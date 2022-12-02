ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch

Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
CBS Denver

FDA warns of increased child poisonings from cough medicine

More children are overdosing on the cough suppressant benzonatate as prescriptions for the drug — sold under the brand name Tessalon — have increased, a study released Tuesday found. Researchers at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration say their findings, published by the American Academy of Pediatrics, is...
UPI News

Dentists' water lines linked to rare bacterial infections, CDC warns

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning that a number of U.S. children have picked up a serious infection from contaminated water lines at the dentist's office. Although rare, outbreaks of nontuberculous Mycobacteria (NTM) infections have been reported in kids treated at the dentist, one cluster in...
Fairfield Sun Times

U.S. Deaths From Infective Endocarditis Increasing in the Young

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 9, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The risk for death from infective endocarditis (IE) increased twofold among young U.S. residents aged 15 to 44 years during 1999 to 2020, according to a research letter published online Nov. 9 in the Journal of Internal Medicine. Laura McLaughlin, M.D., from the...
TheDailyBeast

New York ‘Torso Killer’ Admits to Slaying Five More Women

Richard Cottingham, who has claimed to have killed at least 100 women, admitted Monday to five more deaths as part of a decades-old murder spree that earned him the nicknames the Torso Killer and the Times Square Killer. Cottingham pleaded guilty to killing Long Island dance instructor Diane Cusick. As part of a plea deal, he also admitted to the deaths of Sheila Hyman and Marita Rosado Nieves in 1970, Mary Beth Heinz in May 1972, and Laverne Moy in July 1972. Appearing virtually in Nassau County Court, the 76-year-old was sentenced to an additional 25 years. Cottingham, who has been in prison since 1980 after being linked to roughly a dozen homicides so far, had a habit of dismembering his victims. Advances in DNA technology allowed Cottingham to be arrested in Cusick’s death after 54 years, Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said in June. “We make a promise to her surviving daughter today: we will bring her mother’s killer to justice,” she said.Read it at Associated Press
WebMD

Repeat COVID Infection Doubles the Risk of Death

Nov. 11, 2022 – Getting COVID-19 a second time doubles a person’s chance of dying and triples the likelihood of being hospitalized, a new study found. Vaccination and booster status did not improve survival or hospitalization rates among people who were infected more than once. "Reinfection with COVID-19...
foodsafetynews.com

FDA provides little information on new Salmonella outbreak; hundreds sick

The Food And Drug Administration is investigating a new outbreak of Salmonella Typhimurium that has sickened more than 250 people. The agency has initiated traceback efforts but has not revealed what foods or beverages are being traced. As of Nov. 17 there were 264 confirmed patients, but the FDA has...
KEYT

FBI special agent found not guilty of attempted murder in Metro shooting incident

An FBI special agent who shot and wounded a fellow passenger aboard a Washington, DC-area Metro train in December 2020 was found not guilty of attempted murder and other related charges by a Maryland jury on Friday, according to the state’s attorney for Montgomery County. “This was a case...

