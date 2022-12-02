Read full article on original website
I make $17,000 a month selling online courses in addition to my day job at Amazon. Here's how I set up this side hustle that only takes a few hours a week.
Jasmine Katatikarn is a tech-artist manager for Amazon who runs an e-learning business on the side. Her company, the Academy of Animated Art, sells courses that teach industry software for up to $736. She spends three to four hours a week on the side hustle and averages $17,700 per month...
8 Top Companies Looking for Remote Workers
The pre-pandemic world now feels like a different era, so it's easy to forget that the trend toward remote work was already well underway before 2020 hastened the transition. Good Question: Can I Draw...
22 Jobs With the Fastest-Changing Skill Requirements
Certain jobs evolve with time — sometimes the nature of the job changes, and sometimes the necessary knowledge does. The demands from workers therefore can shift as well, in some cases quite rapidly, requiring workers to update their skills fairly frequently in response to the changing environment. Workers in such jobs often develop expertise in […]
LegalShield Names Warren Schlichting as Chief Executive Officer
ADA, Okla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 5, 2022-- LegalShield, the world’s largest platform for legal, identity, and reputation management services, announced today that the company’s Board of Directors has named Warren Schlichting as Chief Executive Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005154/en/ Warren Schlichting named Chief Executive Officer of LegalShield (Photo: Business Wire)
Phenom Expands UKG Technology Partnership, Improving Recruiter Productivity and Candidate Conversions
PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 5, 2022-- Phenom, the global leader in Intelligent Talent Experience, announced today that it expanded its technology partnership with UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll and workforce management solutions for all people, to include certifications for Job Sync and Hosted Apply. Now, organizations that utilize both Phenom and UKG Pro Recruiting can improve the candidate experience by creating a better application process, while adding automation to reduce manual tasks and improve recruiter efficiency. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005121/en/ Phenom expands UKG technology partnership, improving recruiter productivity and candidate conversions (Graphic: Business Wire)
Finance leaders share how they’re retaining and competing for financial planning and analysis talent as demand for their skills soars
"It’s exceptionally hard to hire new people right now," the CFO of an engineering consulting firm said.
Shaping an inclusive world: What an anti-racist business strategy really entails
Johnita Due, executive vice president of integrity and inclusion at CNN Worldwide, speaks at Fortune's Impact Initiative summit in Atlanta, Ga. on Nov. 30, 2022. In the year following the tragic murder of George Floyd, the nation’s top companies and philanthropic institutions dedicated $200 billion to increased efforts toward racial justice.
shiftedmag.com
Tips On How To Utilise The Linkedin Lead Generation
Linkedin is one of the most commonly used websites for employment and information on businesses that aren’t their dedicated website. Linkedin lead generation revolves around how you can get your potential customers to become interested in your brand and list the proper strategies and techniques that you will be able to use for your business. Pearl Lemon Leads is just one of the many examples of an agency that offers services to utilise LinkedIn lead generation.
Tyson Should Fire CFO Tyson
In public corporations controlled by one family or person, poor decisions have no consequences and bad management is rewarded.
fordauthority.com
Ford Mexico Among Top Tech Companies For Young Professionals
Ford Mexico has become a hub for technology and business as of late, and recently began operating out of the brand-new, high-tech Global Technology and Business Center (GTBC) located in the municipality of Naucalpan de Juárez. Now, FoMoCo was ranked seventh overall in the Best Technology Companies for Young Professionals in Mexico 2022 study.
Hiring Chesco: Dependability, Communication Skills, and Willingness to Learn Deemed Essential Soft Skills
Dependability (90 percent), communication skills (89 percent), and a willingness to learn (88 percent) are among the top soft skills hiring managers deem absolutely essential or very important in job applicants.
Jalopnik
GM Will Push Cruise Into a 'Large Number' of Cities in 2023, Chief Executive Says
Self-driving is hard, as any San Francisco resident who’s shared the road with one of General Motors’ Cruise robotaxis will tell you. Cruise is undeterred, however, and intends to continue rolling out its limited service to more cities around the U.S. in 2023. Austin and Phoenix are first,...
sfstandard.com
Salesforce Is Pushing Sales Employees Back to the Office as Tech Slumps
Salesforce, San Francisco’s top private employer and the namesake of its tallest building, is pressing sales employees to return to the office at least three days per week as economic concerns mount and companies look to boost productivity. Citing an internal memo, Bloomberg reported that sales staff living near...
