Lamar Jackson (knee) will not return for Baltimore in Week 13
The Baltimore Ravens announced that quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) will not return in the team's Week 13 game against the Denver Broncos. Jackson injured his knee while taking a sack and was brought to the locker room shortly after. He will not return to Sunday's game. With Jackson injured, Tyler...
Broncos inactives: Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy will play in Week 13
The Denver Broncos have announced their list of inactive players for Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. The Broncos will be without cornerback K’Waun Williams (wrist/elbow/knee), tight end/fullback Andrew Beck (hamstring/illness), defensive lineman Jonathan Harris (knee), linebacker Dakota Allen (hamstring), cornerback Michael Ojemudia, tight end Albert Okwuegbunam and safety Anthony Harris on Sunday.
Twitter reacts to the Broncos 10-9 loss to the Ravens
The Denver Broncos lost their ninth game of the season on Sunday, falling to the Baltimore Ravens 10-9. Denver could not capitalize on the Ravens losing their quarterback Lamar Jackson due to a knee injury in the first half. Russell Wilson completed 17-22 passes for 189 yards: a fine outing,...
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson leaves Week 13 vs. Broncos with knee injury, ruled out for remainder of game
The Baltimore Ravens matched up with the Denver Broncos in Week 13 of the 2022 season. The game started with Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson facing off against Denver quarterback Russell Wilson, but Jackson left with an injury early in the contest and never returned. Jackson went down after taking a...
Ravens — Broncos Week 13 Pregame Notes
The Ravens made a flurry of moves ahead of their Week 13 game against the Denver Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium.
Ravens HC John Harbaugh gives key injury update on QB Lamar Jackson
The Baltimore Ravens put together a 10-9 victory over the Denver Broncos in Week 13 of the 2022 season. It was an ugly game that was marred by injuries, especially to one star player on Baltimore’s offense in quarterback Lamar Jackson. Jackson left the contest in the first quarter...
