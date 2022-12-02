ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

numberfire.com

Lamar Jackson (knee) will not return for Baltimore in Week 13

The Baltimore Ravens announced that quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) will not return in the team's Week 13 game against the Denver Broncos. Jackson injured his knee while taking a sack and was brought to the locker room shortly after. He will not return to Sunday's game. With Jackson injured, Tyler...
NESN

Lamar Jackson Injury: John Harbaugh Offers Update On Ravens QB

Lamar Jackson might have scared a number of Baltimore Ravens fans and fantasy football managers as he exited the field Sunday with a knee injury. But Ravens head coach John Harbaugh hinted it wouldn’t be long-term hinderance. “It’s a knee, but it’s not season-ending type of knee,” Harbaugh told...
The Longmont Leader

Ravens hopeful on Lamar Jackson injury, confident in Huntley

BALTIMORE (AP) — Just like last year, the Baltimore Ravens are prepared to enter the pivotal part of their season without star quarterback Lamar Jackson. The big difference is, this time Jackson is expected to return and Tyler Huntley appears far more comfortable in his role as a stand-in for the 2019 NFL MVP.
The Spun

NFL World Is Praying For Lamar Jackson On Sunday

Prayers up for Lamar Jackson, as the Baltimore Ravens quarterback has been removed from Sunday's game. The MVP quarterback had to leave Sunday afternoon's game due to an injury. It's unclear if he will be able to return. Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley has taken his place on Sunday afternoon.
Yardbarker

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson leaves game with knee injury

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had to leave Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos with a knee injury. He is officially listed by the team as questionable to return. Jackson was sacked on two plays in the first half, exiting the game after the second sack. He was helped to...

