Read full article on original website
Related
Kate Middleton Leaves Us Speechless In A Camel Coat And Matching Dress While Drama Surrounding Prince Harry's Memoir Ensues
Kate Middleton just proved that neutral is *the* perfect color palette for the autumn season, as she looked so effortlessly chic in a nude, monochrome ensemble when she and husband Prince William attended an official engagement to launch funding for young people’s mental health in Scarborough, England on November 3rd.
King Charles Had 4 Words to Describe Meghan Markle After Prince Harry Introduced Them
According to Christopher Andersen's 2022 book, 'The King: The Life of Charles III,' the monarch described Meghan Markle as 'charming' and 'delightful' after Prince Harry made introductions.
Kate Middleton Has a Rare Tiara Moment at King Charles' First Banquet
Kate Middleton is stepping out in style as the new Princess of Wales. On Nov. 22, the royal dressed to impress in black-tie attire for King Charles III's first-ever state banquet at Buckingham...
Royal Biographer Says Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Going to ‘Insist on Doing It Their Way’ With Royal Tours
Prince William and Kate Middleton are likely to 'stamp their personalities' on all royal tours in the future to make them more modern, a biographer says.
JFK Jr.'s Nephew Jack Schlossberg Looks Like the Spitting Image of Him During Recent Meeting With Prince William
Caroline Kennedy’s youngest child Jack Schlossberg certainly is carrying on those good-looking genes. The 29-year-old lawyer looks so much like his late uncle, John F. Kennedy Jr., there is definitely a strong family resemblance (including that great head of hair). Schlossberg greeted Prince William upon his arrival at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston on Friday alongside his mother and sister, Tatiana Schlossberg. Wearing a black suit with a black-and-green striped tie, he struck a formal pose while speaking with the Prince of Wales. The visit was an important one for both families because it was President John...
Lip-Reading Expert Reveals the 5 Words Kate Middleton Said to ‘Lead’ Camilla off Balcony
Find out what the Princess of Wales said to Camilla, Queen Consort on the balcony during Remembrance Day according to lip reader. And where Sophie Wessex was during the service.
Prince William & Wife Kate Middleton Are All Smiles After Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Bombshell Netflix Trailer
The bomb has been dropped — except Prince William and Kate Middleton couldn't seem more unfazed.The Prince and Princess of Wales were all smiles while strolling through Boston, Mass., as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix documentary trailer buzzed through the media on Thursday, December 1.Upon arrival, the royal couple truly received the American experience, as they sat court-side at a Boston Celtics game on Wednesday, November 30.William and Kate's chemistry soared through the roof of TD Garden, with released photos showing the brunette beauty gripping her husband's thigh.PRINCE WILLIAM & KATE MIDDLETON SHOW RARE PDA WHILE SITTING FRONT ROW...
‘Subtle’ Prince William and Kate Middleton Body Language Hints They ‘Totally Adore’ Red Carpets
From an 'undeniable twinkle' to confident posture, red carpet events seem to be fun for Prince William and Kate Middleton based on their past red carpet body language, an expert says.
Prince William Reluctantly Says George, Charlotte, and Louis Are Reason He Drinks Lots of Tea
Prince William attributed his tea consumption to his and Kate Middleton's children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, during a Nov. 24 visit to Cornwall.
Prince William and Kate Middleton Looked ‘Relaxed’ With ‘Uncomfortable’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at 2019 Remembrance Day Outing
Prince William and Kate Middleton were 'comfortable' at the 2019 Festival of Remembrance, according to a body language expert. Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appeared in 'some discomfort.'
Kate Middleton wears Diana’s emerald choker at Boston’s Earthshot Prize 2022
Kate Middleton is a green queen. The Princess of Wales, 40, wowed royal watchers in a bright green gown and one of Princess Diana’s iconic pieces of jewelry as she arrived with Prince William at the 2022 Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston tonight. Wearing a long-sleeved, off-the-shoulder Solace London “Sabina” dress ($525) borrowed from rental platform Hurr, the royal matched the event’s green carpet as she and her husband arrived to cheers from a huge crowd of fans gathered outside the MGM Music Hall. The royal wore her hair down with soft waves, and added dazzling drop earrings and a familiar piece of...
Kate Middleton Is A Vision In A White Gown As She Wears A Tiara For The First Time In 3 Years
Kate Middleton just made her tiara debut as the Princess of Wales, and stunned us all in a white gown by Jenny Packham with glistening sleeve detailing. The royal family member, 40, donned the elegant ensemble for this week’s state banquet at Buckingham Palace, held as part of the first state visit of King Charles III‘s reign. The monarch welcomed the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, to the U.K., and Princess Kate wore her first tiara in nearly three years, specifically the symbolic Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot tiara.
Kate Middleton and Prince William Reunite with Their Wedding Singer Ellie Goulding at Earthshot Awards
The British songstress serenaded the newlyweds with her version of Elton John's "Your Song" Kate Middleton and Prince William were reminded of their royal wedding on their last night in Boston. Ellie Goulding, who performed at the couple's 2011 wedding reception, was also a performer at William's Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony on Friday. After the show, the royal couple, both 40, chatted with performers backstage. They were pictured excitedly catching up with Goulding, who was the voice behind their first dance as husband and wife. The British songstress, 35, who...
King Charles And Prince William Face A Brand New Andrew Scandal
If there's one thing the royal family is good at, it's finding drama, and Prince Andrew's scandals seem to especially put pressure on King Charles III and Prince William. Before his birthday, King Charles refused to attend a party near Windsor Castle that the Duke of York attended. According to the Daily Mail, Prince Edward and Princess Anne were worried about their brother and attended the event, to the king's dismay. Sources have said that Charles does not want his brother making public appearances, and a Newsweek poll agrees, with 83% of the Brits saying they don't want Andrew to return to royal life either.
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are Reportedly 'Frantically Asking Netflix' Not To Release Show Before Christmas After The Queen's Death
Things are tense in the royal family right now, as they await the bombshells Prince Harry may or may not drop in his explosive memoir, Spare, which will be released on January 10th, 2023. But before then, they will reportedly have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries to deal with, as reports are hinting that the streaming platform is keen to drop it as early as next month!
Prince Harry Is ‘Fearful’ 1 of Queen Elizabeth’s Most-Trusted Aides Could Expose Him for Revenge, Commentator Says
Find out what a royal expert is revealing about how one of Queen Elizabeth's aides, who may want revenge against Prince Harry, can go after the duke publicly.
marthastewart.com
Kate Middleton Just Wore an In-Stock Wedding Dress to a Royal Event—and It Has a Special Connection to Queen Elizabeth
Back in April 2011, Kate Middleton captivated the world when she sported her Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen wedding dress during her nuptials to Prince William. Fast-forward to today and the Princess of Wales is still wowing fans of the royal family with big day-inspired attire: She recently wore a bridal gown to a royal event.
Meghan Markle Is Desperate to ‘Cling’ to Her Duchess Title Now After Conversations With Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Royal Expert Says
According to a royal commentator , Meghan Markle now realizes the importance of her duchess title and really wants to hold onto it after talks with Beatrice and Eugenie.
Prince William Says Prince George Went 'Crazy' Over This Singer's Outfit
Prince William revealed that his son Prince George was infatuated with a particular outfit worn to the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Elle
Kate Middleton and Prince William Reportedly No Longer Planning to See Meghan and Harry During U.S. Trip
10 Times Kate Middleton Dressed Like Princess Diana 10 Times Kate Middleton Dressed Like Princess Diana. Kate Middleton and Prince William will return to the U.S. next week to visit Boston for the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, but despite Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also being on the East Coast for an engagement in New York City, the Prince and Princess of Wales don’t intend for their paths to cross. A source close to the prince and princess told Entertainment Tonight that Kate and William have “no plans” to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Comments / 0