(Fairfield, WI) — The sheriff in Sauk County isn’t sure how long an elderly man was inside his wrecked minivan in a corn field. Deputies found the van about 100 yards off the road near Van Hoosen Road and Shady Lane in the township of Fairfield. The 73-year-old man inside was dead. The sheriff says the van was covered in frost, which means the wreck sat in the field for a while before deputies discovered it. The investigation into the wreck remains on-going.

3 DAYS AGO