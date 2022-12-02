Read full article on original website
veronapress.com
Wrestling: Verona’s Bryson Kundinger finishes fourth at Tom McGarvie Earlybird Scramble
Bryson Kundinger finished fourth to lead the Verona wrestling team to a 16th-place finish at the Tom McGarvie Earlybird Scramble on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Watertown High School. The Wildcats scored 157 points to take 16th. DC Everest topped Winneconne 435-404 to take the team title. Kundinger won his first...
Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz Announces He’s Entering Transfer Portal
He has been the Badgers’ starter for the past three seasons.
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin volleyball: Badgers open up NCAA Tournament with Quinnipiac
As the women’s NCAA volleyball tournament gets underway this weekend, the top-seeded Badgers (19-1 Big Ten, 25-3 overall) will be starting their quest for a second-straight NCAA title Friday against the Quinnipiac Bobcats (10-8 MAAC, 14-14). Wisconsin, as expected after notching its fourth-straight Big Ten title, earned a No....
Wisconsin to play in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl against Oklahoma State
The Wisconsin Badgers will head to Phoenix for the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
New Wisconsin coach makes a huge decision
Wisconsin Badgers interim coach Jim Leonhard reportedly won’t leave Madison anytime soon. Though Leonhard was replaced last weekend by Luke Fickell, the Badgers defensive coordinator will stay on staff. The Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune reported Saturday that Leonhard will intend to stay at Wisconsin as the team’s defensive coordinator. The Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune Twitter Read more... The post New Wisconsin coach makes a huge decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Wisconsin men's basketball holds off Marquette for an 80-77 win
The Wisconsin Badgers win the I-94 rivalry over Marquette by three points in Milwaukee.
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Leonhard to return to Wisconsin on Luke Fickell's staff, per report
Jim Leonhard is reportedly providing a big boost to the Wisconsin football program and Luke Fickell’s first coaching staff with the Badgers. According to Jeff Potrykus with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the longtime defensive coordinator of the Badgers is planning to return to Madison as a key piece for Fickell’s initial coaching staff. Leonhard originally joined the program in 2016 and served as the DC from 2017 until he was promoted to interim head coach during 2022.
Rockford area basketball scores from Friday, December 2
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school boys and girls basketball scores from around the Rockford area from Friday night from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. (Note: ‘Overtime’ returns Friday night, January 6th at 11 p.m. on Fox 39) NIC-10 BOYSAuburn 83 East 54Boylan 64 Belvidere 33Harlem 58 Belvidere North 54Freeport […]
saturdaytradition.com
Luke Fickell explains the 2 things that led to him becoming Wisconsin's HC
Luke Fickell explained what made Wisconsin his next destination as the future Badger’s head coach on ESPN’s ‘Keyshawn, JWill & Max’ show. Fickell was outstanding at Cincinnati with an overall 57-18 record and last season made an appearance in the College Football Playoff. Fickell initially made...
The Best Place To Live In Wisconsin
Located in the upper Midwest, Wisconsin landed in the top 10 on U.S. News & World Report's 2022 ranking of the best states. Here's our pick for the best city.
biztimes.biz
Homegrown: From pickled beets to organic doughnuts, SW Wisconsin farm runs gamut
Location: Fennimore, Wis. Items offered: Organic eggs and produce, jams and jellies, pickled vegetables, pecans, cranberries. Products sold at: Dubuque Winter Farmers Market, Jo Daviess Local Foods. Contact: 608-723-9544. Homegrown. The Telegraph Herald’s Homegrown feature highlights vendors who sell at tri-state area farmers markets. If you have a suggestion for...
Fired Sennett principal gets his job back, Madison school board overrides dismissal
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison school board on Friday elected to reinstate Sennett Middle school’s principal, more than two months after he was initially fired. Dr. Jeffery Copeland was terminated by the district after he accidentally left a controversial voicemail for a job applicant that Madison school officials called inappropriate. He had been in charge of the school for less...
wwisradio.com
Van in Cornfield Found; Driver Deceased
(Fairfield, WI) — The sheriff in Sauk County isn’t sure how long an elderly man was inside his wrecked minivan in a corn field. Deputies found the van about 100 yards off the road near Van Hoosen Road and Shady Lane in the township of Fairfield. The 73-year-old man inside was dead. The sheriff says the van was covered in frost, which means the wreck sat in the field for a while before deputies discovered it. The investigation into the wreck remains on-going.
nbc15.com
Agrace to sell collection of over 45,000 records
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Vinyl collectors can browse a large collection of vintage records at a retail pop-up shop in Madison next week. Agrace is hosting a sale of more than 45,000 records. The collection was donated by Jim Kirchstein, an electric engineer and founder of Cuca Records. Kirchstein founded...
spectrumnews1.com
See the magic for yourself: Dr. Evermor lives on through his sculpture art
NORTH FREEDOM, Wis. — A short drive to North Freedom, Wis. and you could end up in an entirely different world: a world with 20-foot dragons, a band of musical birds and a woman named Tya Kottler who is the best storyteller in the world of Dr. Evermor. “First...
One arrested, one injured in stabbing near UW campus
MADISON, Wis. — One person is now in custody after a stabbing occurred just west of downtown Madison, near UW’s campus, early Sunday morning. The Madison Police Department said a fight broke out at 300 N Frances Street and turned into a stabbing just after 2 a.m. The UW Police Department sent out alerts to students and businesses in the...
veronapress.com
New Chief of Police, Park Director announced for City of Verona; City Administrator to change positions
High-level staffing changes are underway for the City of Verona. At the Nov. 14 meeting, the Common Council approved employment agreements for a new chief of police and parks director, as well as a transition agreement for the position of city administrator. The agreement to name Dave Dresser as the...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Unknown Scene near S Beloit/Beloit
I do not know the details of this scene. I saw several officers out with a subject on foot,. On the Beloit side of the bridge on Blackhawk blvd. It is unknown what happened. I saw first responders and just filmed. P.S. Turn your volume down. SEE IT, SNAP IT,...
nbc15.com
Man cited after being hit by vehicle in Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 39-year-old man was cited Wednesday after he was hit by a vehicle on Madison’s near east side, Madison Police Department said. The incident report from MPD said officers were dispatched just before 5 p.m. Wednesday to the intersection of Eagan Road and East Towne Blvd.
MPD: Person shot at Warner Park Wednesday night
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after a person was shot at Warner Park Wednesday night. Police said the shooting happened sometime around 10 p.m.; officers were dispatched to the area at 10:05 p.m. after getting a report that someone had been shot. The victim reportedly suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Authorities did not share any more information...
