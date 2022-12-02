Read full article on original website
Deming Headlight stays local after recent acquisition
Nickolas Seibel, Editor and Publisher of the Silver City Daily Press, recently acquired the Deming Headlight from newspaper conglomerate Gannett. The Headlight had seen a large number of layoffs, but once he acquired the paper, it began circulating again in early November. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the number...
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS
New hires bring Bayard police to full staffing
Two hires approved Monday by the Bayard City Council will bring the police force to full staffing. The council voted unanimously to hire Luz Tirado Lozano and Valerie Barboa as uncertified patrol officers during a special meeting Monday. Neither of the women was present at the meeting. The council also...
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS
December 2, 2022
With the holiday season quickly approaching, weekend events in Grant County are beginning to pile up. Among them is the annual Silver City Holiday Art... World Cup Watchers - Silver soccer fandom alive and well – sometimes in odd corners. (Press Staff Photo by Jo Lutz)Jaime Wagner and Adam...
