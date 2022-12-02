We’ve probably all heard or said this phrase countless times. However, despite the “fear of rejection” appearing so frequently, this phrase rarely seems questioned. One reason is that it’s a truism. Who can argue that humans suffer emotionally when being rejected or excluded? But is it only the fear of rejection impacting our decisions? Could there be other, deeper reasons for avoiding chances and opportunities? Many of us are risk-averse or set low levels of aspiration to try and keep things safe and predictable, we avoid possibility and sticking out. In taking a risk, whether it be applying to school, asking a person for a date, going for the promotion, speaking up to assert oneself, or even learning something new; all of these behaviors can lead to feelings of exposure and vulnerability and hence may be avoided.

