Ronald Lawrence Carlson
NEW HARTFORD – Ronald “Ron” Lawrence Carlson, 74, passed away unexpectedly at home on Oct. 6, 2022. Born in Ridgway, Pennsylvania, on Feb. 20,1948, he was the son of the late Richard D. Carlson and Rita M. (Smith) Getchell and resided in Naugatuck for many years. He was a graduate of Naugatuck High School, Class of 1966 where he enjoyed playing the trumpet in the school band.
With Danbury Super 8 homeless shelter set to close, city to reopen 20 emergency beds at New Street
DANBURY — A former hotel that has served as a homeless shelter for over two years may be required to shut its doors at the end of the month, forcing clients to relocate to a smaller facility reopening downtown. The COVID-19 emergency orders enacted by Gov. Ned Lamont that...
Mary Alice (Coelho) Ramos
MERIDEN — Mary Alice (Coelho) Ramos, age 97, widow of Joseph L. Ramos, passed away peacefully at Complete Care of Meriden. Born in Angola, Africa, on Dec. 2, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Antonio and Noemia (Dias) Coelho. Mary Alice had lived most of her life in Naugatuck with her family. She was a communicant of Our Lady of Fatima Church in Waterbury.
Ridgefield Home for Sale: 94 Spectacle Lane, Country Estate Adjoining 130 Acres of Protected Open Space
Exquisite, totally remodeled country estate on 2.02 stunning level acres adjoining 130 acres of protected open space, only moments to historic downtown Main Street for shopping, restaurants, library, Ballard Park, and theaters, plus just 56 miles to Midtown. Premier southern Ridgefield location with Belgian block lined driveway, expansive flat backyard bordered by native fieldstone walls and mature trees, plus custom fire pit and spacious deck for outdoor entertaining.
Robert F. Sullivan (Sully)
WOODBURY — Robert F. Sullivan, 92, of Woodbury, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at the Saint Mary’s Hospital VITAS Inpatient Hospice Unit with his loving family by his side. He was the husband of the late Marlene (Lauria) Sullivan for 55 years. Bob was born on...
NJ Investors Buy Winchester Lofts
Two New Jersey-based investors have purchased the 158-unit Winchester Lofts luxury apartment complex — capping off a two-year local real estate spending spree that has seen that same landlord duo buy a total of 632 New Haven apartments for a price tag likely well in excess of $100 million.
PERSONALITIES: Vernon mechanic stands on integrity
VERNON — For three generations, the Baum family has been operating their shop at 11 Windermere Ave., starting off with Farm Oil and evolving into Farm Car Care, currently operated by the third generation of the operation, Michael Baum. A Vernon native, or as Baum would say, a Rockville...
George W. Bundock
NAUGATUCK — Our beloved father George William Bundock, of Naugatuck, left this earth peacefully after a long battle with kidney cancer and a well-lived life. A fighter until the end, George passed away on Nov. 17, 2022, at the age of 75 years. His ashes will be placed at a location of his choosing and close family will have a private gathering as opposed to traditional services.
Maurice P. Maia
NAUGATUCK — Mr. Maurice P. Maia, 81, of Naugatuck, entered into the gates of Heaven on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in the love and comfort of his residence. He was the husband of Ann (Wertman) Maia. Maurice was born in Waterbury on July 19, 1941, son of the late...
The Market Is Changing
If you hadn’t noticed, the real estate market is switching gears a bit. Most homes are on the market longer than just a few days, and without multiple offers. Clients in the market to buy or sell can take a breath. Even if you are the seller, the former frantic market often resulted in cancellations, back on the market movement or, in some cases, mortgage qualifying issues for the overeager purchaser.
Supply-chain issues slow construction at new Golfland
VERNON — Supply-chain problems have hampered construction at the revived Connecticut Golfland, leading to developers planning to open various attractions at different times, with the entire project expected to be completed next summer. Near the Manchester line on Hartford Turnpike, the original version of the business closed in 2014...
Waterbury-Oxford Airport – Part II
Waterbury-Oxford Airport runways are shown c. 1970 (left) and in the mid-1970s (right). The cross-wind runway seen above has since been removed. (Photos courtesy Airport Manager Matthew Kelly). By DR. ROBERT L. RAFFORD. The road to building an airport in Oxford was not a smooth one. Before Oxford residents voted...
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Connecticut
The Constitution State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Fairfield County, you might just want to visit.
Fire Causes Extensive Damage to Residence in Stamford
Fire caused extensive damage to a single-family residence in Stamford early Saturday morning and one firefighter suffered a minor injury while working to put that fire out. The Stamford Fire Department said the 911 center started receiving calls around 12:37 a.m. about a fire on Hamilton Avenue. Crews found heavy...
East Windsor selectmen unhappy with resignations
EAST WINDSOR — After an unsubstantiated ethics complaint against Deputy Director of Public Works Joe Sauerhoefer led him to resign from two commissions, the Board of Selectmen on Thursday voted not to formally accept his resignations. Sauerhoefer has worked for the Public Works Department for nearly 10 years, according...
CT Attorney Specializing In Personal Injury Admits To Tax Evasion, Must Repay IRS $750K
An attorney based in Connecticut faces jail time after admitting to tax evasion. Wallingford resident Mark Carbutti, age 48, who is an attorney specializing in personal injury law, pleaded guilty to tax evasion on Thursday, Dec. 1, according to the Connecticut US Attorney's Office. For se…
Channeling Support for Harbor Lights in Branford
Volunteer organizers of the 4th annual Harbor Lights in Branford are hoping to channel plenty of support from community members, who still have time to purchase luminary kits, sign up to help set up the bags, or simply make a donation. All proceeds from this year’s Harbor Lights event, set for Saturday, Dec. 17, will once again benefit non-profit Community Dining Room (CDR).
VIDEO: Motor vehicle collision closes I-84 in West Hartford
Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Dec. 5, including a preview of a court appearance for a suspected baby killer. The man accused of killing his daughter in Naugatuck and spending nearly two weeks on the run is due to face a judge Monday morning.
Retirements, benefits gap put strain on Trumbull police
TRUMBULL — When two fairly new officers approached Police Chief Michael Lombardo told him that they were planning to leave Trumbull for another department, he was disappointed but not surprised. He said the officers were leaving for a department with a defined benefit pension plan — something Trumbull doesn't...
New Britain's Class of '67 gathers for holiday party
NEW BRITAIN – A group of 73-year-olds reunited Sunday in the city where they spent their youth. There were five high schools in New Britain in 1967 and several had representation at the Class of ‘67’s Annual Holiday Party inside Stanley Golf Course’s Back Nine Tavern.
