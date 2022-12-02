Read full article on original website
Post Register
Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history
Rail freight rates continued to be the burning question in all of Idaho during the first week of December 1922. Three Idaho Falls leaders — W.L. Shattuck, C.J. Carlson and M.B. Yeaman — were among a delegation representing the Southern Idaho Rate Reduction Association, which traveled to Boise to meet with public utilities representatives. “The men say that freight reduction is something which must be had and had quickly, if farmers of southern Idaho are to exist at all,” the Idaho Statesman reported. “They have many figures showing actual conditions among the Idaho farmers as regards their summer and fall crops, which they hope to convince the members of the utilities commission of the need for aid.” Yeaman reported petitions had been circulated in 33 southeastern Idaho counties. “Governor-elect C.C. Moore has attended several of our rate conferences and he says that in effect that it is absolutely essential that there be an increase in the price of farm products and a corresponding decrease in freight rates, if the agricultural and livestock interests of southern Idaho are to prosper,” he said.
eastidahonews.com
Four snowplows hit by drivers, ITD officials say one snowplow is out of service because of it
SODA SPRINGS — Four Idaho Transportation Department snowplows have been hit by vehicles within the last few days, with three of the crashes happening near Soda Springs. ITD spokesman Justin Smith told EastIdahoNews.com one incident happened on Monday, Nov. 28, another on Thursday, Dec. 1, and the last Soda Spring incident on Friday, Dec. 2. There was additionally another that happened in northern Idaho in Athol.
Idaho State Journal
Pocatello Free Clinic thanks Rake A Difference sponsors and volunteers
POCATELLO — Mother nature effectively canceled the fifth annual Pocatello Free Clinic Rake A Difference fundraiser this year. Despite the 104 lawns that needed to be raked and about 400 volunteers who were ready to rake the leaves, we were put on hold as several inches of snow fell on the lawns. Volunteers raked in blowing wind and snow, and many volunteers wanted to continue to rake, but the weather just would not cooperate.
Anonymous donor gives $10 million for Idaho State University student scholarships
POCATELLO — The Idaho State University Physician Assistant Studies (PA) program recently received an anonymous $10 million donation supporting scholarships for its students. This scholarship is one of the largest scholarship gifts ever received by Idaho State. The scholarship was created in memory of Ginny Thomas, the former administrator of the Rural American Scholarship Foundation that supported higher education opportunities for the less fortunate in Washington, Oregon and Idaho. This...
Idaho State Journal
Strand, Kathie
Kathie Strand Strand 75, of American Falls, Idaho passed away on November 23, 2022. A Celebration of Life service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at St. John's Lutheran Church,656 Tyhee Street, in American Falls. Condolences and memories may shared on the website DavisRoseMortuary.com.
POCATELLO PIONEERS: MLB-partnered league could return to Gate City as Bannock County mulls investing $8M into new stadium
Enjoying some crackerjacks, stretching during the seventh inning and throwing back a home run ball from the rival Idaho Falls Chukars baseball team could soon become a reality for Pocatello area baseball fans. During a public hearing Tuesday, the Bannock County Commission discussed using federal stimulus money and partnering with Jeff L. Eiseman of the Georgia-based Azalea Sports Ventures and Agon Sports & Entertainment to construct a $20 million multi-use sports facility that could serve as the new home for an MLB-partnered, minor-league baseball team. ...
Idaho State Journal
Fletcher, John Sherman
Fletcher John Sherman Fletcher John Sherman Fletcher, 84 years of age, born on March 6,1938 in Pocatello, Idaho passed peacefully on Monday, November 14, 2022. John was a long-time resident of Kirkland, Washington and Ko'Olina, Hawaii. As a young man he graduated from Pocatello High School in 1956 and went on to graduate from Idaho State University. John then married his high school sweetheart, Ila Gail Rupp and over the course of the next 20 years John and Gail had three children as John proceeded building his corporate career. He started at Tektronix--a pioneer in the computing industry and was propelled to management positions at General Electric, Honeywell and The Boeing Company. Upon retirement John developed an interest in the cellular phone business sector, furthering and continuing his passion for innovation. John was an avid and accomplished skier, sailor, runner and tennis player--a real athletic advocate. But his truest and most passionate love was for his wife of 42-years, Carol Hinrichs-Fletcher, who shared so many of these hobbies and pursuits with him. And John was so grateful to have a brother on this earth that is his brother-in-law, Jim Hinrichs. In addition, Jim's lovely wife Linda Hinrichs of Minneapolis, MN. John expressed and gave so much love and gratitude at his end of days, so if you're reading this pass it along. He is loved and survived by his oldest son Gregory Mark Fletcher and his two devoted daughters Cynthia Fletcher-Tyler and Kathryn Gail Sigler. John was also blessed to have three accomplished grandchildren that he regularly expressed he was in awe of and that they were his favorite people: Abigail Rose, Ava Kathryn and Gannon Thomas. A memorial will be planned in his honor in Hawaii after the first of the year.
School closures for Friday, Dec. 2
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The following school districts have canceled or delayed classes today due to weather conditions. Fremont School District 215 Teton School District 401 Ririe School District 252
Temporary lane closure on Sunnyside Road Sunday
One westbound lane of Sunnyside Road will be closed to motorists this Sunday, Dec. 4.
Bannock County mulls spending $8M in COVID stimulus funds for new stadium that could attract MLB-partnered baseball team
Enjoying some crackerjacks, stretching during the seventh inning and throwing back a home run ball from the rival Idaho Falls Chukars baseball team could soon become a reality for Pocatello area baseball fans. During a public hearing Tuesday, the Bannock County Commission discussed using federal stimulus money and partnering with Jeff L. Eiseman of the Georgia-based Azalea Sports Ventures and Agon Sports & Entertainment to construct a $20 million multi-use sports facility that could serve as the new home for an MLB-partnered minor league baseball...
2 snowplows struck in Soda Springs with Thursday night’s winter storm
Not one, but two snowplows are damaged after being involved in separate accidents.
December ‘Empty the Shelter’ event returns
Good news for animal lovers.
Shooting in Pocatello, Two in hospital
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)- UPDATE 12/03/22 5:27 P.M. MDT- A male, Jeremiah Cox, was released from the hospital after receiving medical attention for various wounds. Cox was transported to the Pocatello Police Department for questioning and arrested on unrelated warrants. The second male, was taken to an area hospital with gunshot wounds, and is currently in
Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 to hold classes today with no schedule changes
School will be in session and follow regular schedules at all Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 schools today, Friday, December 2, 2022. Roads are passable with some drifting snow due to wind. Please expect winter driving conditions and take the necessary precautions for safe travel, including allowing for extra time to travel to your destination.
Chubbuck Olive Garden nearing completion, expected to open in January
CHUBBUCK — Endless breadsticks and as much shaved parmesan as your heart desires will be on the menu for Gate City area residents in about seven weeks time. Construction work on the new Olive Garden restaurant at 4105 Yellowstone Ave. in Chubbuck is nearing completion and the eatery is expected to be open to the public on Jan. 23, 2023, says Logan Underwood, the superintendent of the company constructing the new building, Constructions Solutions Co. ...
Idaho8.com
Stray snow showers left for the beginning of the week
TONIGHT: Snow showers are expected to continue tonight across our local mountains with isolated snow showers for the valleys. We could see a mix of rain and snow with some of the isolated showers in the Magic Valley up to Pocatello. Winds will be slightly breezy between 5-15 mph. Low temperatures get down to the teen's in the mountains and 20's in the valleys.
Idaho8.com
Winter Storm Warnings and snow today
Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Idaho Falls, Rexburg, and St. Anthony. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Wind gusts as high as 45 mph will result in areas of blowing and drifting snow and dangerous conditions in the backcountry.
Idaho8.com
More snow into Sunday
As the overnight storm moves out, cold air and SW winds 10-20 mph lock down the temperatures with single digit and below zero wind chills. Highs today with some sun pushing through will be in the low to mid 20's in the valley. Everything that has flown and blown will freeze with ease, and real estate shrinks due to local icebergs. Slick roads, black ice, hazardous roundabouts and wipeout zones along roadsides and on secondaries remain problems for the region.
REO Speedwagon announces show at Mountain America Center
REO Speedwagon is coming to the Hero Arena inside Mountain America Center on Saturday, August 5.
