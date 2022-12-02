Read full article on original website
Fighting game players in The Callisto Protocol are built different
You can play the new horror game as a brawler (sort of)
Polygon
The Callisto Protocol’s best early-game weapon is easy to miss
In The Callisto Protocol, you’re constantly at a disadvantage against mutated horrors. While your trusty baton and pistol remain invaluable throughout the whole game, getting your hands on more weapons — like the basically-a-shotgun Skunk Gun — as soon as possible is key to fighting back. Most...
Woman horrified when she learns the free television she picked up from the side of the road is filled with earwigs
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I drove past the old television set on the way to work. There was a simple cardboard sign on the television upon which someone had written my favorite word in block letters: FREE.
A FedEx driver who previously drove for Uber has been arrested in the death of missing 7-year-old Athena Strand, police say
Strand was abducted from her driveway on Nov. 30 by Tanner Horner, who was delivering a package to her house, according to police.
IGN
Kronos Island - Hermit Koco Location
The Hermit Koco on Kronos Island is available after the Titan fight in the Northeast corner of the island. The Hermit Koco will allow you to level up your power and defense by handing in the blue orb and red heart seeds we've found scattered around Sonic Frontiers' world. Every blue seed will raise your defense by 1, while the red seeds will boost your power by 1.
IGN
Cristian the Office Worker
Cristian is located on the road in front of the South Levincia entrance. Klefki is a steel fairy-type Pokemon weak to ground and fire.
Cops launch ‘cat burglar’ investigation after home trashed, urinated on
The cat’s out of the bag — and in their house. Police received a call about a burglary in a woman’s home — only to later discover it wasn’t a human but, in fact, her neighbor’s kitty. Noemi Zonta swore a burglar broke into her apartment in Koper, Slovenia when she returned home to discover it trashed. Drawers and cupboards were flung open in the kitchen and the whole house was in ruins. She even found urine on her bed. The distraught 24-year-old later found the kitty culprit in her wardrobe following a two-hour investigation by law enforcement. Somehow, her neighbor’s frisky feline had...
IGN
Family Crests 6 - Hyllis Crest
The entrance will be guarded by spitting plants and requires lowering a drawbridge. Once you’ve done this, head across the bridge, right and then up the hill. Defeat any Nightmares that show up, then head for the exit. The way forward is uphill on the right, but if you ignore that and instead go directly forward, you’ll find the Artifact inside a small room.
IGN
Yaiza the Model
Pokemon: Cryogonal (Lv. 53), Cloyster (Lv. 53), Frosmoth (Lv. 53) Yaiza the Model is located on the middle island, west of Casseroya Lake.
IGN
Mikel the Poke Maniac
Pokemon: Charcadet (Lv. 29), Spiritomb (Lv. 29) Mikel is located right at the exit of Colonnade Hollow on the way to West Province (Area Three).
IGN
Jose the Student
Pokemon: Spidops (Lv. 53), Honchkrow (Lv. 53) Jose the Student is located near a watchtower right past the two bridges behind Hiker Luna.
IGN
The Secret of Dragon Beach - The Everlasting
As it turns out, Trolls aren't the only thing you can awaken with the Mystical Heirloom. There is one more life-like statue of a giant beast, and it's located at Dragon Beach on the east side of the Bay of Bounty in Svartalfheim.
IGN
Scream Tail
Scream Tail is a New Pokemon and part of the Scarlet and Violet Pokedex. This Scream Tail Pokedex page includes how to get Scream Tail and more in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
IGN
Tsurughime - Official Teaser Trailer
Tsurugihime is a side-scrolling action RPG by developer Fahrenheit 213 who was founded by Yosuke Shiokawa best known for his work on renowned titles like Kingdom Hearts II (Lead Planner), Dissidia: Final Fantasy (Concept Director), and Fate/Grand Order (Creative Director). The final battle is 100 days away, how will you prepare? Every day the clock ticks closer to war, and every choice leads down a different path toward multiple endings. Build up strength with constant combat, or hone your defensive acumen against advanced enemies. Wield thousands of swords, or choose peace over war in your daily activities as the clock ticks towards destiny. Tsurugihime is now in development and will release on Steam for PC in 2024.
Live Guard 360 Security Bulb Reviews 2022: (Opinion) Smart Disguised Security Camera light Bub
Live Guard 360 Security Bulb have only been on the market for about six months, and they have already received widespread acclaim. Security monitoring systems have been around since the mid-90s, but they’ve remained expensive and not very user-friendly. The Live Guard 360 Security Bulb, on the other hand, can be installed in as little as five minutes and transmits real-time HD video directly to your phone.
CAR AND DRIVER
Review: Escort Max 360c MKII Smells Smokey Right out of the Box
Radar detectors have been commercially available for more than half a century now, helping countless drivers save serious money by avoiding speeding tickets. While we don't endorse exceeding the limit on public roads, it's not a bad idea to have a little heads-up about cops running radar under the next overpass; that's exactly what the Escort Max 360c MKII is designed to do, so we wanted to give it a try.
game-news24.com
For Fortnite fans, a new one-shot Pump Shotgun contender has arrived to help your lobbies
Since the Fortnite player base has been split between two groups for quite a while, those who love this shotgun and those who hate it. The popular pump shotgun lover is people who can perfectly balance their reticle and judgment their range, landing the coveted one-shot kill that has gotten completely eliminated and lost their bodies’ power to the root of their enemies.
