wearegreenbay.com

Gerds/Review: Live show audiences coming back

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Performing groups in Northeastern Wisconsin are bouncing back from COVID-19. Some are selling out their holiday productions. During the pandemic, there was a major worry that audiences would not return out of fear of catching something. Many, many productions were canceled or postponed in...
wearegreenbay.com

Neenah historical society showcases model trains

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee and Northern Railway Historical Society hosted its annual model train open house this weekend. Formerly known as the Neenah-Menasha Model Railroad Club, the historical society’s model trains represent the Milwaukee and Northern Railway, which ran through Milwaukee to Green Bay, passing through Neenah and Menasha.
Door County Pulse

DCHS Featured Pet: David Bowie

David Bowie is a gorgeous, 6-year-old cat who’s available for adoption from the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) Door County Campus. This handsome boy has the most striking eyes – one blue and one green!. Like all cats at WHS, David Bowie (wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=51154344) has been neutered, microchipped and vaccinated,...
wearegreenbay.com

Warren Gerds/Review: ‘Brass & Organ Christmas Spectacular’

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Some performances exist because of place. In our region, a special place for sound is an abbey. The abbey was built for religious purposes, but woven into the construction of its church portion was an intent to enhance music in dynamic ways (detailed at the end of this column).
Whiskey Riff

Wisconsin Hunter Bags Buck With Help From An… Emu?

Yep, this is a first for me. According to FOX 11, a Wisconsin hunter was out deer hunting, when an incredibly unlikely visitor decided to join in on the action. Asher Torbeck, an Appleton, Wisconsin native and Waunakee police sergeant told the outlet:. “There is a high fence deer farm...
wearegreenbay.com

The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs: What is a Wisconsin Old Fashioned Cocktail?

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It just isn’t supper in Wisconsin without some conversation, usually over cocktails first. And on a Sunday afternoon, while waiting for the kitchen to open at River’s Bend Supper Club in Green Bay, Local 5 had a conversation about cocktails and what is a Wisconsin Old Fashioned.
wearegreenbay.com

Warren Gerds/Review: ‘Elf: The Musical’

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The magic of “Elf,” the movie, thrives in Birder Players’ production of “Elf: The Musical,” sparked by theater’s illusion of reality with real people performing the roles. Buddy the Elf’s endless optimism – oh so child-like – is...
wearegreenbay.com

What is that burning red flare near the Leo Frigo Memorial Bridge?

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Those passing over the Leo Frigo Memorial Bridge may notice a burning red flare. That burning red flare is actually a safety flare for the NEW Water’s Green Bay campus. The flare is designed to burn gas from their digestion process safely. The...
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay Southwest High School performs ‘Bring It On’

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Southwest High School is back presenting Bring It On. Senior Isac Rios, who plays Steven, says the hard work and dedication of every single individual makes it all the more reason to come out and see the show. “Dedicated workers all over the...
WBAY Green Bay

Amber Wilde disappearance gets national attention from “Unsolved Mysteries”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The disappearance of Amber Wilde from Green Bay is seeing national attention from “Unsolved Mysteries.”. The Unsolved Mysteries podcast -- an offshoot of the long-running TV series -- talked with Wilde’s aunt, who shares the story of the disappearance in 1998, when Wilde was 19 years old and just over 4 months pregnant.
radioplusinfo.com

12-3-22 fdl christmas parade

The 2022 Fond du Lac Christmas Parade of Lights will be held in downtown Fond du Lac Saturday afternoon. The parade starts at 4:15pm Saturday at Rees and North Main Streets, traveling south to Veterans Park. This year ‘s theme is “HoliDazzle”
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Plymouth High School fall, child flown to hospital

PLYMOUTH, Wis. - A 20-month-old was flown to Children's Wisconsin Saturday, Dec. 3 after falling at Plymouth High School. Police said the child fell from a second level. It happened around 10 a.m. The child's condition is unknown.
wearegreenbay.com

Warren Gerds/Review: ‘A Frank’s Christmas’ 2022

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Elf on the Shelf meets the Brothers Grimm tale of “The Elves and the Shoemaker”… That’s this year’s imaginative visit to a Christmas story by Let Me Be Frank Productions show troupe based in Green Bay. It’s the...

