FOUND: Kentwood police find missing 49-year-old man
Original Story (12/02/2022 @ 11:56 p.m.): The Kentwood Police Department is asking the public for help in locating 49-year-old Jose Lara, who went missing from an adult foster care home Friday afternoon. Authorities say Jose Lara is considered endangered as he is cognitively impaired and suffers from hallucinations. Lara was...
2 shot near Battle Creek Friday evening
Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened near Battle Creek Friday evening.
2 injured in shooting at Calhoun County apartment complex
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI – The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were shot and injured Friday, Dec. 2. Police responded around 8:30 p.m. to an apartment complex on Dickman Road near Avenue A in Springfield. Deputies found one male being treated by family after he...
Man faces felony charges for allegedly shooting relative in Kalamazoo Township
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man appeared in Kalamazoo County court Friday for a shooting that hospitalized his relative. Andrew J. Pitchford was arraigned on assault with intent to commit murder, a felony punishable up to life, and felony firearms, according to the Kalamazoo Township Police Department. A judge ordered...
Shooting near Battle Creek under investigation
The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left a man wounded Friday night.
Family remembers 30-year-old mother after her murder suspect dies in police shootout
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — While the Grand Rapids Police Department has not officially named the man involved in a shootout with officers Thursday, family at the scene identified him as 30-year-old Patrick Jones. He is accused in the Oct. 11 shooting death of Tamiqua Wright, a 30-year-old mother from...
Non-custodial mom to be sent back to Michigan after daughter found in Texas
GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - The girl who police say was kidnapped by her non-custodial mother during a supervised visit in Alpine Township on Tuesday has been found safe in San Angelo, Texas. The 4-year-old's mother, 36-year-old Laquita Armstrong-Bavin, was arrested. Armstrong-Bavin will be extradited back to Michigan.
Video released of shootout in Grand Rapids against homicide suspect
Grand Rapids police released more details about a “running gun” shootout that left a homicide suspect dead.
Explosion in Grand Rapids caught on camera
A loud explosion was caught on camera in Grand Rapids Saturday night. Several neighbors inside the Riverside Park Area reported they heard the boom.
17-year-old injured in Kalamazoo shooting
KALAMAZOO, MI – Police are investigating after a 17-year-old was injured in a shooting Friday night, Dec. 2. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety around 9:51 p.m. responded to reports of gunshots near Hazard Avenue and Center Street, according to a news release.
Man arrested by Michigan State Police for carrying a concealed weapon
A traffic stop by Michigan State Police Troopers from the Lansing post resulted in an arrest for a firearms charge
Emus run wild, ceilings collapse, a woman is still missing, & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Soil Friends Hard Cider Co. repeatedly ignored township requests, officials say. Soil Friends Hard Cider Co. was ordered to halt some services that violated Comstock Township's zoning and building regulations, township officials said. The enforcement...
Suspect arrested, drugs and weapons seized in West Michigan police operation
On Friday, officers in Muskegon recovered over 300 grams of fentanyl, cocaine and meth and took the alleged distributor into custody. Police also recovered a 9mm Glock pistol.
GRPD: Suspect killed self after shootout
A man wanted for murdering his ex-girlfriend took his own life after shooting at police when they came looking for him Thursday, the Grand Rapids Police Department says. A man wanted for murdering his ex-girlfriend took his own life after shooting at police when they came looking for him Thursday, the Grand Rapids Police Department says.
DeWitt priest facing 7 charges for allegedly embezzling over $800K
DeWitt priest facing 7 charges for allegedly embezzling over $800K. DeWitt priest facing 7 charges for allegedly embezzling …. DeWitt priest facing 7 charges for allegedly embezzling over $800K. Man returns money to Mason businessowner. Man returns money to Mason businessowner. Battle for State GOP Chair Continues. Theatre Sets Sights...
Man pleads no contest to manslaughter in girlfriend’s death
A man has pleaded no contest to manslaughter in the death of his girlfriend, who went missing in October 2021. Her body was found in Muskegon Heights in February.
Man dies in prison days after being sentenced for murder
A man has been sentenced to decades in prison for the murder of a woman in Calhoun County earlier this year.
Muskegon police, faith leaders meet to build trust
Faith leaders, community members and law enforcement officers met Saturday to talk about the challenges police face when responding to crisis calls.
Judge: Woman charged in son’s death competent to stand trial
A Michigan woman is competent to stand trial for her role in the death of her 15-year-old son, who was allegedly subjected to ice baths while malnourished, a judge has ruled.
Police: Man fatally shot during gunfire with Grand Rapids officers
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A man sought by police in connection with the slaying of an ex-girlfriend has been fatally shot during an exchange of gunfire with officers in western Michigan.Members of a fugitive task force, acting on a tip that the man was in a Grand Rapids' home, encountered him about noon Thursday in an alley, the city's police department said.He started shooting and running, said Police Chief Eric Winstrom.Three officers returned fire in what Winstrom described as a "running gun battle."The man, whose name was not released Thursday afternoon, was shot and pronounced dead at the scene. It was not immediately clear if he was struck by shots fired by the officers or if his wound was self-inflicted, according to the department.The officers have been placed on leave pending an investigation into the shooting by the state police. No officers were wounded.Police were seeking the man in the Oct. 11 fatal shooting of Tamiqua Wright when they received an anonymous tip that he was in the home Thursday.
