coinchapter.com

Cryptocurrency Price Prediction: Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, ADA, CREAM, ALGO

NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — The cryptocurrency market continued its recovery, but low-cap crypto tokens like SHIB, DOGE, ADA, and ALGO witnessed sell-offs. However, Cream Finance’s CREAM token started 2022’s last month on a high note. Bitcoin’s (BTC) price ended Nov after closing above $17,000 after nearly three...
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin At $500K No Longer Possible, Galaxy Digital CEO Says, As He Backtracks

Bitcoin seems to have reached a point when even its biggest and most bullish admirers and investors are slowly losing hope in the crypto asset altogether. In fact, no less than well-known crypto advocate and Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz, who, back in March 2022, said the maiden cryptocurrency will hit $500,000 by 2027, dialed down his predictions owing to the subpar performance of BTC.
dailyhodl.com

Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
u.today

Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 3

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 2

invezz.com

Ethereum price prediction for December 2022

Ethereum price has staged a strong recovery in the past few days. It formed an inverted head and shoulders on the 4H chart. Focus shifts to the upcoming Federal Reserve decision. Ethereum (ETH/USD) price had a difficult performance in November as concerns about contagion in the crypto market. It dropped...
CoinTelegraph

Is Bitcoin the only crypto that will survive FTX? Interview with Bitcoin maximalist

The downfall of FTX and a number of other centralized finance platforms in 2022 reinforces the narrative that most of the crypto ecosystem will eventually collapse due to its centralization, with the exception of Bitcoin (BTC) — at least according to Jeff Booth, a Bitcoin proponent and the author of The Price of Tomorrow.
CoinTelegraph

Will Grayscale be the next FTX?

On Nov. 18, Grayscale, the asset manager running the world’s largest Bitcoin (BTC) fund, released a statement detailing the security of its digital assets products and affirming that it won’t share its proof of reserves with customers. “Due to recent events, investors are understandably inquiring deeper into their...
CoinTelegraph

FTX US ex-president reportedly seeks $6M funding to launch crypto startup

Just a month after the controversial fall of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange and 130 affiliated companies, a former high-ranking executive is reportedly seeking out investors to launch a crypto startup. The ex-president of FTX US, Brett Harrison, is on the lookout for $6 million in funding to launch a...
CoinTelegraph

BTC price levels to watch as Bitcoin holds $17K into the market open

Bitcoin (BTC) cooled volatility above $17,000 into the Dec. 5 Wall Street open as traders confirmed upside targets. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView followed BTC/USD as it held overnight gains, having hit three-week highs. The weekly close itself was encouraging for some, forming Bitcoin’s highest since the FTX...
coinjournal.net

Top cryptos to buy in December

Cryptocurrency prices ended November in an upbeat tone after the upbeat statement by Jerome Powell, the Federal Reserve chair. In it, he hinted that the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates at a slower pace when it meets in December. As a result, Bitcoin climbed to $17,000 while the total market cap of all coins jumped to over $859 billion. Here are the top cryptos to buy in December.

