Lamar Jackson (knee) will not return for Baltimore in Week 13
The Baltimore Ravens announced that quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) will not return in the team's Week 13 game against the Denver Broncos. Jackson injured his knee while taking a sack and was brought to the locker room shortly after. He will not return to Sunday's game. With Jackson injured, Tyler...
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson 'was mad' when he responded to tweet after Sunday's game
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson spoke publicly Friday about a response he tweeted coming off aheartbreaking loss in the final minutes of Sunday's game. "I was mad," Jackson told reporters Friday afternoon, adding that his girlfriend convinced him to take the Tweet down. "When I...
Lamar Jackson Injury: John Harbaugh Offers Update On Ravens QB
Lamar Jackson might have scared a number of Baltimore Ravens fans and fantasy football managers as he exited the field Sunday with a knee injury. But Ravens head coach John Harbaugh hinted it wouldn’t be long-term hinderance. “It’s a knee, but it’s not season-ending type of knee,” Harbaugh told...
Ravens hopeful on Lamar Jackson injury, confident in Huntley
BALTIMORE (AP) — Just like last year, the Baltimore Ravens are prepared to enter the pivotal part of their season without star quarterback Lamar Jackson. The big difference is, this time Jackson is expected to return and Tyler Huntley appears far more comfortable in his role as a stand-in for the 2019 NFL MVP.
NFL World Is Praying For Lamar Jackson On Sunday
Prayers up for Lamar Jackson, as the Baltimore Ravens quarterback has been removed from Sunday's game. The MVP quarterback had to leave Sunday afternoon's game due to an injury. It's unclear if he will be able to return. Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley has taken his place on Sunday afternoon.
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson leaves game with knee injury
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had to leave Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos with a knee injury. He is officially listed by the team as questionable to return. Jackson was sacked on two plays in the first half, exiting the game after the second sack. He was helped to...
