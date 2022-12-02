Read full article on original website
Former SEC Starting Quarterback Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal
Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King has entered the NCAA transfer portal, per Sam Khan Jr. of The Athletic. King won the starting quarterback job for the Aggies this season. However, he was benched after just two starts. It wasn't until Oct. 8 that King started again for Texas A&M. He...
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
College Football Star Quarterback Announces He's Returning In 2023
Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was one of the best quarterbacks in college football this year. Penix Jr., the transfer from Indiana, threw for 4,354 yards, 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions. The Huskies star quarterback will be back in 2023. Penix Jr. announced on Sunday night that he will...
Michigan football: Transfer portal needs for 2023 offseason
Michigan football still has as many as 3 games left to play this season as it searches for a national championship, but it is never too early to look ahead to the 2023 off-season. In the transfer portal era of college football, the Wolverines might not be as well-positioned as others to completely flip their roster, but there are opportunities to add to the team.
247Sports
USC Football Transfer Portal Departure Tracker
USC football dominated the Transfer Portal in Lincoln Riley's first offseason, ending the year with the No. 1 transfer class. But on the flip side of that, the Trojans saw more than two dozen players transfer out from the Clay Helton Era. Monday officially opens the Transfer Portal, and more Trojans are expected to seek greener pastures this time around, albeit less than early 2022.
Miami football: prepare for a wild opening transfer portal day
Monday is the first official day that players can enter the transfer portal. Ten Miami football players have already announced their intention to transfer. Mario Cristobal and his staff are expected to be busy recruiting potential transfers. Transfers other than graduates cannot be contacted until Monday. The cycle of new...
Sporting News
Updated list of college football stars skipping bowl games for 2023 NFL Draft
The list of players who skip bowl games ahead of the NFL Draft seems to get longer each year. Players know the risks of participating in the extra game. It continues to present injury risks that could jeopardize their futures in the sport. But the decisions do have benefits for...
Source: Virginia CB Fentrell Cypress II to enter the NCAA transfer portal as grad transfer
Virginia football's secondary may be taking a hit. Sources tell Wahoos247 and 247Sports' Steve Wiltfong that UVA cornerback Fentrell Cypress intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal as grad transfer. He was a second-team All-ACC this past fall. He led the ACC with 14 pass break ups and passes defended per game. The 1.56 passes defended per game are the fourth-most in the country. Cypress started all nine of the games in which he appeared and was credited with 39 tackles.
Texas A&M Football: Jaylon Jones to the Draft
Jaylon Jones officially announced he will be foregoing his last season of eligibility and entering the NFL draft. This is definitely a blow to the defense that could very much use his defensive leadership on the field next season, but we wish the best of luck to Jaylon as we know he will represent the Aggies well in the NFL.
LSU's NCAA Transfer Portal Breakdown
The first ever NCAA Transfer Portal window is officially open. On Monday, a 45-day window began that allows college football players to enter their name into the NCAA Transfer Portal. Once in the portal, players are given a green light to speak with coaches at other programs about potentially transferring.
