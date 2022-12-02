Syndication: Online Athens

Related
CFP semis: Georgia draws Ohio State, Michigan gets TCU
No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Michigan claimed conference championships on Saturday to earn the top seeds in the College Football Playoff semifinals scheduled for New Year's Eve. In the final rankings and bowl pairings announced Sunday by the selection committee, defending champion Georgia (13-0) is headed to the Peach Bowl to play No. 4 Ohio State (11-1). Michigan (13-0) plays No. 3 TCU (12-1) in the other semifinal despite the Horned Frogs' overtime loss to Kansas State in the Big 12 championship game on...
No. 1 Georgia zeroes in on now, not next
Winning the SEC championship game Saturday guarantees Georgia a return trip to the College Football Playoff semifinals and a relative home game for the chance to play for the national title for the second time in as many seasons. But the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs balance that forward glance with the reality check of what could happen if No. 14 LSU pulls the upset at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta to rearrange the final CFP rankings. ...
No. 9 Clemson drubs No. 23 UNC behind backup QB to win ACC
Cade Klubnik gave No. 9 Clemson's offense a spark in a relief role as the Tigers won another Atlantic Coast Conference championship by defeating No. 23 North Carolina 39-10 on Saturday night at Charlotte, N.C. Nate Wiggins returned an interception 98 yards for a touchdown for the Tigers, who claimed their 20th ACC title, including seven in an eight-year span. "It's a blessing to be here," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney...
NCAA Football: ACC Football Championship-Clemson at North Carolina
Dec 3, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) scrambles past Clemson Tigers defensive tackle Tyler Davis (13) during the third quarter of the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
