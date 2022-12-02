Read full article on original website
Several big entertainment events are planned at Yaamava’ Theater in December
Several big entertainment events are planned at Yaamava’ Theater in Highland during the month of December. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, Hombres G will be performing. Hombres G is a Spanish pop-rock band formed in Madrid and considered one of Spain's most prominent pop groups. Other shows include:. • Thursday,...
Santa Claus to Join 30th Annual Palm Springs Festival of Lights Parade
The city will host its 30th annual Palm Springs Festival of Lights Parade Saturday evening with Santa Claus, four grand marshals and much more. The annual lights parade will be held at 5:45 p.m. Saturday on Palm Canyon Drive between West Ramon Road and East Tachevah Road, according to city officials.
75th Annual Victorville Christmas Parade brings the community together for the holidays
VICTORVILLE – Horses, Christmas floats and local marching bands playing holiday music made their way through Old Town Victorville, Saturday, for the 75th Annual Victorville Children’s Christmas Parade. The Kiwanis of Victorville puts on the event every year to spread holiday cheer.
Tree lighting ceremony for that small-town feel
The Beaumont-Cherry Valley Recreation and Park District (BCVRP) helped open up the Christmas season by hosting the 29th annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony at the Cherry Valley Grange Monday evening, Nov. 28. Several dozen people gathered in the chilly evening for hot chocolate, cookies and the continuation of a decades-long...
Palm Springs Festival of Lights returns Saturday, December 3
Bring the whole family and come celebrate the magic of the holidays in downtown Palm Springs!. The City of Palm Springs is delighted to announce the 30th annual Palm Springs Festival of Lights Parade will return to world famous Palm Canyon Drive at 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. The...
Lewis Library will hold holiday craft fair and bundled book sale
The Friends of the Lewis Library and Technology Center will be holding a holiday craft fair on Saturday, Dec. 3. The craft fair will run from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. In addition, the library will hold a bundled book sale on Friday, Dec. 2 from 4 to 6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 4 from noon to 4:30 p.m.
15 Best Tours in Palm Springs, California
Palm Springs is a mid-size city in the Coachella Valley of California known for its desert hot springs, golf courses, mid-century modern architecture, vintage boutiques, and the San Jacinto Mountains. Located in Southern California, Palm Springs is only forty miles from the famous Joshua Tree National Park desert landscape, making it a popular travel destination for adventure seekers! In addition, there is so much history and culture in the greater Palm Springs area, as it’s the home of the ancient Native American Cahuilla tribes, so many visitors come to learn the area’s history.
Christmas Tree lighting and holiday celebration in Joshua Tree tonight 12/3
There will be a Christmas Tree lighting and holiday celebration at the shops at Zanny’s here in Joshua Tree. The shops will be open and live jazzy christmas tunes will be playing as the tree is prepared to be lit up at 5PM sharp. Stay after the tree lighting for shopping at the boutiques. Zanny’s is located right off Hwy 62 in downtown Joshua Tree.
Holiday celebration Saturday for Riverside County’s foster care kids
A Christmas celebration is planned Saturday for hundreds of Riverside County youths in foster care, as well as their families, who will be treated to meals, gifts and a host of activities intended to brighten the Holidays. The second annual Winter Wonderland event, hosted by the county Office of Education,...
It's Officially December And Snow Is Coming To LA!!
Look, one of the perks of living in Southern California is that we don’t have to shovel snow off our driveways every morning in the winter or scrape ice off our windshields but that doesn’t mean we don’t want to experience snow from time to time without leaving LA.
Yucca Valley Craft Fair and Snow Play Day this Saturday 12/3
The Yucca Valley Holiday Craft Faire is coming up on Saturday, December 3rd from 10 to 3PM at the Yucca Valley Community Center. Join the Yucca Valley Recreation Department for a fun-filled holiday celebration with activities for everyone. If you are looking for the perfect gift for that special someone you can Shop for unique, handmade gifts by local artisans at the Yucca Valley Holiday Craft Faire.
There's A Hidden Deli In Los Angeles 'Only The Locals Know About' & Foodies Love It
There's a hidden gem eatery in Los Angeles that foodies deem a mouthwatering hot spot. One content creator, Taylor Offer (@tayloroffer) raved about this "secret deli" in a viral TikTok video on November 21, making it not-so-secret. It's called Gjusta Bakery and It's located on Sunset Avenue in Venice, just...
Disneyland announces exclusive ticket offer for Southern California residents
ANAHEIM, Calif. - Disneyland Resort officials announced on Thursday a special ticket offer for the Disneyland and Disney California Adventure parks exclusively for Southern California residents. For a limited time, eligible residents can save on the purchase of a three-day, one-park ticket for weekdays starting at $73 per person per...
Fontana officials are excited about plans for revitalizing downtown
For many years, city leaders have wanted to revitalize the downtown area of Fontana, and now their plans are beginning to take shape. The city recently held a groundbreaking ceremony for a mixed-use project at 8480 Nuevo Avenue which will feature a 29-unit apartment building (including two “affordable” apartments) as well as a restaurant on the first floor.
Sausage and schnitzel? California has 6 of the top German restaurants in US, Yelp says
For those who are craving bratwurst, warm pretzels, sauerkraut or schnitzel, six restaurants in California are among the top spots for German food in the country, according to Yelp. Yelp released its “top 30 German eateries worth traveling to this winter,” and restaurants and delis across the state made the...
Griffith Park Pony Rides to shut down after 74 years
LOS ANGELES - Griffith Park Pony Rides is shutting down after 74 years. The historic landmark, which has been in operation in Southern California since 1948, will close by the end of this year. Owner Stephen Weeks says he now is tasked with finding new homes for the more than...
SoCal will see more clouds and light rain over the next several days
The drizzly, cloudy weather is continuing in Southern California on Monday and through much of the upcoming week.
Award Winning Palm Springs Restaurant Opening in Phoenix
An award winning California restaurant has opened in Phoenix, Arizona.Photo byVinicius "amnx" Amano/UnsplashonUnsplash. When it comes to fine dining experiences, Phoenix has its share of options. When you want a casual or even elevated dinner with all the show and pomp, there are plenty of options to choose from. And yet, if you are someone that enjoys eating out and sampling the latest offerings opening around the Valley, it’s always nice when a new restaurant opens up, especially when it has a demonstrated track record in other areas around the world. The latest addition to the Phoenix restaurant scene does exactly that, as it has arrived with an impressive following out of Palm Springs.
Huntington Beach school principal dies by suicide at Disneyland: officials
If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line). As of July 2022, those searching for help can also call 988 to be relayed to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
Beaumont, December 04 High School ⚽ Game Notice
