dodgerblue.com
Watch: Dodgers Free Agent Cody Bellinger Works Out At Oklahoma State With Jackson & Matt Holliday
After an MVP campaign in 2019 where he hit .305/.406/.629 with 47 home runs, Cody Bellinger has been unable to replicate his success at the plate. The two-time All-Star has batted just .203/.272/.376 with 46 doubles, 41 home runs and 134 RBI over 295 games since being recognized as the National League’s top player. Bellinger did slightly bounce back from the worst season of his career in 2021, but he was still far below league-average.
Dodgers linked to 5-time All-Star slugger in free agency
After non-tendering multi-time All-Star Cody Bellinger this offseason, the Los Angeles Dodgers could be turning around and adding another one. Sports Illustrated’s Pat Ragazzo reports Saturday that the Dodgers are showing interest in free agent slugger JD Martinez. Ragazzo notes that Martinez worked with Dodgers hitting coach Robert Van Scoyoc before.
Dodgers lose key reliever to AL team
The Los Angeles Dodgers are officially one reliever poorer. Jeff Passan of ESPN reported on Friday that veteran right-hander Chris Martin has agreed to sign with the Boston Red Sox in free agency. Martin will reportedly be receiving a two-year, $17.5 million deal. Martin, 36, is a seven-year MLB veteran,...
CBS Sports
MLB rumors: Aaron Judge expected to sign nine-year deal in free agency; Cubs, Phillies eyeing Dansby Swanson
The first blockbuster move of the offseason went down Friday night: Jacob deGrom is a Texas Ranger. The Rangers gave deGrom a massive five-year extension two days before the Winter Meetings begin. Here's what you need to know about the Winter Meetings and here are Saturday's hot stove rumors. Judge...
Clayton Kershaw and Dodgers finalize one-year deal
Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers finalized a one-year deal to have the three-time Cy Young Award winner return to Los Angeles for a 16th season in 2023.
Padres meet with superstar free agent twice; MLB world reacts
Offseason free agency always brings some huge surprises. Witness the Texas Rangers signing ace Jacob deGrom on Friday. Now comes this surprising report from The Athletic: The San Diego Padres have reportedly met not once, but twice, with free agent shortstop Trea Turner. That’s surprising for a couple of reasons. First, the Padres already have Read more... The post Padres meet with superstar free agent twice; MLB world reacts appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Brewers, Mariners Reportedly Agree To Significant MLB Trade
The Mariners and Brewers have agreed to a trade involving two-time Gold Glove winner Kolten Wong. According to ESPN insider Jeff Passan, the Brewers are sending Wong to the Mariners for outfielder Jesse Winker and infielder Abraham Toro. As part of this deal, Milwaukee will send roughly $1.75 million in...
Dodgers Rumors: Padres Meet With Star Shortstop as Winter Meetings Loom
A true talent wherever he lands but will the Padres seriously pursue Trea Turner?
Yardbarker
Angels 2022 MLB Winter Meetings Primer, Free Agents & Schedule
The annual MLB Winter Meetings begin on Sunday in San Diego, Calif. and the Los Angeles Angels have some more work to do despite doing much of their heavy lifting already. General manager Perry Minasian has already added All-Star pitcher Tyler Anderson, slugging outfielder Hunter Renfroe and infielder Gio Urshela to his roster, but they also watched the division rival Texas Rangers come away with one of free agency’s biggest prizes in Jacob deGrom, the Seattle Mariners bring in Kolten Wong, and the defending World Series champion Houston Astros still have their core, so work remains for the Angels.
FOX Sports
Clevinger, White Sox finalize $12 million, 1-year deal
CHICAGO (AP) — Mike Clevinger thinks the Chicago White Sox have everything in place for a big 2023 season. Plus, he loves the mound at Guaranteed Rate Field. The move just made sense for the long-haired pitcher. Clevinger joined the White Sox on Sunday, finalizing a $12 million, one-year...
theScore
Brewers trade Wong to Mariners for Winker, Toro
The Milwaukee Brewers traded second baseman Kolten Wong and cash to the Seattle Mariners for outfielder Jesse Winker and infielder Abraham Toro, the team announced. The Mariners are receiving around $1.75 million in cash, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan. Brewers GM Matt Arnold said the two clubs discussed a Wong...
White Sox Officially Sign Mike Clevinger as Winter Meetings Begin
White Sox officially add Clevinger as Winter Meetings begin originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As baseball's Winter Meetings get underway Sunday, the White Sox have finalized their first major offseason roster addition. The White Sox announced they’ve agreed to a one-year, $12 million deal with free agent starter Mike...
