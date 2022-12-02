Read full article on original website
It's “ASK A TROOPER” with Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
(Detroit Lakes, MN)--Minnesota State Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow is back with another “ASK A TROOPER" segment. Question: I am driving a bus full of band students to an event and I want to know if I am required to pull a trailer to haul the band equipment. I am an experienced bus driver, but parking will be very tight and it will be next to impossible to back the bus with a trailer. Can we keep the band equipment on the bus with the students?
Gas prices continue to fall across the area and nationally
(Alexandria, MN)--Officials say that average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 12.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.21 gallon today (Monday), according to GasBuddy's survey of 2,856 stations in Minnesota. They say that prices in Minnesota are 38.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and...
