Guinness World Records has just named the world’s oldest cat, and she lives in London. Flossie the mog is an astonishing 27 years old, which makes her at least 120 in equivalent human years. The poor old girl was left for adoption aged 26 as her previous owner was no longer able to look after her. Luckily, she was given a fresh start when Vicki Green from Orpington took her in. Coincidentally, Green, who has previous experience looking after elderly cats, is also 27, making the two sort-of kindred spirits.

10 DAYS AGO