Sullivan Independent News
Bonnie Kimberlin
Bonnie Kimberlin, 91, of Sullivan, MO passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at Meramec Nursing Center. Bonnie Lea was born on November 5, 1931 in Elmont, MO to Rudolph and Maude (Tyree) Blankenship. She was united in marriage to John L. Kimberlin, Jr. on June 7, 1952 and to this union they had two children, Greg and Mi- chele. Bonnie and John lived in St. Clair until 1992 where Bonnie was first employed by Paco. After her children were born, she was a stay-at-home mom, caring for her family. She later returned to work at Pacer where she remained until she retired. In 1992, Bonnie.
Sullivan Independent News
James ‘Jimmy’ Hendricks
Ames “Jimmy” Hendricks, age 50 of Bourbon, MO, passed away Sunday, Novem- ber 6, 2022, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident in Phelps County. Jimmy was born March 31, 1972, in Jefferson City, a son to the late James and Shirley (Parkhurst) Hendricks. Jimmy grew up in...
Sullivan Independent News
Esther E. Akers
Esther E. Akers, 91, of Sul- livan, Missouri passed away at her home on Monday, Novem- ber 7, 2022. Esther Elizabeth Akers was born on April 7, 1931 in Cuba, Missouri to Allen and Delila (Smith) Rogers. She grew up and attended school in the Cuba area, and shortly after was united in marriage to John Akers on November 5, 1947. To this union they were blessed with five children: John, David, Faye,Gary,&Cathy.Theycon- tinued to raise their family in House Springs, Missouri while she worked as a waitress at the Sunset 44 restaurant in Sunset Hills for 20+ years.
mymoinfo.com
Chris Bullock On Being The New Farmington Chief Of Police
(Farmington) Chris Bullock is set to take over next month as the new chief of police for the city of Farmington. Bullock has been with the department for 29 years and will take over for Rick Baker who is retiring. Bullock says he has well over 30 years experience in law enforcement.
Toys-4-Tats: St. Charles artist runs holiday special to help children in need
One St. Charles tattoo shop has made it a holiday tradition to collect toys and give back to the community.
mymoinfo.com
Kevin Dement – Service 12/2/22 3 p.m.
Kevin Dement of Farmington died Thursday at the age of 57. His funeral service will be Friday at 3 o’clock at the First Free Will Baptist Church in Farmington. Burial will be at a later date. Visitation is Friday at 11:30 at the church. Arrangements are through Cozean Funeral...
townandstyle.com
Stray Rescue of St. Louis | Celebrating 25 Years of Showing Their True Colors
[What] Stray Rescue of St. Louis, Celebrating 25 years of Showing Their True Colors. [Where] Chase Park Plaza Hotel. [Why] Fundraiser towards their $25 million capital campaign to build and renovate their 120,000 sq ft facility. [Who] CEO Cassady Caldwell, Board of Directors President Mark Scott, COO Andrea Wilkey, Chief of Veterinary Services Dr Christine Schulz. Hosts Hunter Sansone, Gayle Bass and Trey Morris. [Highlights] Cocktails, silent and live auction, dinner.
Missouri inmate Kevin Johnson’s last words before execution
KSNF/KODE — The State of Missouri has executed a man convicted of killing a police officer, despite attorneys arguing that the case was infused with racism. 37-year-old Kevin Johnson died at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday night (11/29) at the state prison in Bonne Terre, after an injection of Pentobarbital. As a first for modern executions in […]
New documentary ‘A New Home’ highlights St. Louis’ Bosnian community
A new documentary explores the growth of the Bosnian community in St. Louis.
timestribunenews.com
On his 2nd trek across America, Bearsun passes through Troy
Most of us have at some point in life have sought a new horizon. We may have enrolled in a class we always wanted to take or started a new hobby. And then there is Jesse Larios, of California, who donned a life-size anime bear costume and pawed it across America.
FOX2now.com
Windy morning leads to blustery temps
High wind gusts began early this morning and will continue into the afternoon. High wind gusts began early this morning and will continue into the afternoon. Black-owned businesses hold inaugural Frizz-Mas event. Sunday marked the inaugural Frizz-Mas in St. Louis. Kids got to sit on Santa’s lap to tell him...
mymoinfo.com
KSDK
Enter for your chance to win tickets to 'SIX' at the Fabulous Fox
ST. LOUIS — Want to see “SIX” at the Fabulous Fox Theatre VIP style? It’s your chance to win by registering for Today in St. Louis’ Five at the Fox Sweepstakes. We’re giving four lucky winners (one per Friday) two tickets to the opening night performance of “SIX”.
Search continues for missing paraglider in Washington
EDITOR'S NOTE: The story was updated to reflect the correct location. WASHINGTON, Mo. (KMIZ) A group of Mid-Missouri rescue divers are looking for a missing paraglider. On Oct. 26, Kenny Loudermilk went paragliding with a friend near Highway 47 and the Missouri River in Washington. It would be the last time he was seen. "It was a shock The post Search continues for missing paraglider in Washington appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Fundraiser Seeks Support for Khorry Ramey After Father's Execution
Activists have set up a GoFundMe campaign to help Kevin Johnson's daughter cover funeral expenses
Now This is Horsepower – Watch 4 Clydesdales Help Pull Semi Out
Clydesdales are majestic and beautiful, big, and powerful so when a semi-truck got stuck in an embankment there was no question that these strong animals could help. Driving in snow stinks, but getting stuck in the snow is a nightmare and I can't even imagine what it's like when you drive a heavy vehicle like a semi. So when a semi got stuck in a snowy embankment that's when the four Clydesdales stepped in. According to countryrebel.com, lucky for the driver he got stuck right next to a farm of Clydesdales.
FOX2now.com
3 charged in death of Missouri toddler who ingested fentanyl
Liliana Leake, age 21 months, was found unconscious in a St. Louis County apartment last month and died at a hospital. Probable cause statements allege at least two of the adults “intentionally” did not seek medical attention for her. 3 charged in death of Missouri toddler who ingested...
myleaderpaper.com
Graffiti found on I-55 overpass in Arnold
Arnold Police are investigating vandalism on the I-55 overpass and the nearby sidewalk along Church Road, where spray-painted words and letters were found. The cost for the Missouri Department of Transportation to remove the graffiti was estimated at $500, police reported. An officer saw the paint on the overpass at...
myleaderpaper.com
OUTDOORS: Winter trout program expands opportunities
For fair-weather fishermen like me, this is the time of the year to re-spool the reels, restock the spinners and sort through the rest of the mess that served as a tackle box through the spring, summer and fall. But for the hearty boys and girls who don’t let a...
Washington Missourian
Freise brothers returning to their roots, plan to film movie in Union
And, action! Adam and Nathan Freise, twins from Union, are looking to return to their roots this March in order to shoot their new film, “One.”. The Freise brothers, 41, were born and raised in Union but now reside in Los Angeles, California, where they moved to follow their dreams of filmmaking.
