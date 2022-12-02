The Nets got the bounce-back win they wanted. But the much-needed rest for Kevin Durant? That they wasted — along with a huge lead. Brooklyn rebounded from Sunday’s loss to league-leading Boston, cruising to a 122-116 victory over the Hornets before 16,903 Wednesday at Barclays Center. The Nets (14-12) have now improved to 5-1 on this season-long seven-game homestand and won eight of their past 11. But dig below the surface, and there are plenty of nits to pick with this one. Like turning a laugher into a nail-biter. Kyrie Irving poured in a game-high 33 points and season-high nine assists. Durant added...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 19 MINUTES AGO