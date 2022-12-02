ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lamar Jackson (knee) will not return for Baltimore in Week 13

The Baltimore Ravens announced that quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) will not return in the team's Week 13 game against the Denver Broncos. Jackson injured his knee while taking a sack and was brought to the locker room shortly after. He will not return to Sunday's game. With Jackson injured, Tyler...
Broncos inactives: Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy will play in Week 13

The Denver Broncos have announced their list of inactive players for Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. The Broncos will be without cornerback K’Waun Williams (wrist/elbow/knee), tight end/fullback Andrew Beck (hamstring/illness), defensive lineman Jonathan Harris (knee), linebacker Dakota Allen (hamstring), cornerback Michael Ojemudia, tight end Albert Okwuegbunam and safety Anthony Harris on Sunday.

