Read full article on original website
Related
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch
Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
Pharmacies seeing shortages of hundreds of medicines, including critically important antibiotics
According to the FDA, 123 of 184 listed drugs are currently in some kind of shortage.
Identical college twins were accused of cheating in an exam by signaling. They won $1.5 million in damages after a jury decided they hadn't cheated because their minds were connected.
A pair of identical twins was discredited when they were accused of cheating on a medical exam. The sisters have finally cleared their names in court.
Research shows that multiple COVID infections could lead to severe health complications
A recent study published in the journal Nature Medicine found that repeated COVID-19 infections could cause strain on various organ systems, leading to severe long and short-term health complications. Key findings: The study found that COVID-19 can impact the body’s organ systems during the duration of the illness and long...
Dentists' water lines linked to rare bacterial infections, CDC warns
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning that a number of U.S. children have picked up a serious infection from contaminated water lines at the dentist's office. Although rare, outbreaks of nontuberculous Mycobacteria (NTM) infections have been reported in kids treated at the dentist, one cluster in...
Fairfield Sun Times
U.S. Deaths From Infective Endocarditis Increasing in the Young
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 9, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The risk for death from infective endocarditis (IE) increased twofold among young U.S. residents aged 15 to 44 years during 1999 to 2020, according to a research letter published online Nov. 9 in the Journal of Internal Medicine. Laura McLaughlin, M.D., from the...
Drug shortage swells to national emergency, forcing doctors to find new ways to treat patients
Drug shortages, which have become a harsh reality in the U.S., could continue for at least another year, according to New York City-based emergency room physician Dr. Robert Glatter.
New York ‘Torso Killer’ Admits to Slaying Five More Women
Richard Cottingham, who has claimed to have killed at least 100 women, admitted Monday to five more deaths as part of a decades-old murder spree that earned him the nicknames the Torso Killer and the Times Square Killer. Cottingham pleaded guilty to killing Long Island dance instructor Diane Cusick. As part of a plea deal, he also admitted to the deaths of Sheila Hyman and Marita Rosado Nieves in 1970, Mary Beth Heinz in May 1972, and Laverne Moy in July 1972. Appearing virtually in Nassau County Court, the 76-year-old was sentenced to an additional 25 years. Cottingham, who has been in prison since 1980 after being linked to roughly a dozen homicides so far, had a habit of dismembering his victims. Advances in DNA technology allowed Cottingham to be arrested in Cusick’s death after 54 years, Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said in June. “We make a promise to her surviving daughter today: we will bring her mother’s killer to justice,” she said.Read it at Associated Press
44 states experiencing high levels of respiratory illness
Respiratory illness is on the rise across the United States, with 44 states now experiencing high levels amid a worsening flu season.
WebMD
Repeat COVID Infection Doubles the Risk of Death
Nov. 11, 2022 – Getting COVID-19 a second time doubles a person’s chance of dying and triples the likelihood of being hospitalized, a new study found. Vaccination and booster status did not improve survival or hospitalization rates among people who were infected more than once. "Reinfection with COVID-19...
CNBC
Flu variant that hits kids and seniors harder than other strains is dominant in U.S. right now
The H3N2 variant has been associated with more severe flu seasons for children and the elderly in the past, according to the CDC. Public health labs have detected H3N2 in 76% of the more than 3,500 respiratory samples that have tested positive for the flu and were analyzed for the virus subtype.
Michigan State University expert calls new Twitter policy a ‘public health concern’
Susarla listed three reasons why social media misinformation is harmful.
NYC 'torso killer’ pleads guilty to 1968 murder of Long Island woman Diane Cusick, admits to killing 4 others
Prolific "Torso killer" Richard Cottingham pleaded guilty on Monday to the 1968 murder of Diane Cusick and the killings of four other women in Nassau County decades ago.
Parents urged to vaccinate young children against flu after spike in cases
Parents are being urged to get their young children vaccinated against flu following a sharp rise in hospitalisations.According to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), vaccine uptake among two- and three-year-olds has fallen by 11 per cent this year, while hospitalisations of patients under five had soared by 70 per cent in the week ending 30 November.It comes after a sixth child died on Friday after developing a Strep A infection. Health officials have seen a rise in cases of Strep A, which can cause scarlet fever, though deaths and serious complications from the infection are rare.The latest figures...
Frozen raspberries have been recalled in 9 states after FDA testing found hepatitis A
FDA testing found hepatitis A in James Farms Frozen Raspberries from Chile, causing Exportadora Compramar of Ecuador to recall of 1,260 cases of the raspberries.
foodsafetynews.com
FDA provides little information on new Salmonella outbreak; hundreds sick
The Food And Drug Administration is investigating a new outbreak of Salmonella Typhimurium that has sickened more than 250 people. The agency has initiated traceback efforts but has not revealed what foods or beverages are being traced. As of Nov. 17 there were 264 confirmed patients, but the FDA has...
New York Post
US faces shortages of children’s antibiotics and flu drugs amid ‘tripledemic’
America is facing a shortage of four key medications used for common illnesses in children as virus season comes back in full force. Officials have declared a shortage of first-line antibiotics amoxicillin and Augmentin, which are used to treat bacterial infections. Tamiflu, the most common flu medication in the US, and albuterol, an inhaler for asthma and to open airways in the lungs, are also in short supply, according to the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists.
Action News Jax
Recall alert: James Farms Frozen Raspberries recalled due to possible hepatitis A risk
More than 1,200 cases of frozen raspberries in nine states have been recalled after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration found hepatitis A, the agency announced Saturday. According to a news release from the FDA, testing by the agency found hepatitis A in James Farms Frozen Raspberries from Chile, causing Exportadora Compramar of Ecuador to recall 1,260 cases of the raspberries.
Covid cases spike in Georgia
Over the last week, Covid numbers have increased by nearly fifty percent, according to the state. “The total number of cases in Georgia went to 968 cases daily up from 650 total cases daily last week,” says Alexander Millman, M.D., Chief Medical Officer with the Georgia Department of Public Health.
AboutLawsuits.com
Ultrasound Gel Bacterial Contamination Outbreak in 2021 Led to 2 Deaths, 119 Infections: CDC
A bacterial outbreak linked to recalled ultrasound gel may have caused more than 100 illnesses last year, according to a report by federal disease experts, who are calling for improved healthcare practices to prevent future problems. In August 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced an Eco-Med ultrasound...
Comments / 0