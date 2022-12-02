Read full article on original website
Handcuffs in Hallways: Hundreds of elementary students arrested at U.S. schools
More than 700 children were arrested in U.S. elementary schools during the 2017-2018 school year alone. CBS News National Investigative Correspondent Stephen Stock reports, Black kids and kids with disabilities were disproportionately impacted.
Advocate
Deported Trans Activist Murdered in the Street
In what has now become the 34th LGBTQIA+ homicide this year in Honduras, activist Melissa Núñez was shot dead in the Tomás Moncada neighborhood by several hooded individuals on a motorcycle, as reported in the Los Angeles Blade’s Honduran media partner, Reportar sin Miedo, Report Without Fear.
Family of Georgia teen who died of heatstroke after school basketball drill accepts $10 million settlement
A school board will pay a $10 million settlement in the death of 16-year-old Imani Bell, an Atlanta-area basketball player whose 2019 death from heat-related injuries led to murder charges against two coaches, the family's legal team said.
Caught on Tape: Student Detained After Attacking Black Students
A 22-year-old student at the University of Kentucky has been charged with assault after repeated racial slurs she hurled at Black students on campus, according to police documents. Sophia Rosing, who is White, faces alcohol intoxication in a public place, fourth-degree assault without visible injury, second-degree disorderly conduct, and third-degree...
Girls, 13 and 14, Seriously Injured in Knife Attack While Walking to School
Two girls were seriously injured in a stabbing attack while making their way to school in Germany on Monday morning, authorities said. The students—aged 13 and 14—were attacked in the early hours in the southwestern town of Illerkirchberg. Local police said the pair were probably heading to a bus in a neighboring community to attend high school when the assault began at around 7:30 a.m. German newspaper Bild reports that the alleged knifeman ran into an apartment building, which was later stormed by law enforcement. The suspect has been arrested—it’s unclear if he was known to the girls, and a motive for the crime has yet to be determined.Read it at Bild
Met police illegally filmed children as young as 10 at climate protest
Big Brother Watch’s FoI request shows force rebuked by watchdog for recording 2019 school strike action in London
North Carolina officials: 'Act of violence' cuts power to 40,000 customers
Authorities in a North Carolina county where 40,000 customers lost power say two power substations were damaged by gunfire. CNN's Gloria Pazmino has the details.
Rocky Mountain Collegian
‘If Rams took care of Rams, this wouldn’t happen on college campuses’: A survivor’s experience with the Title IX justice system
Editor’s Note: Trigger warning: This story contains graphic depictions of sexual assault. All names have been changed. Belle Simonds considered herself a normal 18-year-old first-year student at Colorado State University in fall 2021. Ad. Simonds, a self-described animal lover from California, is a zoology major. She worked at a...
