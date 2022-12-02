ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC News

HBCU students in Georgia face an extra obstacle in voting

When Lauren Nicks, a senior at Spelman College in Atlanta, cast her vote in last month's midterms, she did so in her home state of New York. Nicks, a 21-year-old international studies major at the historically black college, had been told months earlier by fellow students about a law that does not allow students from private colleges and universities in the state to use their school ID as identification to vote — a rule she believed would prevent her from casting a ballot in Georgia.
lazytrips.com

How many hours does it take to drive through Georgia?

Known as the Empire State of the South, or the Peach State, Georgia is the 24th largest state in the US. Georgia is located on the Southeastern region of the United States and borders the states of Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida and Alabama. Crossing the state from east...
allongeorgia.com

Holiday Train Rides Around Georgia from Explore Georgia

There are so many fun holiday adventures to be had around the peach state. Explore Georgia has shared their list of 8 Holiday Train Rides Around Georgia. Blue Ridge Scenic Railway – Take a ride through the mountains, alongside the winding Toccoa River, and visit with Santa. Atlanta Botanical...
valdostatoday.com

VSU President, alumni featured on Georgia 500 list

VALDOSTA – VSU President and alumni have recently been featured on the Georgia 500 list of the state’s most influential leaders. Georgia Trend recently announced its inaugural Georgia 500, a comprehensive list of the state’s most influential leaders, each one working in their local community to positively impact economic and community development.
WALB 10

Medical cannabis facility expands to South Georgia

Republican group plans to engage young voters in south Georgia. The project is currently in its third phase. The park expansion will include two playgrounds, a splash pad, a grand staircase, among other things. 3 Southwest Georgians become Eagle Scouts; 2 of them make history. Updated: 24 hours ago. 3...
Washington Examiner

Herschel Walker plays up folksy charm ahead of Georgia Senate runoff

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia — There was no way a neck injury was going to sideline Faye Lacey from attending Herschel Walker's campaign stop in Warner Robins, Georgia, on Friday. Lacey, who wore a red shirt with Walker's face on it and a neck brace with a "Run Herschel Run" sticker slapped in the middle, told the Washington Examiner that if the Republican Senate hopeful could show up for voters, she could show up for him.
wgxa.tv

Correctional facility in Georgia transitions to state ownership

TELFAIR COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Telfair County Sheriff's Office has announced a transfer in ownership of McRae Correctional Facility, calling it "the end of an era." In a Facebook post from Sheriff Sim Davidson, it was revealed that the facility is transferring ownership from CoreCivic to the State of Georgia.
claytoncrescent.org

BREAKING: State Election Board emergency meeting 2:30pm Sat.

UPDATE 2:24 p.m.: The SEB has issued an updated meeting agenda with the public link to the meeting. The State Election Board has called an emergency meeting for 2:30 p.m. today, Saturday, December 3. The public notice, which The Clayton Crescent received by e-mail at 11:48 a.m., says the meeting will be held by teleconference and “conducted in Executive Session pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 50-14-2.” The agenda says the SEB will meet “to discuss potential litigation.”
valdostatoday.com

New study reveals most popular fast-food in Georgia

ATLANTA – A new study by Pricelisto has revealed the most popular fast-food restaurant in Georgia. A new study has revealed that Chick-Fil-a is the most popular fast-food restaurant in Georgia. The study, conducted by price-tracking experts at Pricelisto, analysed Google US data for the most popular fast-food restaurants...
Margaret Minnicks

Recent polls predict if the Georgia runoff winner will be Walker or Warnock

Herschel Walker and Raphael WarnoockPhoto byGetty Images. With just days to go before the Georgia runoff, Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock of Georgia has a slight edge in two new polls in a very tight race against Republican candidate Herschel Walker. The December 6 runoff is scheduled because neither candidate won more than 50 percent of the votes during the November 8 midterm election. The runoff election is expected to be very close again, according to two newly published polls from Emerson College and SurveyUSA.
allongeorgia.com

Eight gang members sentenced to federal prison for their roles in the execution of a teenage gang member for suspected “snitching”

Gary Terrell Davis, an associate of the 135 Piru gang responsible for a series of violent acts throughout the Northern District of Georgia, is the last defendant to be sentenced for his role in a federal RICO conspiracy. The main targets in the case, including lead defendant Maurice Antonio Kent, were previously convicted and sentenced for their roles in the execution-style murder of a 17-year-old boy and other offenses.
erienewsnow.com

Georgia county ordered to extend absentee ballot deadline in runoff election

A superior court judge in Georgia has ordered Cobb County to extend its deadline for accepting absentee ballots in the US Senate runoff after a lawsuit claimed that numerous voters who had applied for absentee ballots had not received them. The suit, brought by the Southern Poverty Law Center and...
arizonasuntimes.com

VoterGA Reports Proof of Herschel Walker’s 20,000 Vote Loss in the General Election

VoterGA reported further evidence Friday that the organization said substantiates the more than 20,000-vote decline in Herschel Walker’s U.S. Senate election vote count at 10 p.m. on the night of Election Day last month. According to a press release from the nonprofit coalition of citizens working to restore election...
Founded in 1848, The Daily Post-Athenian is the oldest business in continuous operation in McMinn County and the second-oldest newspaper in the state of Tennessee. The newspaper provides comprehensive news coverage in McMinn and Meigs counties of East Tennessee.

