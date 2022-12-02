This stunning apartment in New York, New York, has 1,027 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Jeanne Byers. A sampling of the features of this property gives you a glimpse of its appeal. The private outdoor space is 34' long, has a remote-controlled custom awning, and extends from the living room, past the office, to the kitchen. Closet space is generous throughout and the apartment comes with additional storage in the basement. The living room measures 21'6" X 13'3" and features large picture windows facing west over Fifth Avenue and the Village, and south with views of Washington Square Park and The Arch. The home also features beautifully appointed upgrades and amenities. The windowed galley kitchen has a Subzero refrigerator, serious cook's stove with hood, cherry cabinets with stainless steel and frosted glass uppers, soapstone countertops, and a bar to enjoy a cup of coffee and gaze out at the terrace and beyond. Enter this 1000+ sqft one bedroom with home office and planted terrace through a foyer.

