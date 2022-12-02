Read full article on original website
Related
wearegreenbay.com
Gerds/Review: Live show audiences coming back
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Performing groups in Northeastern Wisconsin are bouncing back from COVID-19. Some are selling out their holiday productions. During the pandemic, there was a major worry that audiences would not return out of fear of catching something. Many, many productions were canceled or postponed in...
wearegreenbay.com
Neenah historical society showcases model trains
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee and Northern Railway Historical Society hosted its annual model train open house this weekend. Formerly known as the Neenah-Menasha Model Railroad Club, the historical society’s model trains represent the Milwaukee and Northern Railway, which ran through Milwaukee to Green Bay, passing through Neenah and Menasha.
Live mannequins brought Downtown Neenah to life
A Very Neenah Christmas returned for its 25th year, and over 30 live mannequin displays brought the city to life.
Door County Pulse
DCHS Featured Pet: David Bowie
David Bowie is a gorgeous, 6-year-old cat who’s available for adoption from the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) Door County Campus. This handsome boy has the most striking eyes – one blue and one green!. Like all cats at WHS, David Bowie (wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=51154344) has been neutered, microchipped and vaccinated,...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Excitement really gets ramped up once you see that tree go up’: Local family finds perfect Christmas Tree
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – With Thanksgiving behind us, families are preparing to place the perfect pine in their homes. Christmas Tree shopper Troy Bloedorn says he and his family look forward to doing so every year, “The anticipation and the excitement really gets ramped up once you see that tree go up,” said Troy Bloedorn.
wearegreenbay.com
Warren Gerds/Review: ‘Brass & Organ Christmas Spectacular’
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Some performances exist because of place. In our region, a special place for sound is an abbey. The abbey was built for religious purposes, but woven into the construction of its church portion was an intent to enhance music in dynamic ways (detailed at the end of this column).
wearegreenbay.com
‘Santa Claus and mischievous Monkey Elves’: NEW Zoo’s annual Holiday Fest set for Saturday
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Rumor has it that Santa Claus and mischievous Monkey Elves will be taking over the NEW Zoo & Adventure Park for the annual Holiday Fest this Saturday. The Holiday Fest, which will take place at the NEW Zoo & Adventure Park on Saturday, December...
Wisconsin Hunter Bags Buck With Help From An… Emu?
Yep, this is a first for me. According to FOX 11, a Wisconsin hunter was out deer hunting, when an incredibly unlikely visitor decided to join in on the action. Asher Torbeck, an Appleton, Wisconsin native and Waunakee police sergeant told the outlet:. “There is a high fence deer farm...
wearegreenbay.com
The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs: What is a Wisconsin Old Fashioned Cocktail?
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It just isn’t supper in Wisconsin without some conversation, usually over cocktails first. And on a Sunday afternoon, while waiting for the kitchen to open at River’s Bend Supper Club in Green Bay, Local 5 had a conversation about cocktails and what is a Wisconsin Old Fashioned.
wearegreenbay.com
Warren Gerds/Review: ‘Elf: The Musical’
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The magic of “Elf,” the movie, thrives in Birder Players’ production of “Elf: The Musical,” sparked by theater’s illusion of reality with real people performing the roles. Buddy the Elf’s endless optimism – oh so child-like – is...
wearegreenbay.com
What is that burning red flare near the Leo Frigo Memorial Bridge?
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Those passing over the Leo Frigo Memorial Bridge may notice a burning red flare. That burning red flare is actually a safety flare for the NEW Water’s Green Bay campus. The flare is designed to burn gas from their digestion process safely. The...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Southwest High School performs ‘Bring It On’
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Southwest High School is back presenting Bring It On. Senior Isac Rios, who plays Steven, says the hard work and dedication of every single individual makes it all the more reason to come out and see the show. “Dedicated workers all over the...
WBAY Green Bay
Amber Wilde disappearance gets national attention from “Unsolved Mysteries”
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The disappearance of Amber Wilde from Green Bay is seeing national attention from “Unsolved Mysteries.”. The Unsolved Mysteries podcast -- an offshoot of the long-running TV series -- talked with Wilde’s aunt, who shares the story of the disappearance in 1998, when Wilde was 19 years old and just over 4 months pregnant.
radioplusinfo.com
12-3-22 fdl christmas parade
The 2022 Fond du Lac Christmas Parade of Lights will be held in downtown Fond du Lac Saturday afternoon. The parade starts at 4:15pm Saturday at Rees and North Main Streets, traveling south to Veterans Park. This year ‘s theme is “HoliDazzle”
wearegreenbay.com
No-cost family service helps families decide on the right type of care for senior living in northeast Wisconsin
(WFRV) – On this week’s Newsmaker Sunday, we’re talking to Michelle Graf, CarePatrol Owner, and Jessie Marceau, CarePatrol Green Bay Area Manager. The group discussed how CarePatrol makes a difficult and complicated family process, simple. WATCH THE FULL SHOW BELOW. Tune in to Newsmaker Sunday every Sunday...
Decades old Christmas tradition returns to Neenah and Menasha
The Neenah-Menasha Fire Department Santa float has been traveling the two cities for 72 years, and this year looking for some help from their community.
20-month old falls from second floor of Plymouth High School
A 20-month-old boy had to be flown to Children's Wisconsin after he fell from the second floor of Plymouth High School.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Plymouth High School fall, child flown to hospital
PLYMOUTH, Wis. - A 20-month-old was flown to Children's Wisconsin Saturday, Dec. 3 after falling at Plymouth High School. Police said the child fell from a second level. It happened around 10 a.m. The child's condition is unknown.
wearegreenbay.com
Warren Gerds/Review: ‘A Frank’s Christmas’ 2022
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Elf on the Shelf meets the Brothers Grimm tale of “The Elves and the Shoemaker”… That’s this year’s imaginative visit to a Christmas story by Let Me Be Frank Productions show troupe based in Green Bay. It’s the...
Fire at facility in Appleton leads to second red bulb on firefighter's wreath
On Saturday, Appleton Fire Department units were dispatched for a report of a structure fire at a manufacturing facility in the 1600 Block of W. Spencer Street.
Comments / 0