Fletcher John Sherman Fletcher John Sherman Fletcher, 84 years of age, born on March 6,1938 in Pocatello, Idaho passed peacefully on Monday, November 14, 2022. John was a long-time resident of Kirkland, Washington and Ko'Olina, Hawaii. As a young man he graduated from Pocatello High School in 1956 and went on to graduate from Idaho State University. John then married his high school sweetheart, Ila Gail Rupp and over the course of the next 20 years John and Gail had three children as John proceeded building his corporate career. He started at Tektronix--a pioneer in the computing industry and was propelled to management positions at General Electric, Honeywell and The Boeing Company. Upon retirement John developed an interest in the cellular phone business sector, furthering and continuing his passion for innovation. John was an avid and accomplished skier, sailor, runner and tennis player--a real athletic advocate. But his truest and most passionate love was for his wife of 42-years, Carol Hinrichs-Fletcher, who shared so many of these hobbies and pursuits with him. And John was so grateful to have a brother on this earth that is his brother-in-law, Jim Hinrichs. In addition, Jim's lovely wife Linda Hinrichs of Minneapolis, MN. John expressed and gave so much love and gratitude at his end of days, so if you're reading this pass it along. He is loved and survived by his oldest son Gregory Mark Fletcher and his two devoted daughters Cynthia Fletcher-Tyler and Kathryn Gail Sigler. John was also blessed to have three accomplished grandchildren that he regularly expressed he was in awe of and that they were his favorite people: Abigail Rose, Ava Kathryn and Gannon Thomas. A memorial will be planned in his honor in Hawaii after the first of the year.

1 DAY AGO