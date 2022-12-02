Read full article on original website
coinchapter.com
Cryptocurrency Price Prediction: Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, ADA, CREAM, ALGO
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — The cryptocurrency market continued its recovery, but low-cap crypto tokens like SHIB, DOGE, ADA, and ALGO witnessed sell-offs. However, Cream Finance’s CREAM token started 2022’s last month on a high note. Bitcoin’s (BTC) price ended Nov after closing above $17,000 after nearly three...
cryptoglobe.com
Billionaire Investor Maintains Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Will Hit $500,000, but Not Over the Next Five Years
Billionaire investor Mike Novogratz has revealed that he still believes the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) will trade at $500,000 per coin in the future, but delayed his prediction over the Federal Reserve and other central banks raising interest rates to rein in on inflation. During an interview with Bloomberg, Novogratz...
dailyhodl.com
Whale Initiates Massive $12,000,000 Polygon (MATIC) Transaction on Coinbase As Top Crypto Asset Rebounds
A crypto whale has abruptly transferred $12 million worth of the blockchain scaling solution Polygon (MATIC) as the top crypto asset flashes signs of strength. The crypto-tracking platform Whale Alert reported the transaction and notes the large address sent 13,428,828 MATIC tokens to top US crypto exchange Coinbase. MATIC is...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin At $500K No Longer Possible, Galaxy Digital CEO Says, As He Backtracks
Bitcoin seems to have reached a point when even its biggest and most bullish admirers and investors are slowly losing hope in the crypto asset altogether. In fact, no less than well-known crypto advocate and Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz, who, back in March 2022, said the maiden cryptocurrency will hit $500,000 by 2027, dialed down his predictions owing to the subpar performance of BTC.
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
If you own Bitcoin Cash, XRP, or Ethereum Classic on Coinbase, here’s what to do with your assets
Should you cash out? Are your coins still worth anything? Here are your options.
zycrypto.com
Speculations Mount On Coinbase’s Move To Remove XRP From Its Wallet Amid Ripple vs SEC Lawsuit
Native tokens of Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum Classic, XRP Ledger, and Stellar will no longer be available on the Coinbase wallet. The Crypto community is speculating on the move and what it could mean in the ongoing SEC case against Ripple. The US Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has announced that from January...
coinchapter.com
Cryptocurrency Price Prediction: Cardano (ADA), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Ripple (XRP), Polygon (MATIC)
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — Cryptocurrency markets recovered slightly on Nov 24, but altcoins like SHIB, ADA, MATIC, and XRP continue to face bearish pressure. Cryptocurrency investors remain nervous about the increasing impact of FTX’s collapse on other blockchains and crypto firms. As a result, the market is unlikely...
Mike Novogratz Pulls $500K Bitcoin Prediction As Fed Rate Hikes Play Spoilsport: 'Powell Found His Powers'
Galaxy Digital BRPHF CEO Mike Novogratz has backtracked on his prediction for Bitcoin BTC/USD to rise to $500,000 in five years, citing the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes. What Happened: In an interview with Bloomberg late last month, Novogratz said he expected the apex crypto to reach the aforementioned price...
Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman says the S&P 500 won't hit a new high for a long time - and predicts a US recession and stubborn inflation
Leon Cooperman expects the S&P 500 to eke out mediocre returns for the rest of this decade. The billionaire investor predicts a US recession and stubbornly high inflation. Cooperman trashed crypto, saying he was happy the government never endorsed it. US stocks will suffer a hangover for years, and the...
u.today
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 3
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 2
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
A housing market correction will take a long time and prices need to fall as much as 20% in the next few years to return to their historical trend
The housing market correction will take time, according to DataTrek's Nicholas Colas. Colas pointed to the length of previous housing cycles, where home prices strayed from long-term trends for years. He predicted home prices would need to drop by 15%-20% for the market to return to its long-term growth trend.
Business Insider
Elon Musk urges the Fed to cut interest rates, warning its hikes have vastly increased the risk of a serious US recession
Elon Musk has urged the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates immediately. The Tesla and Twitter CEO said the central bank's hikes have hugely increased the risk of a recession. Musk recently predicted a severe US recession that will last a year or two. Elon Musk has called on the...
invezz.com
Ethereum price prediction for December 2022
Ethereum price has staged a strong recovery in the past few days. It formed an inverted head and shoulders on the 4H chart. Focus shifts to the upcoming Federal Reserve decision. Ethereum (ETH/USD) price had a difficult performance in November as concerns about contagion in the crypto market. It dropped...
CoinTelegraph
Is Bitcoin the only crypto that will survive FTX? Interview with Bitcoin maximalist
The downfall of FTX and a number of other centralized finance platforms in 2022 reinforces the narrative that most of the crypto ecosystem will eventually collapse due to its centralization, with the exception of Bitcoin (BTC) — at least according to Jeff Booth, a Bitcoin proponent and the author of The Price of Tomorrow.
CoinTelegraph
Will Grayscale be the next FTX?
On Nov. 18, Grayscale, the asset manager running the world’s largest Bitcoin (BTC) fund, released a statement detailing the security of its digital assets products and affirming that it won’t share its proof of reserves with customers. “Due to recent events, investors are understandably inquiring deeper into their...
CoinTelegraph
FTX US ex-president reportedly seeks $6M funding to launch crypto startup
Just a month after the controversial fall of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange and 130 affiliated companies, a former high-ranking executive is reportedly seeking out investors to launch a crypto startup. The ex-president of FTX US, Brett Harrison, is on the lookout for $6 million in funding to launch a...
CoinTelegraph
BTC price levels to watch as Bitcoin holds $17K into the market open
Bitcoin (BTC) cooled volatility above $17,000 into the Dec. 5 Wall Street open as traders confirmed upside targets. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView followed BTC/USD as it held overnight gains, having hit three-week highs. The weekly close itself was encouraging for some, forming Bitcoin’s highest since the FTX...
coinjournal.net
Top cryptos to buy in December
Cryptocurrency prices ended November in an upbeat tone after the upbeat statement by Jerome Powell, the Federal Reserve chair. In it, he hinted that the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates at a slower pace when it meets in December. As a result, Bitcoin climbed to $17,000 while the total market cap of all coins jumped to over $859 billion. Here are the top cryptos to buy in December.
