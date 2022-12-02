ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Deported Trans Activist Murdered in the Street

In what has now become the 34th LGBTQIA+ homicide this year in Honduras, activist Melissa Núñez was shot dead in the Tomás Moncada neighborhood by several hooded individuals on a motorcycle, as reported in the Los Angeles Blade’s Honduran media partner, Reportar sin Miedo, Report Without Fear.
Caught on Tape: Student Detained After Attacking Black Students

A 22-year-old student at the University of Kentucky has been charged with assault after repeated racial slurs she hurled at Black students on campus, according to police documents. Sophia Rosing, who is White, faces alcohol intoxication in a public place, fourth-degree assault without visible injury, second-degree disorderly conduct, and third-degree...
Girls, 13 and 14, Seriously Injured in Knife Attack While Walking to School

Two girls were seriously injured in a stabbing attack while making their way to school in Germany on Monday morning, authorities said. The students—aged 13 and 14—were attacked in the early hours in the southwestern town of Illerkirchberg. Local police said the pair were probably heading to a bus in a neighboring community to attend high school when the assault began at around 7:30 a.m. German newspaper Bild reports that the alleged knifeman ran into an apartment building, which was later stormed by law enforcement. The suspect has been arrested—it’s unclear if he was known to the girls, and a motive for the crime has yet to be determined.Read it at Bild
‘If Rams took care of Rams, this wouldn’t happen on college campuses’: A survivor’s experience with the Title IX justice system

Editor’s Note: Trigger warning: This story contains graphic depictions of sexual assault. All names have been changed. Belle Simonds considered herself a normal 18-year-old first-year student at Colorado State University in fall 2021. Ad. Simonds, a self-described animal lover from California, is a zoology major. She worked at a...

