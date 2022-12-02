Read full article on original website
Related
Bengals CB Mike Hilton drops truth bomb on Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs after Cincy’s win
In a hard-fought game between two of the NFL’s best young quarterbacks, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals emerged with a Week 13 victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. With the 27-24 win, the Bengals rest firmly in second place in the AFC North with a record of 8-4. In the aftermath of the win, Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton opened up about the team’s recent success against the Chiefs, dating back to last season’s AFC championship game, according to Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network.
Bengals Ja’Marr Chase flagged for taunting Chiefs’ Justin Reid
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The pregame trash talk has officially been brought to the field.
NFL Odds: Chiefs vs. Bengals prediction, odds and pick – 12/4/2022
The Kansas City Chiefs will travel to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in a marquee Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at Paycor Stadium. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Chiefs-Bengals prediction and pick, laid out below. Kansas City has...
NFL playoff picture: Cincinnati Bengals among 8-4 teams in the hunt for AFC spots
The Cincinnati Bengals moved back into a tie with the Baltimore Ravens for the AFC North lead Sunday with their 27-24 win against Kansas City after Baltimore rallied earlier past the Denver Broncos for a 10-9 win. The Chiefs' loss makes the Buffalo Bills the No. 1 seed in the AFC. ...
Panthers to release Baker Mayfield after acquiring him in offseason: report
Baker Mayfield's time with the Carolina Panthers is reportedly over as the team is set to release him Monday with a logjam at quarterback.
NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: Bills, Bengals impress as Jets fall
We saw plenty of fireworks during Week 13, setting up for quite a few changes in the Week 14 NFL Power Rankings. The Buffalo Bills helped kick off the week with a win on Thursday night, with other top teams like the Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles, and Cincinnati Bengals joining them on the winning side. The Dallas Cowboys also picked up a monster win on Sunday Night Football, while the San Francisco 49ers got a huge W but suffered a huge L with the loss of Jimmy Garoppolo.
NFL Week 13: Chiefs-Bengals Live Blog
CINCINNATI, Ohio. — The Chiefs are taking on the Cincinnati Bengals in a battle between two of the AFC's best and a rematch from last year's AFC Championship.
Comments / 0