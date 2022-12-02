California water allocated for cities, farmers for 2023

California lawmakers are preparing to return to work for a special session on gas prices. State lawmakers are scheduled to convene on Monday to swear in new members and elect leaders for the 2023 legislative session. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom has also called lawmakers into a special session on that same day to begin work on a proposed penalty for oil companies when their profits surpass a certain threshold. The proposal likely won't be debated until January. More than a quarter of the Legislature's 120 lawmakers could be new members following the November elections, depending on the outcome of some close races.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This story was originally published by CalMatters. At the end of a year in which Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed several bills that would have fundamentally changed how California prisons operate, CalMatters conducted a Q&A with the 2022 recipient of the Stockholm Prize in Criminology, which Stanford University’s Institute of International Studies calls “equivalent to the Nobel in criminology.”
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California water agencies that serve 27 million people will get just 5% of what they requested from the state to start 2023, water officials announced Thursday. The news of limited water comes as California concludes its driest three-year stretch on record and as water managers...
Wet weather will continue to impact commuters across Northern California on Monday morning. The region saw a mixed bag of weather on Sunday including rain, snow and thunderstorms. This weather system brought 2.2 inches of rain to downtown Sacramento over the last several days, according to Dirk Verdoorn. Find Sunday...
LOS ANGELES — California is now reporting very high flu levels, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as the respiratory illness continues to surge nationwide. The CDC uses five overall levels, from minimal to very high, to measure influenza-like illnesses across the U.S. and its...
As COVID cases and other viruses continue to rise, the Southland is inching closer to a mask mandate. Experts say the combination of COVID, the flu, and RSV is putting an enormous strain on hospitals, especially children's hospitals which are seeing an influx of RSV cases. As well, the CDC says flu levels are off the chart in California, with Los Angeles and Southern California leading the state. There are 10 other states with high infection rates. According to experts, 25 percent of people who tested for the flu in Los Angeles have tested positive. But even with viruses on the rise, one expert says that reinstating the mask mandate should be a last resort. "I think there is very little political appetite to do this and we're going to try to not do this as much as possible for the holiday," said Dr. Peter Chin Hong, a UCSF infectious disease specialist. The doctor says Los Angeles could see a mask mandate return because of city thresholds.
A new state report from the California Department of Water Resources shows many of the water districts in Southern California are facing significant shortages.According to the report, while 82% of water agencies do not expect a supply shortage in the next year, 18% — many of which are in Southern California said there may be a scarcity if no further action is taken. Additionally, 0.7% of agencies expect a shortage no matter what, such as Ventura County's water supplier.The Calleguas Municipal Water District imports and distributes water from the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California. "They are very dependent...
December 2, 2022 - SACRAMENTO, Calif.— The Center for Biological Diversity sued California oil regulators yesterday for approving more than a dozen new oil and gas wells in Los Angeles and Kern counties, some near homes and schools, without conducting a required review intended to protect public health and the environment.
Gov. Gavin Newsom will call a special session of the state legislatures, hoping to pass a so-called price gouging penalty on oil companies."Compared to Arizona and Texas, it's bad," said collegiate soccer player Orlando Valencia.According to Consumer Watchdog, the five largest oil refineries quadrupled their profits through the first nine months of this year. In 2021, the companies reported $17 billion in profits compared to $67 billion in 2022. Due to these windfall profits, the governor's proposal has garnered support from organizations like Consumer Watchdog. "This is basically saying 'We're going to cap these profits and we're going to return them," said...
There are new battles at the U.S.-Mexico border over the most dangerous narcotic law enforcement has ever seen. With help from technology, authorities there are working to curb the flow of fentanyl into the United States through extensive searches.Sixty percent of all fentanyl seized in the United States is found at U.S-Mexico border crossings in Southern California, according to Mariza Marin, who is port director at the San Ysidro Port of Entry between San Diego and Tijuana. More than 65,000 vehicles cross the San Ysidro Port of Entry every day. Marin said they first saw fentanyl in 2008, and that it...
It's common to have earthquakes in Missouri near the New Madrid Fault. But, one happened early Saturday that wasn't anywhere close to that. It was detected between Moberly, Missouri and Mark Twain Lake. According to the USGS, a 2.4 magnitude quake happened at 2:19am on December 3, 2022 centered here...
A 4.0-magnitude earthquake shook the Central California area the morning of Friday, Dec. 2, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The just over 1-mile deep quake hit about 4 miles west of Big Pine shortly after 4 a.m., according to the USGS. About 30 people from as far away as Fresno...
Authorities say that 300 birds just fell from the sky dead in southern Illinois and they think they know the culprit that's responsible. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources just shared news that 300 snow geese were just found deceased in southern Illinois. They currently believe it's because of the bird flu that has caused the death of millions of birds across America this year.
Dark foggy mountainPhoto byPhoto by Little Visuals. The Santa Lucia Mountains are a rough mountain range on the Central Coast of California, positioned between Carmel and Cuyama River, apparently rising from the Pacific Ocean. Big Sur, the more rugged part of this mountainous area, also has the most thrilling scenery.
(The Center Square) – Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon is again taking the Department of Interior to court. The governor has filed a second federal lawsuit against the Department relating to a Bureau of Land Management decision to pause oil and gas lease sales. In a statement, the governor called the litigation timely and vital to the interests of people living in his state.
(Undated) -- Health officials say COVID levels are rising in the Twin Cities. There's been a 54-percent increase in the amount of COVID detected in the cities wastewater over the last two weeks. Wastewater samples also revealed that B-Q-one is now the most dominant omicron subvariant.
Get ready for big impacts arriving in your forecast across northern California today. You'll want to bundle up and have your ice scraper handy before you head out the door Wednesday morning, and you'll also want to get your umbrella and tire chains handy as well. A trough of low pressure tracking southeast towards northern California from the Gulf of Alaska will bring cloudy skies, cooler temperature, gusty south winds, and rain & snow to northern California starting through today and lasting through at least Thursday. We have clouds increasing across northern California early Wednesday, and some scattered showers have already started to track inland into the Northern Mountains this morning. The best chance for wet weather will stay in the Northern Mountains and Shasta County through late morning, and then we'll have the potential for more widespread rain and snow showers from this afternoon into tonight. Winter Storm Warnings have been issued down to 2000' in areas of the Northern Mountains and Shasta County Mountains starting at 4pm Wednesday, and a Winter Storm Warning will go into effect down to 3000' in the Sierra at 10pm Wednesday night. Snow levels could dip to around 2000' to 2500' in areas of Trinity and Shasta Counties, and we'll have the potential for snow down into the 3000' to 3500' range in the Sierra Wednesday. That means the upper foothills could get some snowfall Wednesday night into early Thursday. The Winter Storm Warnings will expire through the day on Thursday in the Northern Mountains and Shasta County Mountains, while the Sierra has the Winter Storm Warning staying in effect through 10am Friday. Clouds have already started to increase for the start of your morning. Temperatures are starting out in the 20's to 30's in the valley and foothills, and our mountain zones are ranging from the teens to 30's early today. Winds will be out of the south to 15mph, and we'll have the potential for gusts up to 25mph in the afternoon. Stronger south winds will be possible tonight, with gusts up to 35mph in the valley. Gusts up to 60mph will be possible in our mountain areas tonight through early Thursday as the main band of moisture moves through. This could drive whiteout conditions and hazardous travel impacts in our higher elevations. High temperatures will top out in the upper 40's to upper 50's in the valley, upper 30's to upper 40's in the foothills, and mid 30's to mid 40's in our mountain zones Wednesday afternoon.
California's Department of Justice mistakenly posted the names, addresses and birthdays of nearly 200,000 gun owners on the internet because officials didn't follow policies or understand how to operate their website, according to an investigation released Wednesday.The investigation, conducted by an outside law firm hired by the California Department of Justice, found that personal information for 192,000 people was downloaded 2,734 times by 507 unique IP addresses during a roughly 12-hour period in late June. All of those people had applied for a permit to carry a concealed gun.The data was exposed just days after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled...
