Why Val Kilmer Was Forced to Pull Out of Disney+’s Willow Series
Watch: Stars Who Exited Hit TV Shows: Law & Order, Grey's Anatomy & More. Madmartigan's return was closer than we thought. The new Disney+ series Willow, premiering Nov. 30 on the streamer, is based on the 1988 fantasy adventure movie of the same name. In the film, Val Kilmer played the role of hunky swordsman Madmartigan who helped the titular Willow (Warwick Davis) on his epic journey.
Sharon Stone, Guy Ritchie, Shah Rukh Khan and Bruno Mars Among Stars in Saudi Arabia for Red Sea Film Festival Opener
After a year of heavy promotion across all the major festivals, for only its second edition Saudi Arabia’s own Red Sea Film Festival managed to amass the sort of star-studded opening night red carpet that would have made even Cannes proud. On Thursday at the vast, palatial and exceedingly glitzy Ritz-Carlton hotel in the coastal city of Jeddah, the impressively eclectic assortment of attendees for the curtain raiser What’s Love Got to Do With It? included the likes of Sharon Stone, Guy Ritchie, Shah Rukh Khan, Luca Guadagnino, Priyanka Chopra, Nadine Labaki, Andy Garcia, Oliver Stone, Henry Golding, Michelle Rodriguez,...
‘Indiana Jones 5’ Director James Mangold Reveals Harrison Ford Was “De-Aged” To Look Like In The Original Trilogy
When moviegoers head to theaters to experience Indiana Jones 5, they will see a “de-aged” Harrison Ford, according to director James Mangold. The fifth installment of the untitled film has an opening sequence that will take place in the years depicted between The Last Crusade (1989) and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008). “I wanted the chance to dive into this kind of full-on George-and-Steven old picture and give the audience an adrenaline blast,” Mangold told Empire. “And then we fall out, and you find yourself in 1969. So that the audience doesn’t experience the change between the ‘40s and ‘60s as...
‘Beetlejuice 2’: The Story Behind the Sequel That Refuses to Die
In 1988, one undead figure showed up in movie theaters and captured the imaginations of moviegoers. That figure was Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton), the titular lead character of Tim Burton's Beetlejuice. A precursor to Burton and Keaton's further collaborations for the first two Batman movies, Beetlejuice reaffirmed Burton's interest in grotesque weirdos and strange streaks of dark humor. Turns out, he wasn't the only one interested in those elements since Beetlejuice turned into a sizable box office hit for Warner Bros. In fact, it was so profitable that Warner Bros. has been constantly pursuing a sequel ever since the original film came out. These efforts have never produced a follow-up, but that hasn't stopped the studio from trying.
Laurence Fishburne Explained Why He Doesn’t Regret Turning Down Sam Jackson’s Role In Pulp Fiction
Years after passing on the cult classic, Laurence Fishburne explained why he doesn't regret turning down Samuel L. Jackson's role in Pulp Fiction.
Dwayne Johnson Reveals Warner Bros. Didn’t Want Henry Cavill To Return As Superman
Dwayne Johnson is celebrating the success of Black Adam in theatres and on iTunes. As everyone knows, Henry Cavill made a cameo as Superman, something that Johnson “fought hard” for despite Warner Bros. not initially keen on bringing back the actor. In a video posted on Twitter, the DC star said he wanted to establish Black Adam “as the most powerful, unstoppable force in the DC universe.” To manage the latter, Johnson said, “We have to bring back the most powerful, unstoppable force of all time in any universe. And you guys know who I’m talking about? Of course, that is...
Emma Thompson Reveals How Hugh Grant Thought ‘Love Actually' Was The 'Most Psychotic' Movie They've Ever Been In
Emma Thompson and Hugh Grant are two of Hollywood's most significant faces. The pair have been in the entertainment industry for many years and have starred in several projects, one of which is the romantic comedy Love Actually. The movie, written and directed by Richard Curtis, was released on November 6, 2003, and soon became a hit afterward.
Winston Duke reacts to Black Panther fans who wanted Chadwick Boseman to be recast
[This post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.]. Yes, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now out in the world, but some Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are still taking issue with the sequel’s decision to prioritize other characters in the world of Wakanda instead of recasting King T’Challa after the surprising 2020 death of Chadwick Boseman. One person who isn’t particularly concerned with their opinion is Winston Duke, who stars as M’Baku.
Keke Palmer is pregnant, expecting first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson
Keke Palmer is going to be a mom! The 29-year-old actress announced she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson on “Saturday Night Live.” “There’s some rumors going around. People have been in my comments saying ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I want to set the record straight — I am,” the actress said as she opened her blazer to reveal her baby bump. As the crowd cheered, the “Hustlers” star continued, “You know, I gotta say though. It is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y’all, but it’s even worse when they’re correct.” “But honestly...
Willow Smith Soars in 7-Inch Versace Heels With Hip Cutouts at ‘Emancipation’ Premiere
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. It was a family affair at the “Emancipation” Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre yesterday. The red carpet event brought the Smith family together to support her father Will Smith’s new movie. At the event, Willow Smith, the youngest daughter of the actor with Jada Pinkett Smith, made a striking appearance. Willow wore an all-black set from Stella McCartney with towering heels. Her outfit consisted of an ensemble originally modeled by Bella Hadid at McCartney’s spring 2023 show, with...
Bradley Cooper To Play Frank Bullitt In Steven Spielberg’s New Original Movie Based On The Classic Steve McQueen Character
EXCLUSIVE: Steven Spielberg looks to have found his Frank Bullitt as sources tell Deadline Bradley Cooper has closed a deal to play the no-nonsense San Francisco cop in the new original Bullitt story centered on the classic character famously played by Steven McQueen in the 1968 thriller, which is set up at Warner Bros. Cooper will also produce the pic along with Spielberg and his producing partner Kristie Macosko Krieger (marking their second collaboration after Maestro), with Josh Singer on board to pen the script. Steve McQueen’s son, Chad ,and granddaughter Molly McQueen will exec produce the new movie.
Avatar: Kate Winslet reveals why she chose to work with James Cameron again after ‘tough’ Titanic shoot
Kate Winslet has revealed why she is starring in another James Cameron film – despite having previously voiced concerns about working again with the director.Winslet, 47, starred opposite Leonardo DiCaprio in Cameron’s 1997 blockbuster hit Titanic. She was 22 at the time of filming.In interviews at the time, she said that Cameron had a “temper”, adding that “you’d have to pay me a lot of money to work with Jim again”.Winslet, however, is due to star in Cameron’s much-anticipated Avatar sequel, titled Avatar: The Way of Water.Speaking about why she chose to work with the director again despite these...
Guy Ritchie Talks Red Sea, Why He Believes Film Festivals Should Always Create A “Stir” In The Industry & Feeling “Comfortable” In The Middle East
As Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival kicks into gear in Jeddah, a parallel film program is underway 300 miles north in the small desert town of AlUla. Located in the northwest region of the Kingdom, AlUla County is the centerpiece in the Saudi government’s efforts to attract local and international productions to shoot in the region with its untouched wilderness and expansive valley that is home to two mountain ranges, three volcanoes and the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hegra, where Deadline caught up with writer-director Guy Ritchie. RELATED: Red Sea Film Festival News, Red Carpet & Deadline Studio Video: Full Coverage Ritchie...
Marvel's Armor Wars star Don Cheadle addresses Arnold Schwarzenegger's rumoured MCU debut
Marvel's Armor Wars star Don Cheadle has cast doubt on Arnold Schwarzenegger appearing in the film. Originally planned as a Disney+ series, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige recently announced Cheadle will be getting a solo movie based on the classic comics storyline of the same name. There was subsequent speculation...
‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ trailer: The end of the road for James Gunn
This week, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures released the first official full-length trailer for the upcoming science-fiction superhero blockbuster film “Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3,” which serves as the sequel to 2014’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” and 2017’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.” The film, which also serves as the 32nd film in the decade-spanning Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and the second film in Phase Five, sees writer/director James Gunn once again returning to helm the project. The film likely marks the end of his time with the MCU, as Gunn has taken a new role with Warner Bros....
Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Reportedly Pulled Off Air On ABC After Bombshell Relationship Reveal
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have temporarily been pulled from hosting GMA3: What You Need To Know as of Dec. 5, according to Page Six. The site reports that the decision was made by ABC News’ president, Kim Godwin, who reportedly shared the news with staffers on the morning of Dec. 5. Godwin reportedly had an internal call where she allegedly told staffers that Amy and T.J.’s romantic relationship, which was publicized on Nov. 30, had become an “internal and external distraction.” HollywoodLife has reached out to a rep for GMA3 to confirm.
ABC Execs Pull Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Off The Air In Wake of ‘GMA’ Cheating Scandal
Good Morning America co-hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have been allegedly pulled off the air following their cheating scandal, which broke loose last week. Per TMZ, Kim Godwin, President of ABC News, called the relationship an “internal and external distraction” during a call with executives in which she said, “I want to say that while that relationship is not a violation of company policy, I have really taken the last few days to think about and work through what I think is best for the ABC News organization.” Godwin, “This is something I’m not going to talk, we’re not going to talk about on this call until there is more to be said. I’m asking that we stop the whispering in the hallways. You know, we can’t operate with gossip, and speculation and rumors. We need to stay focused on the work,” per TMZ. The next steps are to be further sorted out by ABC executives. Holmes and Robach have hosted GMA3 with Dr. Jennifer Ashton since September 2020. This story is breaking. More to come..
‘The Fabelmans’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in the Michelle Williams Film
The promotion of Steven Spielberg's 'The Fabelmans' has been curious. Most of the ad spots are intentionally vague. Here's what you should know about the cast.
The 10 best movie sequels ever made
Making a sequel is not easy. Generally, it means that the movie you’re expanding on was a success, at least with some people, and it also means that expectations are even higher for following installments. Sometimes, though, it’s possible for filmmakers to defy gravity and come back with a...
New Babylon Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva Released by Paramount Pictures
Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Babylon, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. The Hollywood era of the 1920s was filled with depravity and drama, which is what Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man) encapsulates in Babylon. The latest two-minute-and-24-second trailer displays the backstabbing and lengths creators looked to take to make it in Los Angeles and Hollywood during this time period, while also putting a spotlight on all of the partying that took place as well.
