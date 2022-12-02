ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

13 ON YOUR SIDE

FOUND: Kentwood police find missing 49-year-old man

Original Story (12/02/2022 @ 11:56 p.m.): The Kentwood Police Department is asking the public for help in locating 49-year-old Jose Lara, who went missing from an adult foster care home Friday afternoon. Authorities say Jose Lara is considered endangered as he is cognitively impaired and suffers from hallucinations. Lara was...
MLive

2 injured in shooting at Calhoun County apartment complex

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI – The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were shot and injured Friday, Dec. 2. Police responded around 8:30 p.m. to an apartment complex on Dickman Road near Avenue A in Springfield. Deputies found one male being treated by family after he...
WWMTCw

Man faces felony charges for allegedly shooting relative in Kalamazoo Township

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man appeared in Kalamazoo County court Friday for a shooting that hospitalized his relative. Andrew J. Pitchford was arraigned on assault with intent to commit murder, a felony punishable up to life, and felony firearms, according to the Kalamazoo Township Police Department. A judge ordered...
iheart.com

Non-custodial mom to be sent back to Michigan after daughter found in Texas

GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - The girl who police say was kidnapped by her non-custodial mother during a supervised visit in Alpine Township on Tuesday has been found safe in San Angelo, Texas. The 4-year-old's mother, 36-year-old Laquita Armstrong-Bavin, was arrested. Armstrong-Bavin will be extradited back to Michigan.
MLive

17-year-old injured in Kalamazoo shooting

KALAMAZOO, MI – Police are investigating after a 17-year-old was injured in a shooting Friday night, Dec. 2. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety around 9:51 p.m. responded to reports of gunshots near Hazard Avenue and Center Street, according to a news release.
WWMTCw

Emus run wild, ceilings collapse, a woman is still missing, & more top stories

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Soil Friends Hard Cider Co. repeatedly ignored township requests, officials say. Soil Friends Hard Cider Co. was ordered to halt some services that violated Comstock Township's zoning and building regulations, township officials said. The enforcement...
WOOD

GRPD: Suspect killed self after shootout

A man wanted for murdering his ex-girlfriend took his own life after shooting at police when they came looking for him Thursday, the Grand Rapids Police Department says.
WLNS

DeWitt priest facing 7 charges for allegedly embezzling over $800K

DeWitt priest facing 7 charges for allegedly embezzling over $800K.
CBS Detroit

Police: Man fatally shot during gunfire with Grand Rapids officers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A man sought by police in connection with the slaying of an ex-girlfriend has been fatally shot during an exchange of gunfire with officers in western Michigan.Members of a fugitive task force, acting on a tip that the man was in a Grand Rapids' home, encountered him about noon Thursday in an alley, the city's police department said.He started shooting and running, said Police Chief Eric Winstrom.Three officers returned fire in what Winstrom described as a "running gun battle."The man, whose name was not released Thursday afternoon, was shot and pronounced dead at the scene. It was not immediately clear if he was struck by shots fired by the officers or if his wound was self-inflicted, according to the department.The officers have been placed on leave pending an investigation into the shooting by the state police. No officers were wounded.Police were seeking the man in the Oct. 11 fatal shooting of Tamiqua Wright when they received an anonymous tip that he was in the home Thursday.

