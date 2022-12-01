Read full article on original website
3 Stocks to Buy Now That Could Make You Filthy Rich in 2023
With inflation starting to ease, the Fed is expected to slow down the rate hikes. However, many analysts still believe the economy will face a mild recession next year. Thus,...
CNBC
Expect more choppiness ahead after a week of mixed market signals
All the major stock averages closed higher for the week thanks to a Friday afternoon rally that pulled the Dow Jones back into positive territory. Driving the action were several key economic reports, including the November ADP employment and nonfarm payrolls reports and the October personal spending report. Most important, perhaps, was commentary from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at The Brookings Institute, where he indicated that the pace of interest rate hikes could slow as soon as December — though he expects policy to remain restrictive for some time; the Fed "will stay the course until the job is done," he said.
via.news
Copper Futures Up Momentum With A 6% Rise In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 6.23% for the last 10 sessions. At 16:50 EST on Sunday, 4 December, Copper (HG) is $3.85. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 58838, 99.99% below its average volume of 16380582945.89. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Dec 2, 2022
U.S. stock markets closed mixed after a choppy season on Thursday. Market participants assessed a series of crucial economic data. Moreover, investors were waiting for key labor market data to be released on Friday. The Dow ended in negative territory while the Nasdaq Composite finished in positive zone. The S&P 500 fell marginally.
kitco.com
Gold price powers to 3.5-mo. High, more upside likely
(Kitco News) -The gold and silver market bulls have hit the accelerator in the wake of a dovish lean on U.S. monetary policy by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell in comments delivered Wednesday afternoon. February gold futures this morning hit a 3.5-month high of $1,814.50 as of this writing. March...
Agriculture Online
Soybeans close down 38¢ | Thursday, December 1, 2022
At the close, corn is down 7¢ and soybeans are down 38¢. CBOT wheat is down 13¢. KC wheat is down 11¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 5¢. Live cattle are down 20¢. Lean hogs are up $3.83. Feeder cattle are up 63¢. The...
via.news
USD/CAD Consolidates Below Mid-1.3400s Ahead Of US/Canadian Jobs Data: 1% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – The USD/CAD pair extends its sideways consolidative price moves through the mid-European session and remains confined in a narrow trading band below mid-1.3400s. FXStreet reported that the US Dollar selling remains unabated on the last day of the week amid growing acceptance that the US Federal Reserve will slow the pace of its rate-hiking cycle. This, in turn, continues to cap the USD/CAD pair, though a modest down tick in Oil prices undermines the commodity-linked Loonie and acts as a tailwind. Traders also seem reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of the monthly employment reports from the US and Canada.
dailycoin.com
When Will This Bear Market End?
It is very difficult to explain when the current crypto bear market started for most people. Many analysts understood that things were going to get bad quickly after meme coins started doing billions in market cap. But others only started panicking much later when the global market capitalization of crypto dropped below the $2 trillion mark in January 2022.
via.news
Palladium Futures Over 3% Up In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 3.18% for the last 5 sessions. At 20:07 EST on Sunday, 4 December, Palladium (PA) is $1,911.50. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 16, 99.99% below its average volume of 5962257337.84. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
CNBC
Stock futures slip slightly as traders look ahead to more economic data
U.S. stock futures are slightly lower on Monday morning as investors await more economic data ahead of the Federal Reserve's December policy meeting. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell by 34 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.16% and 0.19%, respectively. On Friday, the major averages...
via.news
HANG SENG INDEX Jumps By 3% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 3% for the last session’s close. At 21:08 EST on Sunday, 4 December, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $19,235.11. Regarding HANG SENG INDEX’s daily highs and lows, it’s 3.8% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $18,530.80 and 2.09% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $18,841.20.
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin back above US$17,000, Ether gains along with other top 10 crypto
Bitcoin traded above US$17,000 Monday morning in Asia, with all the top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies by market cap gaining ground. Investors see inflation fears easing in the U.S., the world’s biggest economy, while China has started to relax Covid-19 restrictions in many cities, raising expectations the world’s second-biggest economy will get back on the growth track after GDP slowed this year to around 3% from a target of 5.5%.
Benzinga
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Enphase Energy
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Enphase Energy ENPH. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
kitco.com
C$ dips against greenback; falls harder vs other G10 currencies
TORONTO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as investors reduced bets on another oversized interest rate hike by the Bank of Canada next week and despite the greenback losing ground against some major peers. The loonie was trading 0.2% lower at 1.3430...
Agriculture Online
Wheat closes at lowest price since February | Friday, December 2, 2022
Corn ended the day down 14¢ to $6.46. The last time corn fell below $6.50 was late August. CBOT wheat closed down 23¢ to $7.60. The last time Chicago wheat was near $7.60 was late August. The last time it fell below $7.60 was early February. KC wheat...
Inflation Numbers Due Out on Dec. 13 May Not Really Show Any Improvement
Photo byPhoto by Isaac Smith on UnsplashonUnsplash. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) is set to release the CPI inflation index numbers in a little over a week on Dec. 13 for November 2022. The reality is that they may not really show much improvement for most Americans, despite the fact that prices have tempered their gains in the past several months.
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Stock Indices Finish Mixed; GDPNow Estimate Falls
Stock indices finished today’s trading session mixed. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.08% and 0.56%, respectively. On the other hand, the Nasdaq 100 gained 0.1%. The financial sector was the session’s laggard, as it fell 0.61%. Conversely, the communications sector was the session’s leader,...
agupdate.com
A good opportunity for corn
Corn closed the week half a cent higher. Private exporters did not announce any export sales. In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. corn export inspections, for the week ending Nov. 17 were 19.5 million bushels, down slightly from the previous week's 21.1 million bushels and well below last year's same-week exports of 32.5 million bushels. Through the first 11 full weeks of the 2022 and 2023 marketing year, cumulative corn export inspections of 216 million bushels are down 30% from last year's 308 million and are the second lowest of the last 10 years, being only marginally above 2019-2020's 197 million bushels at this time - a year which ultimately saw total exports reach just 1.776 billion bushels. Corn export inspections will need to average roughly 44.1 million bushels per week through the end of next August, nearly identical to last year's 45.2 million bushels per week average from this point forward.
tipranks.com
Dollar General Slips After Mixed Q3 Results
Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG) slid in pre-market trading on Thursday as the variety store retailer delivered mixed Q3 results. The retailer posted sales of $9.5 billion, up 11.1% year-over-year and beating Street estimates by $70 million. Diluted earnings increased 12% year-over-year to $2.33 per share in Q3...
Agriculture Online
Brazil poised to reap 153.3 mln T of soybeans in 2022/2023 - Datagro
SAO PAULO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The Brazilian soybean crop, which farmers are finishing sowing, will reach an estimated record of 153.3 million tonnes in the 2022/2023 cycle driven by area growth, agribusiness consultancy Datagro said on Thursday. If the projection is confirmed, production will rise by almost 21% from...
