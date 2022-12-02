Read full article on original website
A private island in Canada with a home and a guest cottage is on sale for less than $1 million. Take a look.
Rainy Lake Island, a private island in Ontario, Canada, is on the market for $750,000. It features a two-bedroom home and a guesthouse with a separate bedroom, living room, and kitchen. The property has a wood-fired pizza oven, an eight-person hot tub, and sunset views on the lake.
Home of the Week: Inside a Luxe $45 Million Florida Penthouse Perched 600 Feet Above the Atlantic
Acqualina Resort and Residences is the kind of place families visit once and quickly find themselves returning to year after year. Set on a prime Atlantic-front plot in Sunny Isles, Fla.—30 minutes north of Miami—the property is kid-friendly, amenity-rich and safe. Which is why so many Acqualina vacationers have chosen to purchase accommodations there: first in the resort itself (that has long had units for sale); then in the condo-only Residences at The Mansions; and now at the newly completed Estates at Acqualina, which has finally opened its doors. Featuring the only lobby in the US designed by the late Karl Lagerfeld,...
This Subterranean Mykonos Mansion Just Hit the Market at $7.6 Million
Nestled within the Mykonian landscape, this stone-clad villa celebrates modern design sensibilities and its island surroundings. Positioned underground, a contemporary manse known as Yvonne is intentionally concealed by Greece’s mountainous terrain. Sited on nearly an acre of land in the famed Agios Ioannis and looking out to the shimmering Aegean Sea, the 5,800-square-foot subterranean residence seamlessly blends into its coastal setting. With seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms and two swimming pools, it really feels like you’re living in your own otherworldly oasis. And honestly, that’s hard to compete with. “Yvonne was not meant to conform. It was meant to pay homage to the effortless amalgamation of modern architecture and...
This Award-Winning $13 Million Hillside Mansion ‘Floats’ Above Los Angeles to Offer Epic Views of the City
If you’re in the market for a modernist mansion with epic views, head for the Hollywood Hills. A Los Angeles estate that formerly belonged to fashion designer Randolph Duke just listed for $13 million, and with it comes panoramic vistas that stretch all the way out to the Pacific Ocean. Reimagined by LA-based firm XTEN Architecture in 2004, the cantilevered home is built into a sloping hillside and seems to float above the city. The eye-catching abode even won the American Institute of Architects award for best residential design in 2007. Altogether, the contemporary stunner offers three bedrooms and four bathrooms across its 4,580...
New York, New York, Apartment With 1,027 Square Feet and One Bedroom Asks $1.88 Million
This stunning apartment in New York, New York, has 1,027 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Jeanne Byers. A sampling of the features of this property gives you a glimpse of its appeal. The private outdoor space is 34' long, has a remote-controlled custom awning, and extends from the living room, past the office, to the kitchen. Closet space is generous throughout and the apartment comes with additional storage in the basement. The living room measures 21'6" X 13'3" and features large picture windows facing west over Fifth Avenue and the Village, and south with views of Washington Square Park and The Arch. The home also features beautifully appointed upgrades and amenities. The windowed galley kitchen has a Subzero refrigerator, serious cook's stove with hood, cherry cabinets with stainless steel and frosted glass uppers, soapstone countertops, and a bar to enjoy a cup of coffee and gaze out at the terrace and beyond. Enter this 1000+ sqft one bedroom with home office and planted terrace through a foyer.
Derek Jeter’s Waterfront Castle in New York Spent 4 Years on the Market. Now It’s Heading to Auction.
Former New York Yankee Derek Jeter’s waterfront estate is heading to the auction block. The four-acre Tiedemann Castle property is still looking for a new owner after spending four years on and off the market. Located roughly one hour outside Midtown Manhattan by car, the estate is ideal for owners who want to feel like Yankee royalty, with a 9,000-square-foot main residence that houses a staggering 24 rooms. If you’re still looking for space to stretch, the 2,000-square-foot lakefront guest house with a baseball-diamond-shaped infinity pool should do the trick. The castle was first listed for $14.75 million back in June...
Ivana Trump’s Town House Lists for $26.5 Million, the Goonies and Christmas Story Houses Are for Sale, and More Real Estate News
From the listing of an ornate town house previously owned by Ivana Trump to beloved movie residences hitting the market, there’s always plenty happening in the world of real estate. In this roundup, AD PRO has everything you need to know. On the Market. A Christmas Story house for...
As FTX crumbled, Sam Bankman-Fried’s Bahamas penthouse was put up for sale. The listing was a fake
The marina at the luxury Albany resort, the location of Sam Bankman-Fried's penthouse. After an apparent listing for Sam Bankman-Fried’s luxury penthouse in the Bahamas went viral earlier this week, Fortune has learned that the listing was a fake, with the real estate firm describing it as a “web malfunction.” The page has since been taken down, with the URL now showing “page not found.”
Inside £4.5m mansion where Queen Mother lived – including seven bedrooms, a lift and its own tower
THE sprawling £4.5m mansion where Queen Mother once lived includes seven bedrooms, a lift and its own tower. A long tree-lined approach and beautiful landscaped gardens and ground welcomes visitors to Saltcote Place, East Sussex. The home has three floors and comes with its own lift to help get...
Steph Curry Sells His Bay Area Mansion for $31 Million
Stephen “Steph” Curry quietly sold off his lavish California residence in Atherton, a tony enclave of the Bay Area that remains the most expensive city in the USA. The transaction occurred in the fall of 2021, but the information is just now available to the public, as Dirt reports. The point guard and his entrepreneur wife, Ayesha Curry, were the home’s first residents when they bought it in June of 2019 as it was built on spec. With a final sale price of $31.2 million, the off-market deal leaves the Currys with $150,000 in profit, before any associated fees, over what they paid for the home just a few years ago.
A Los Angeles superagent with a team of 160 that's sold $1.6 billion in real estate this year is leaving Compass: 'It's no secret that Compass is in a difficult situation'
Aaron Kirman, a top real-estate agent, has racked up more than $1.6 billion in sales in 2022. The broker to Hollywood's elite is leaving the embattled brokerage Compass for Christie's. He said he doesn't think Compass' tech is essential to his work and he wants international reach. Aaron Kirman, the...
Rocker Joe Cocker’s Colorado Megamansion Lists for $18 Million
The former Colorado estate of the late rocker Joe Cocker hit the market Tuesday for $18 million. The stone-clad mansion brings the English countryside to Crawford, Colorado, a town of about 400 people that’s two hours north of luxury ski resort Telluride. But the landscape is definitively Western, and the property has views of Needle Rock, Landsend Peak, and the surrounding West Elk Mountains from its own canyon, according to the listing with Dan Dockray of LIV Sotheby’s International Realty. It is bordered by the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests.
NYC’s Fifth Avenue Is the World’s Most Expensive Shopping Area
New York City has earned many titles over the years. Now its hallmark luxury shopping strip, Fifth Avenue, has given the city yet another superlative: the world’s most expensive shopping area. A new report from Cushman & Wakefield ranked the most expensive shopping streets around the globe by rent. Spaces on Manhattan’s Upper Fifth Avenue strip between 49th through 60th streets topped the list, with prices starting at $2,000 per square foot. Rents for stores stayed resilient despite a 14 percent increase in rent from pre-pandemic levels. Across the US, rents have seen record highs, with retailers paying an average of...
Oceanfront Florida Mansion With Wet Bar in the Entrance Hall Lists for Nearly $31.5 Million
A contemporary oceanfront home in Gulf Stream, Florida—deemed the HGTV Ultimate House 2022—has hit the market for $31.499 million. The 7,715-square-foot residence is set high above its 110-feet of water frontage, allowing for both privacy and far-reaching views of the ocean. Its prime location and extensive amenities helped the 2021 home garner the title of Ultimate House, which was based on over 1.1 million votes from HGTV viewers. The title was announced in August, according to Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, which oversees the contest.
House Plan of the Week: 3-Bedroom Farmhouse Under 1,500 Square Feet
Today's freshest, most relevant house plans stand out for their simplicity and clever use of space. Here's a great example. See more details and shop the plan. Let's start with the farmhouse styling. The large porch adds curb appeal and draws attention away from the two-car garage. Inside, the layout...
For $3.05 Million You Can Buy the Luxury Apartment Marilyn Monroe Shared With Arthur Miller
The price of the historic address has gone down from $3.75 million.
Danish Royalty Call the Forested Marselisborg Quarter of Aarhus Home
In the design-centric Danish city of Aarhus, the Marselisborg quarter is a scenic, affluent enclave with natural expanses, a royal residence, and forest and beach landscapes at its edges. Marselisborg, bursting with nature south of the city center, is one of Aarhus’s oldest parts, offering classic Danish architecture in a...
This $24 Million English Manor Was Built in 1686. Now It Has Its Own Helipad.
If you’ve ever wanted to be the Lord or Lady of your very own manor, then you’ll feel right at home inside this English country estate. Dubbed Edgeworth Manor, the Grade II-listed property is set on 56 sprawling acres in the picturesque Cotswolds. Surrounded by sweeping lawns and lush Victorian gardens, the oldest part of the country house dates back to 1686 and takes its name from the idyllic wooded valley it overlooks. Now listed for a cool £20 million ($24 million) with Savills and Knight Frank, the stately Manor comprises nine bedrooms, six bathrooms and a whopping 19,494 square feet of living space. “A...
This New Aston Martin Mega-Mansion in Tokyo Showcases Supercars Like Living Room Artwork
Last year, Aston Martin revealed its first private residential estate—a modernist masterpiece in New York’s Hudson Valley. Now the British carmaker is taking its real-estate portfolio overseas with a mega-mansion in Japan. Located in the Omotesando area of Tokyo’s upscale Minami Aoyama district, № 001 Minami Aoyama is an architectural collaboration between the marque and Japanese luxury concierge Vibroa. The four-story townhouse, which is slated for completion in November 2023, has already been sold to a private buyer and marks the brand’s first home design in Asia. Aston Martin will work with a local architect for the exterior and is also responsible for the...
Multi-Million Dollar Mansion Has A Secret Any Gearhead Would Love
A $33.8-million mansion in Greenwich, Connecticut has hit the market and hides a secret so wonderful it would reduce any car lover to tears. In the basement, you'll find a gorgeous garage that can store up to 30 cars. Judging by the photographs in the listing, the current owner is...
