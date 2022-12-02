Good Morning America co-hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have been allegedly pulled off the air following their cheating scandal, which broke loose last week. Per TMZ, Kim Godwin, President of ABC News, called the relationship an “internal and external distraction” during a call with executives in which she said, “I want to say that while that relationship is not a violation of company policy, I have really taken the last few days to think about and work through what I think is best for the ABC News organization.” Godwin, “This is something I’m not going to talk, we’re not going to talk about on this call until there is more to be said. I’m asking that we stop the whispering in the hallways. You know, we can’t operate with gossip, and speculation and rumors. We need to stay focused on the work,” per TMZ. The next steps are to be further sorted out by ABC executives. Holmes and Robach have hosted GMA3 with Dr. Jennifer Ashton since September 2020. This story is breaking. More to come..

8 MINUTES AGO