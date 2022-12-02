Read full article on original website
Howe Much Colorado Is Reportedly Offering Deion Sanders
It's no secret that Colorado has interest in Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders. Though a deal hasn't been finalized, it sounds like the program has made a lucrative offer to the Hall of Famer. According to CBS News Colorado, the Buffaloes are offering Sanders a starting salary of more...
What Deion Sanders owes as a buyout for leaving Jackson State
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders is taking the Colorado job and will owe the school about $300,000 for a contract buyout.
College Football World Furious With Alabama's Final Ranking
The final College Football Playoff rankings are out on Sunday afternoon. College football fans are not happy with Alabama's final ranking, but probably not for what you think. The Crimson Tide missed the playoff, coming in at No. 5 overall, but they're ahead of Tennessee, which came in at No. 6.
Alabama didn't make the College Football Playoff and everyone laughed at Nick Saban
The College Football Playoff field is set and there is one big name missing from the four teams and it wasn’t really a surprise to anyone going into Sunday’s announcement – Nick Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide. Saban tried really hard over the last 24 hours to...
Urban Meyer has surprise pick for current No. 1 team
The Georgia Bulldogs enter championship weekend as the consensus No. 1 team in the nation, but Urban Meyer has a different pick. In an appearance on Big Ten Network, the former Ohio State coach argued that the Michigan Wolverines deserve to be ranked No. 1, largely on the strength of their win over the then-No. 2 Buckeyes.
Patrick Mahomes furiously slammed his helmet on the sidelines after a crucial Chiefs missed FG
The Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes entered their matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday hoping to reverse some recent poor fortune. The Bengals, led by Joe Burrow, swept Mahomes’ Chiefs between a regular season and AFC title game matchup last year. The sting of that latter defeat especially had to be motivating for Mahomes, who was pulling out all the stops to overcome the Bengals this time around. After Cincinnati took a late 27-24 lead on a Chris Evans touchdown, it certainly seemed like this AFC rivalry would have an instant classic in store.
College Basketball World Shocked By Sunday Upset
Arguably the favorite to win the Big East just went down in a stunning upset on Sunday. Creighton, the No. 7 team in the country, lost to unranked Nebraska on Sunday evening. The Huskers upset the Blue Jays, 63-53, on Sunday evening. The college basketball world is pretty shocked. "College...
Video: Deion Sanders Tells Some Colorado Players To Transfer
Video of Deion Sanders' controversial speech to Colorado Buffalo players has gone viral on social media. In his speech to Colorado Buffaloes players, Sanders informs his new team that some of the positions are already taken care of. Sanders says that he's bringing his own luggage and it's "Louis," as...
NFL World Is Demanding Head Coach Be Fired Sunday
You have to do it now, Broncos. On Sunday, Denver lost to the Lamar Jackson-less Baltimore Ravens, giving up the lead late. Baltimore topped Denver, 10-9, on Sunday afternoon. This has to be it for head coach Nathaniel Hackett, right? Fans are calling for his immediate firing. "I've said this...
Lane Kiffin Has Message For Kirby Smart After Georgia's SEC Championship Win
Lane Kiffin already revealed his national title pick on Saturday. After Georgia's SEC Championship beatdown of LSU, the Ole Miss head coach congratulated Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs before looking forward to their matchup Nov. 11 of next year. "Congrats on the big win today [Georgia Football and Kirby Smart]....
Deion Sanders Reportedly Targeting Major SEC Assistant Coach
Deion Sanders is reportedly not waiting around to fill out his staff at Colorado. According to a report this weekend, the Buffaloes' new head coach is targeting a prominent SEC assistant coach. Sanders is reportedly interested in bringing Charles Kelly with him to Boulder, according to Football Scoop. Kelly is...
Jerry Jones Makes His Thoughts On Deion Sanders As NFL Coach Clear
Deion Sanders has said in the past that he doesn't want to be an NFL coach. Nonetheless, that won't stop people from talking about that hypothetical scenario. During Friday's appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he believes Sanders could be a head coach at the pro level.
Look: Paul Finebaum Is Furious With Nick Saban Today
Everything aligned for Alabama to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive. Now Nick Saban must hope the selection committee awards his team one of four spots Sunday. Saban campaigned for his Crimson Tide during halftime of Saturday's Big Ten Championship Game. When asked why his team deserves a bid in a FOX interview, Saban pointed to Alabama's two close road losses, said quarterback Bryce Young was not fully healthy, and argued that his squad would be favored to beat the other teams vying for a playoff nod.
Dabo Swinney makes extremely strong statement about the Tennessee Vols ahead of Orange Bowl
The Tennessee Vols are set to take on the Clemson Tigers in the Orange Bowl on December 30. On Sunday afternoon, Dabo Swinney spoke with reporters on a conference call and he handed Tennessee the biggest compliment that a team can receive. Swinney said during the media opportunity that Tennessee...
Brittany Mahomes Sounds Off on College Football’s Dr. Pepper Challenge
Brittany Mahomes, wife of NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes, is speaking out on Twitter after controversy sparked during the Dr. Pepper Challenge at the SEC Championship game on Saturday. Social media ignited in a frenzy during the game as college football fans were fed up with a double-tie followed by an unaired tie-breaker during the challenge. Mahomes, however, is taking issue with another controversial issue.
Dabo Swinney addresses DJ Uiagalelei's future with Clemson
A new era began at Clemson Saturday night as Cade Klubnik led the Tigers to a 39-10 blowout win over North Carolina in the ACC Championship game. Head coach Dabo Swinney did not shy away when asked about the future of the quarterback room after Klubnik replaced former starter DJ Uiagalelei after the third series of the game.
Football World Reacts To National Anthem Before Big 12 Title Game
On Saturday afternoon, the TCU Horned Frogs took the field for a battle against the Kansas State Wildcats. It's unclear if TCU needs to win the game to remain in the College Football Playoff, but a win would secure its spot. While everyone was hyped for the game, it was what happened before the game that had everyone's attention.
Paul Finebaum Releases His College Football Playoff Top 4
ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has released his final College Football Playoff rankings. The official College Football Playoff selection committee rankings will be out on Sunday afternoon. Finebaum released his final rankings on Sunday morning. There aren't any surprises. “I’m coming down like the chalk here, and it starts...
5-star Ohio State WR commit Brandon Inniss courted by Deion Sanders, could wait to sign
One of the nation’s top recruits could wait until February to finalize things with the school of his choice. Ohio State Top247 wide receiver commit Brandon Inniss told 247Sports on Friday night after a state semifinal win that he’s strongly considering not utilizing the Early Signing Period as he waits to see what happens with Buckeyes assistant Brian Hartline, who has been linked to the head coach opening at Cincinnati. Inniss is the No. 3 receiver and No. 22 overall player in the 2023 class per the 247Sports Composite.
'I don't think anybody is off limits:' Why top-10 classes could follow Deion Sanders at Colorado
With the hire of Deion Sanders, Colorado is back in college football’s spotlight, a place we haven’t seen the Buffaloes consistently in roughly 30 years. Another place we haven’t seen Colorado is anywhere close to the top of the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings, something that figures to change with the electric 55-year old Sanders and his staff coming to Boulder.
