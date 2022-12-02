ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

theScore

Biggest winners and losers from wildest World Cup group stage ever

Everyone, take a breath. A most remarkable World Cup group stage came to an appropriately thrilling conclusion on Friday, as the knockout round was solidified following several days of non-stop drama. Below, we look back on the opening round of the tournament in Qatar by examining the biggest winners and losers from the past fortnight.
The Guardian

Harry Kane convinced World Cup goals will flow after late Euros burst

Harry Kane admits that he can dwell on the misses only not for long. The problem for him after the big one against the USA in England’s second group game at the World Cup was that it happened in the third minute of added time. “So you come off the pitch straight away and you know you won’t get another opportunity,” the captain says.
NBC Connecticut

How to Watch Japan Vs. Croatia in 2022 World Cup Round of 16

Which version of the Japan national team is going to show up in the round of 16?. The one that produced stunning group stage wins over 2010 World Cup champion Spain and 2014 World Cup champion Germany? Or the one that suffered a disappointing shutout loss to Costa Rica?. That...
NBC Miami

How to Watch Spain Vs. Morocco in 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16

What was Morocco's reward for going unbeaten and winning its group? A matchup with Spain. Not exactly the most favorable draw for the 2022 darkhorse team of the 2022 World Cup. But the Atlas Lions will look to keep their surprise run going by upsetting a Spain team considered one of the favorites entering the tournament.
Sporting News

Brazil vs South Korea World Cup time, live stream, TV channel, lineups, odds for FIFA Qatar 2022 match

After losing 1-0 to Cameroon last time out, Brazil can't afford another stumble as they face South Korea in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16. The South American giants opted to rest players against Cameroon with their qualification for the knockout stages already secured. That decision allowed the African side to snatch a dramatic late win but that didn't stop Brazil from finishing top of Group G.
AFP

UN agency seeks FIFA deal for World Cup labour rights role

After fierce criticism of the Qatar World Cup, the head of the UN labour agency on Sunday pressed FIFA's president for a greater role scrutinizing future World Cup hosts. Houngbo said he believes "FIFA is very determined to make sure that for future World Cups, or the next attribution, the social question, the question of respect of worker standards, are critical questions in the decision".
BBC

CBS Sports

Senegal vs. England live stream: How to watch 2022 World Cup live online, TV channel, prediction, odds

England meet Senegal on Sunday in the World Cup round of 16 as the Three Lions look to fend off the talented African team and advance to the quarterfinals. Senegal might be the champions of Africa but England, the tournament's joint-highest scorers with nine goals from three games, go into the tie as strong favorites to advance. Gareth Southgate has selection dilemmas but for the most part they are the sort a manager relishes: which in form forward to select, does he trust youthful vigor or proven experience in midfield.

