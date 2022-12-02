ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Grand Haven Tribune

Local soccer coaches thrilled for U.S. World Cup showing

After copious amounts of angst and suspense, nine grueling minutes of stoppage time finally expired on Tuesday, allowing U.S. soccer fans, and their soccer team, to finally collapse with delight. The U.S. men’s national team had delivered a victory, thanks to the heroics of Christian Pulisic’s first-half goal, to beat...
NBC Chicago

5 Biggest Disappointing Nations From the 2022 FIFA World Cup

You know the thing about chaos? It’s fair. One of The Joker’s several veritable quotes from “The Dark Knight” is ringing true in Qatar. The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues to deliver with multiple miraculous upsets and astonishing storylines, but the drama is only going to intensify as the round of 16 approaches.
WAVY News 10

American soccer success in World Cup remains a dream

American soccer success in the World Cup remains a dream. The U.S. team looked better in this year's World Cup, but the results were the same as in 2010 and 2014. The Americans were eliminated in the round of 16 following a 3-1 defeat to the Netherlands on Saturday.
The Ringer

A Last Dance World Cup for Soccer’s Biggest Stars

An amazing thing happens when Lionel Messi walks into a press conference filled with hundreds of journalists. A collective hush envelopes the room. Jaded professionals who believe themselves to be above any kind of idolatry, accustomed as they are to being in the vicinity of global superstars, sit up straight and grow almost giddy. Phones rise high, of course, like teenagers spotting a pop star, from the moment he walks into the room until he leaves it. That used to be a no-no for media.
Deadline

Jake Kanter Rejoins Deadline As International Investigations Editor

Jake Kanter has rejoined Deadline as International Investigations Editor based in London. Kanter returns to Deadline after serving as Media Correspondent for The Times of London since August 2021. During his time at Britain’s original newspaper of record, he broke front-page stories about the BBC, Channel 4 and Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee. He previously spent two years with us as International TV Editor, during which time he wrote a number of agenda-setting exclusives on some of the highest-profile companies and organisations in Europe. His deep dive on the disappearance of TV producer Terrence Woods was one of Deadline’s most-read stories of 2020. He...
The Newport Plain Talk

Soccer: FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022-Iran at USA

Nov 29, 2022; Doha, Qatar; United States of America fans celebrate after winning a group stage match against Iran to advance to the round of sixteen during the 2022 World Cup at Al Thumama Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports
dailycoin.com

Soccer Fan Tokens Drown as Group Stage of FIFA World Cup Nears Culmination

As the final match day of the group stage in Qatar is ready to kick off this Friday afternoon, the most popular national soccer team fan tokens are still on a strong bearish trend. To illustrate, Spain’s surprise loss to Japan yesterday didn’t stop them from advancing to the playoffs. However, Spain National Football Team Fan Token (SNFT) took a beating, as it’s down by 25.7% since the final whistle.
The Guardian

Europe’s largest Middle Eastern bookseller to close

Europe’s largest specialist bookseller for Middle Eastern books, based in London, has been forced to close because of the hike in prices of Arabic-language books and because Brexit has been “detrimental” to its business. Al Saqi Books in Bayswater opened in 1978, and sells books on the...
DBLTAP

Hakim Ziyech FIFA 23: How to Complete the World Cup Showdown SBC

Hakim Ziyech FIFA 23 World Cup Showdown SBC is now live ahead of Morocco taking on Spain in the Round of 16 at the World Cup. World Cup Showdown SBCs are special live items highlighting a premier match at the international tournament. The group stage is nearly done with just two matches left as of writing, and knockout stage matches are taking shape. Spain faces off against Morocco in the Round of 16 and there are two special live items players can complete before the game. The player from the winning team will receive a +2 overall boost.

