The cat’s out of the bag — and in their house. Police received a call about a burglary in a woman’s home — only to later discover it wasn’t a human but, in fact, her neighbor’s kitty. Noemi Zonta swore a burglar broke into her apartment in Koper, Slovenia when she returned home to discover it trashed. Drawers and cupboards were flung open in the kitchen and the whole house was in ruins. She even found urine on her bed. The distraught 24-year-old later found the kitty culprit in her wardrobe following a two-hour investigation by law enforcement. Somehow, her neighbor’s frisky feline had...

23 MINUTES AGO