionel Messi hailed the “beautiful” bond between Argentina’s players and fans after marking his 1,000th professional appearance with a peerless performance, which included a sublimely taken first goal, in the nervy win over Australia. Argentina’s fixtures have resembled home matches in Qatar, their fans turning stadiums into...
American soccer success in World Cup remains a dream
American soccer success in the World Cup remains a dream. The U.S. team looked better in this year's World Cup, but the results were the same as in 2010 and 2014. The Americans were eliminated in the round of 16 following a 3-1 defeat to the Netherlands on Saturday.
The Ringer
A Last Dance World Cup for Soccer’s Biggest Stars
An amazing thing happens when Lionel Messi walks into a press conference filled with hundreds of journalists. A collective hush envelopes the room. Jaded professionals who believe themselves to be above any kind of idolatry, accustomed as they are to being in the vicinity of global superstars, sit up straight and grow almost giddy. Phones rise high, of course, like teenagers spotting a pop star, from the moment he walks into the room until he leaves it. That used to be a no-no for media.
Unmarked graves, an 'ugly history': W.Va. weighs mine safety
The unmarked graves in a forgotten West Virginia burial ground known locally as Little Egypt contain the remains of dozens of coal mine workers who died in a 1912 explosion
Jake Kanter Rejoins Deadline As International Investigations Editor
Jake Kanter has rejoined Deadline as International Investigations Editor based in London. Kanter returns to Deadline after serving as Media Correspondent for The Times of London since August 2021. During his time at Britain’s original newspaper of record, he broke front-page stories about the BBC, Channel 4 and Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee. He previously spent two years with us as International TV Editor, during which time he wrote a number of agenda-setting exclusives on some of the highest-profile companies and organisations in Europe. His deep dive on the disappearance of TV producer Terrence Woods was one of Deadline’s most-read stories of 2020. He...
Soccer: FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022-Iran at USA
Nov 29, 2022; Doha, Qatar; United States of America fans celebrate after winning a group stage match against Iran to advance to the round of sixteen during the 2022 World Cup at Al Thumama Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports
dailycoin.com
Soccer Fan Tokens Drown as Group Stage of FIFA World Cup Nears Culmination
As the final match day of the group stage in Qatar is ready to kick off this Friday afternoon, the most popular national soccer team fan tokens are still on a strong bearish trend. To illustrate, Spain’s surprise loss to Japan yesterday didn’t stop them from advancing to the playoffs. However, Spain National Football Team Fan Token (SNFT) took a beating, as it’s down by 25.7% since the final whistle.
Europe’s largest Middle Eastern bookseller to close
Europe’s largest specialist bookseller for Middle Eastern books, based in London, has been forced to close because of the hike in prices of Arabic-language books and because Brexit has been “detrimental” to its business. Al Saqi Books in Bayswater opened in 1978, and sells books on the...
Hakim Ziyech FIFA 23: How to Complete the World Cup Showdown SBC
Hakim Ziyech FIFA 23 World Cup Showdown SBC is now live ahead of Morocco taking on Spain in the Round of 16 at the World Cup. World Cup Showdown SBCs are special live items highlighting a premier match at the international tournament. The group stage is nearly done with just two matches left as of writing, and knockout stage matches are taking shape. Spain faces off against Morocco in the Round of 16 and there are two special live items players can complete before the game. The player from the winning team will receive a +2 overall boost.
Lawmakers lament as U.S. exits soccer World Cup
Saturday's matchup was the United States' seventh appearance in the knockout round and marks the end of the team's first World Cup tournament since 2014.
World Cup schedule: Start times for every match and how to watch
Everything you need to know to watch and follow the 2022 Qatar World Cup, including start times and TV and streaming information for every round-of-16 game.
Soccer-World Cup 2022: which teams are out of FIFA tournament?
Dec 5 (Reuters) - With the World Cup in Qatar having entered its knockout phase, here is an overview of the teams that have been eliminated from the tournament, which ends on Dec. 18.
Comments / 0