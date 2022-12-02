ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Connection

No. 1 Georgia zeroes in on now, not next

By Field Level Media
The Connection
The Connection
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cpe78_0jVWTH8700

Winning the SEC championship game Saturday guarantees Georgia a return trip to the College Football Playoff semifinals and a relative home game for the chance to play for the national title for the second time in as many seasons.

But the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs balance that forward glance with the reality check of what could happen if No. 14 LSU pulls the upset at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta to rearrange the final CFP rankings.

"There's no thought of the next step," Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. "There's such a long break between this step and next step. This is the culmination of a season. The next opportunity, we'll cross that bridge when we get to it."

The Bulldogs (12-0, 8-0 SEC) haven't lost since the 2021 SEC Championship game, when Alabama needed a win to reach the semifinals and walked away with a 41-24 victory over Georgia.

LSU won five games in a row and climbed to No. 5 in the CFP rankings before losing to Texas A&M last week. The Tigers lost to Florida State in their season opener and to Tennessee on Oct. 8, then didn't play to their season-long standard against the Aggies. LSU's John Emery Jr. ran for three touchdowns, but it wasn't enough.

Smart said the Tigers are more than capable of fitting the bill as spoilers. LSU's marquee win this season was a 32-31 overtime thriller on Nov. 5 that sent Alabama into the national title picture periphery.

"They got a lot of talent, a lot of really fast, athletic players," Smart said. "The skill level on both sides of the ball for them, great size, great speed. They got one of the most physical offensive lines we've played."

Georgia has a lot of talent even after losing several starters to the NFL draft. The Bulldogs are No. 1 in the nation in scoring defense at 11.33 points per game and have won every game this season by at least a touchdown. The Bulldogs are giving up 2.97 yards per carry and are second in the nation with 79.5 rushing yards per game allowed.

The Tigers avoided a change at quarterback this week despite starter Jayden Daniels being banged up by the Texas A&M defense.

"He's good to go," Kelly said of Daniels, an Arizona State transfer who has 15 touchdowns and two interceptions this season.

LSU coach Brian Kelly, formerly of Notre Dame, faces Kirby Smart for the third time and is 0-2. This is the fifth time Georgia and LSU are meeting for the SEC title.

"We're going to play a physical football team that has the style of its head coach. They're going to play great defense. They're going to be physical on both sides of the ball," Kelly said. "I mean, everything's going to come very difficult. Nothing's going to be easy. You're going to have to earn everything. Quite frankly, that's the exciting part about it. You know what you're going to get. ... It doesn't get any better than this."

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
The Connection

Georgia a nearly unanimous No. 1 in AP Top 25

Georgia was the No. 1 team in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll of the regular season released Sunday. The Bulldogs (13-0) received 62 of the 63 first-place votes and lead the poll for the ninth straight week and 12th time this season. No. 2 Michigan (13-0) received the other first-place vote, with TCU (12-1), Ohio State (12-1) and Alabama (10-2) rounding out the top five. ...
The Connection

CFP semis: Georgia draws Ohio State, Michigan gets TCU

No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Michigan claimed conference championships on Saturday to earn the top seeds in the College Football Playoff semifinals scheduled for New Year's Eve. In the final rankings and bowl pairings announced Sunday by the selection committee, defending champion Georgia (13-0) is headed to the Peach Bowl to play No. 4 Ohio State (11-1). Michigan (13-0) plays No. 3 TCU (12-1) in the other semifinal despite the Horned Frogs' overtime loss to Kansas State in the Big 12 championship game on...
The Connection

Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei enters transfer portal

Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has entered the transfer portal and will not play for the Tigers in the postseason. Uiagalelei threw for 2,521 and 22 touchdowns in 2022, but spent most of his final game with the program on the sideline as freshman Cade Klubnik guided Clemson to a win over North Carolina in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game on Saturday. Uiagalelei, a former five-star recruit who sat behind...
The Connection

No. 9 Clemson drubs No. 23 UNC behind backup QB to win ACC

Cade Klubnik gave No. 9 Clemson's offense a spark in a relief role as the Tigers won another Atlantic Coast Conference championship by defeating No. 23 North Carolina 39-10 on Saturday night at Charlotte, N.C. Nate Wiggins returned an interception 98 yards for a touchdown for the Tigers, who claimed their 20th ACC title, including seven in an eight-year span. "It's a blessing to be here," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney...
The Connection

Syndication: Online Athens

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart speaks with Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) in the huddle during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Georgia Tech and Georgia in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Georgia won 37-14. News Joshua L Jones
The Connection

The Connection

Tellico Village, TN
412
Followers
3K+
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

The Connection is a weekly free distribution newspaper with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the community of Tellico Village. It publishes on Wednesdays and provides home delivery to the Village, including Kahite.

 https://www.tellicovillageconnection.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy