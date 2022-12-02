ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ClutchPoints

Bengals CB Mike Hilton drops truth bomb on Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs after Cincy’s win

In a hard-fought game between two of the NFL’s best young quarterbacks, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals emerged with a Week 13 victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. With the 27-24 win, the Bengals rest firmly in second place in the AFC North with a record of 8-4. In the aftermath of the win, Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton opened up about the team’s recent success against the Chiefs, dating back to last season’s AFC championship game, according to Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network.
ClutchPoints

NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: Bills, Bengals impress as Jets fall

We saw plenty of fireworks during Week 13, setting up for quite a few changes in the Week 14 NFL Power Rankings. The Buffalo Bills helped kick off the week with a win on Thursday night, with other top teams like the Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles, and Cincinnati Bengals joining them on the winning side. The Dallas Cowboys also picked up a monster win on Sunday Night Football, while the San Francisco 49ers got a huge W but suffered a huge L with the loss of Jimmy Garoppolo.

