Homicide suspect fatally shoots himself during confrontation with Grand Rapids police

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man suspected of killing his ex-girlfriend last month, shot and killed himself following a gun battle with Grand Rapids Police officers, investigators said Friday. Patrick Jones, 30, fired multiple rounds at two officers at Jefferson Avenue and LaBelle Street on the city's...
Muskegon Co. deputies arrest wanted man reported as armed, dangerous

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A man wanted on multiple felony allegations in Muskegon County has been arrested. The Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office says 45-year-old Randy Rinard was apprehended Wednesday morning. Rinard was considered armed and dangerous when deputies first issued a notice earlier this month. Authorities say they...
Kidnapped 4-year-old girl found in Texas, mother facing charges

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Zora Armstrong is coming home. Armstrong, 4, who was allegedly kidnapped by her mother Laquita Armstrong-Cavin, 36, of Muskegon, was found in San Angelo, Texas, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office. Armstrong kidnapped: Kent County deputies search for kidnapped 4-year-old girl. Armstrong-Cavin, who does...
‘You took a good kid,’ mom of 2018 shooting victim tells killer at sentencing

GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A man has been sentenced to a minimum 18 years in prison for the 2018 fatal shooting of a man his family described as a youth mentor. Jamarion Quarles, 26, was sentenced Wednesday, Nov. 30 for second-degree murder in the April 9, 2018 shooting death of Kaharee McIntosh-Williams just outside the home of the victim’s mother.
Man shot multiple times Wednesday night in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are investigating a shooting Wednesday night that sent a man to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. GRPD tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE it happened just after 10 p.m. on Sheffield Street SW near the corner of Hayden Street SW and Kensington Avenue SW. That's near the Walnut Grove Apartments on Sheffield.
Meet the man behind Walker Police Department’s humorous Facebook page

WALKER, MI – When the Walker Police Department first created its own Facebook page, the officer manning the operations knew he wanted to be different from other police social media accounts. He wanted a page that wasn’t completely fact-based and centered around basic, routine information police typically release.
Out-of-state threat prompts lockdowns at Muskegon County schools

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon County schools were placed on lockdown Wednesday in response to a perceived threat from an unknown origin. The Muskegon Police Department (MPD) says a student at Muskegon Public Schools was the recipient of the threat, which police deem “vague” in nature. We’re told...

