Related
Man arrested by Michigan State Police for carrying a concealed weapon
A traffic stop by Michigan State Police Troopers from the Lansing post resulted in an arrest for a firearms charge
Homicide suspect fatally shoots himself during confrontation with Grand Rapids police
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man suspected of killing his ex-girlfriend last month, shot and killed himself following a gun battle with Grand Rapids Police officers, investigators said Friday. Patrick Jones, 30, fired multiple rounds at two officers at Jefferson Avenue and LaBelle Street on the city's...
Police videos released showing homicide suspect fire at officers before killing self
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Police have released dashcam and bodycam videos showing a homicide suspect firing at police in a cruiser before soon after taking his own life. Grand Rapids police released the videos Friday, Dec. 2, a day after the shootout in a Southeast Grand Rapids neighborhood near a school.
Muskegon Co. deputies arrest wanted man reported as armed, dangerous
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A man wanted on multiple felony allegations in Muskegon County has been arrested. The Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office says 45-year-old Randy Rinard was apprehended Wednesday morning. Rinard was considered armed and dangerous when deputies first issued a notice earlier this month. Authorities say they...
Kidnapped 4-year-old girl found in Texas, mother facing charges
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Zora Armstrong is coming home. Armstrong, 4, who was allegedly kidnapped by her mother Laquita Armstrong-Cavin, 36, of Muskegon, was found in San Angelo, Texas, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office. Armstrong kidnapped: Kent County deputies search for kidnapped 4-year-old girl. Armstrong-Cavin, who does...
Man pleads no contest to manslaughter in girlfriend’s death
A man has pleaded no contest to manslaughter in the death of his girlfriend, who went missing in October 2021. Her body was found in Muskegon Heights in February.
Police: 1 shot, wounded in Grand Rapids
Police are investigating after one person was shot and injured early Friday.
Teen found under blanket in accused trafficker’s car was taken from U.P. foster home
FORSYTH TOWNSHIP, MI – A teen girl who was found hiding under a blanket in the backseat of an accused sex trafficker’s vehicle was taken from an Upper Peninsula foster home, WLUC reports. Terrence Donte Clay, 38, of Comstock Park, was stopped and arrested at the south end...
Murder victim’s family reacts to Grand Rapids officer-involved shooting
Families in one neighborhood had a front row seat Thursday to something they never wanted to witness— a deadly shooting.
Mother accused of torturing, starving son to death competent to stand trial, judge rules
MUSKEGON, MI – A mother charged for her role contributing to her malnourished son’s death has been deemed competent to stand trial. A judge made the ruling Thursday morning inside a Muskegon County District Courtroom during a competency evaluation hearing. Shanda Vander Ark, of Norton Shores, is accused...
‘You took a good kid,’ mom of 2018 shooting victim tells killer at sentencing
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A man has been sentenced to a minimum 18 years in prison for the 2018 fatal shooting of a man his family described as a youth mentor. Jamarion Quarles, 26, was sentenced Wednesday, Nov. 30 for second-degree murder in the April 9, 2018 shooting death of Kaharee McIntosh-Williams just outside the home of the victim’s mother.
Man shot multiple times Wednesday night in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are investigating a shooting Wednesday night that sent a man to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. GRPD tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE it happened just after 10 p.m. on Sheffield Street SW near the corner of Hayden Street SW and Kensington Avenue SW. That's near the Walnut Grove Apartments on Sheffield.
Meet the man behind Walker Police Department’s humorous Facebook page
WALKER, MI – When the Walker Police Department first created its own Facebook page, the officer manning the operations knew he wanted to be different from other police social media accounts. He wanted a page that wasn’t completely fact-based and centered around basic, routine information police typically release.
Multiple Injuries Reported In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Wyoming (Wyming, MI)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Wyoming on Wednesday. The crash happened at Freeman Avenue and Chicago Drive in Kent County at around 10:10 p.m. Officials confirmed that two cars were involved in the collision.
Search teams back out Thursday to find missing 69-year-old Wyoming man
Police and search teams were back out on the ground Thursday looking for a 69-year-old Wyoming man whose family hasn't seen him since the morning of November 21.
Out-of-state threat prompts lockdowns at Muskegon County schools
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon County schools were placed on lockdown Wednesday in response to a perceived threat from an unknown origin. The Muskegon Police Department (MPD) says a student at Muskegon Public Schools was the recipient of the threat, which police deem “vague” in nature. We’re told...
Dispatch: Several people hurt in crash in Wyoming
Several people were hurt in a crash in Wyoming on Wednesday, officials say.
Cause of death released for homeless man found in river
The cause of death for the man whose body was found in the Grand River earlier this month has been released.
Sinkhole causes detour in downtown Grand Rapids
A sinkhole disrupted traffic in downtown Grand Rapids Friday.
New traffic equipment coming to U.S. 131 in Grand Rapids will warn drivers of crashes, delays
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A road project is in the works along U.S. 131 that, once completed, will give motorists a heads up about potential crashes or roadblocks before running into them. The bonus, for drivers at least, is when work begins on the $1.75 million project, it shouldn’t...
